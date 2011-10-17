Pairing of the Day: October 2009





October 30, 2009—Honeyed Fig Crostatas

Pairing: A subtly sweet sparkling wine. Try the 2008 Michele Chiarlo Nivole Moscato d’Asti.

October 29, 2009—Lamb Chops with Frizzled Herbs

Pairing: A powerful Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the 2007 Louis M. Martini Sonoma County.

October 28, 2009—Crispy Udon Noodles with Nori Salt

Pairing: A brisk sparkling wine. Try the nonvintage Henriot Brut Souverain Champagne.

October 27, 2009—Scallops with Grapefruit-Onion Salad

Pairing: A zingy Verdejo from central Spain. Try the 2008 Marqués de Riscal Rueda.

October 26, 2009—Seafood Tostada Bites

Pairing: A light, nectariney Pinot Grigio. Try the 2008 Collavini Villa Canlungo Black Label.

October 23, 2009—Apricot-and-Basil Shortbread Tart

Pairing: An apricot-scented Tokaji from Hungary. Try the 2005 Royal Tokaji Red Label.

October 22, 2009—Sour-Orange Yucatán Chickens

Pairing: A zesty California Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Charles Krug Napa Valley.

October 21, 2009—Triple-Decker Baked Italian Cheese Sandwiches

Pairing: A dry, fragrant rosé from Provence. Try the 2008 Bieler Père et Fils.

October 20, 2009—Sizzling Shrimp Scampi

Pairing: A full-bodied Australian Chardonnay. Try the 2008 Penfolds Thomas Hyland.

October 19, 2009—Chicken Salad with Piquillo Dressing

Pairing: A bright, nutty Manzanilla Sherry. Try the NV Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana.

October 16, 2009—Korean Sizzling Beef

Pairing: A structured, cassis-rich, tannic Bordeaux. Try the 2006 Blason d’Issan.

October 15, 2009—Smoky Shrimp-and-Chorizo Soup

Pairing: An earthy Rioja. Try the 2006 Bodegas Luis Cañas Crianza Alavesa.

October 14, 2009—Chicken Drumsticks with Asian Barbecue Sauce

Pairing: A ripe, spicy Malbec from Argentina. Try the 2007 Bodega Septima.

October 13, 2009—Pan-Roasted Salmon-and-Bread Salad

Pairing: A lemony Italian white. Try the 2007 Villa Sparina Gavi di Gavi.

October 12, 2009—Quick White Bean Stew with Swiss Chard and Tomatoes

Pairing: An earthy, cherry-rich Sangiovese. Try the 2007 Canneto Rosso di Montepulciano.

October 9, 2009—Pappardelle with Veal Ragù

Pairing: Cherry-rich, medium-bodied Chianti Classico. Try the 2005 Il Molino di Grace.

October 8, 2009—Paella Valenciana

Pairing: A spicy Spanish red. Try the 2005 Abadia Retuerta Rívola.

October 7, 2009—Potato Gnocchi with Butter and Cheese

Pairing: A lively, berry-inflected Dolcetto d’Alba. Try the 2007 Roagna.

October 6, 2009—Cumin-Spiced Burgers with Harissa Mayo

Pairing: A spicy Washington Syrah. Try the 2007 Dusted Valley Vintners Stained Tooth.

October 5, 2009—Zucchini Linguine with Herbs

Pairing: An aromatic, dry Grüner Veltliner from Austria. Try the 2008 Hirsch Veltliner #1.

October 2, 2009—Lamb Skewers with Salsa Verde

Pairing: A rich Grenache. Try the 2004 Celler de Capçanes Mas Donis Barrica.

October 1, 2009—Chilaquiles-Style Roasted Chicken Legs

Pairing: An Argentinean Malbec. Try the 2007 Mapema.