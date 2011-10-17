Pairing of the Day: September 2008

September

September 30, 2008—Penne with Cauliflower and Leeks

Pairing: An Orvieto, the dry Umbrian white wine made principally from Trebbiano and Grechetto grapes. Try the 2006 Cecchi or 2005 Rocca della Macìe.

September 29, 2008—Tortilla Española

Pairing: A substantial white, such as a white Rioja with a touch of oak. Try the 2006 Palacios Remondo Plácet or 2006 Cune Monopole Blanco.

September 26, 2008—Roast Pork Shoulder with Fennel and Potatoes

Pairing: A wine made from the intense and tannic Sagrantino grape variety. Try the 2003 Arnaldo Caprai Collepiano Sagrantino di Montefalco or 2003 Còlpetrone Sagrantino di Montefalco.

September 25, 2008—Marinated Fish with Salmoriglio Sauce

Pairing: A substantial white Tuscan wine. Try the 2005 Agricola Querciabella Batàr or 2005 Teruzzi & Puthod Terre di Tufi.

September 24, 2008—Bucatini with Sausage and Peas

Pairing: A Chianti. Try the 2003 Il Molino di Grace Chianti Classico or 2003 Castello di Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva.

September 23, 2008—Lamb Chops and Ragù with Malloreddus

Pairing: A wine made from the Cannonau variety, with its spicy, cherry-and-plum notes. Try the 2003 Dettori Tenores.

September 22, 2008—Italian Tuna Melts

Pairing: A bright, berry-inflected rosato. Try the 2006 Cantalupo Il Mimo.

September 19, 2008—Chicken alla Diavola

Pairing: A medium-bodied red wine—especially one with a touch of exoticism. Try the 2001 Paolo Bea Montefalco Rosso.

September 18, 2008—Shellfish Paella with Fregola

Pairing: A zesty, citrusy Vermentino, Sardinia’s most widely known native white. Try the 2006 Santa Maria La Palma Aragosta or 2006 Sella & Mosca La Cala.

September 17, 2008—Eggplant, Chickpea and Tomato Curry

Pairing: A full-bodied New Zealand Pinot Gris. Try the 2006 Spy Valley.

September 16, 2008—Pappa al Pomodoro

Pairing: A cherry-berry-inflected rosé made from Sangiovese. Try the 2006 Castello di Ama.

September 15, 2008—Vineyard Sea Grill

Pairing: A lemony, medium-bodied Godello. Try the 2007 Viña Godeval or 2006 A Coroa.

September 12, 2008—Crisp Tomato, Zucchini and Eggplant Bread Gratin

Pairing: A rosé from France’s Loire Valley. Try the 2007 Langlois-Chateau Cabernet de Saumur Les Bretonnière Sec Rosé.

September 11, 2008—Chipotle Shrimp Tostadas

Pairing: A berry-scented rosé. Try the 2007 S.C. Pannell Grenache Rosé.

September 10, 2008—Quick-Roasted Chicken with Mustard and Garlic

Pairing: An aromatic Loire Valley red. Try the 2005 Charles Joguet Chinon Cuvée Terroir.

September 9, 2008—Pasta with Cauliflower, Peppers and Walnut Pesto

Pairing: A fairly substantial white wine, such as a Chardonnay with some oak aging. Try the 2006 Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells or 2006 Bishop’s Peak.

September 8, 2008—Gwyneth’s Clams

Pairing: A citrusy Albariño. Try the 2007 Condes de Albarei or 2007 Burgáns.

September 5, 2008—Slow-Cooked Pork Shoulder with Cherry Tomatoes

Pairing: A berry-inflected Zinfandel from Sonoma County. Try the 2007 Seghesio Sonoma or 2005 Kunde Estate.

September 4, 2008—Pan-Seared Skirt Steak with Anchovies and Lime

Pairing: A bright, citrusy California rosé. Try the 2006 Folie à Deux Ménage à Trois Rosé.

September 3, 2008—Smoky Tomato Soup with Gruyère Toasts

Pairing: A bright, berry-rich Dolcetto. Try the 2006 Marcarini Fontanazza.

September 2, 2008—Stir-Fried Five-Spice Pork with Lettuce Cups

Pairing: A light-bodied, spicy Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Try the 2006 Montinore Estate Reserve.