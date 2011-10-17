Pairing of the Day: October 2009

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011


October 30, 2009Honeyed Fig Crostatas
Pairing: A subtly sweet sparkling wine. Try the 2008 Michele Chiarlo Nivole Moscato d’Asti.

October 29, 2009Lamb Chops with Frizzled Herbs
Pairing: A powerful Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the 2007 Louis M. Martini Sonoma County.

October 28, 2009Crispy Udon Noodles with Nori Salt
Pairing: A brisk sparkling wine. Try the nonvintage Henriot Brut Souverain Champagne.

October 27, 2009Scallops with Grapefruit-Onion Salad
Pairing: A zingy Verdejo from central Spain. Try the 2008 Marqués de Riscal Rueda.

October 26, 2009Seafood Tostada Bites
Pairing: A light, nectariney Pinot Grigio. Try the 2008 Collavini Villa Canlungo Black Label.

October 23, 2009Apricot-and-Basil Shortbread Tart
Pairing: An apricot-scented Tokaji from Hungary. Try the 2005 Royal Tokaji Red Label.

October 22, 2009Sour-Orange Yucatán Chickens
Pairing: A zesty California Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Charles Krug Napa Valley.

October 21, 2009Triple-Decker Baked Italian Cheese Sandwiches
Pairing: A dry, fragrant rosé from Provence. Try the 2008 Bieler Père et Fils.

October 20, 2009Sizzling Shrimp Scampi
Pairing: A full-bodied Australian Chardonnay. Try the 2008 Penfolds Thomas Hyland.

October 19, 2009Chicken Salad with Piquillo Dressing
Pairing: A bright, nutty Manzanilla Sherry. Try the NV Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana.

October 16, 2009Korean Sizzling Beef
Pairing: A structured, cassis-rich, tannic Bordeaux. Try the 2006 Blason d’Issan.

October 15, 2009Smoky Shrimp-and-Chorizo Soup
Pairing: An earthy Rioja. Try the 2006 Bodegas Luis Cañas Crianza Alavesa.

October 14, 2009Chicken Drumsticks with Asian Barbecue Sauce
Pairing: A ripe, spicy Malbec from Argentina. Try the 2007 Bodega Septima.

October 13, 2009Pan-Roasted Salmon-and-Bread Salad
Pairing: A lemony Italian white. Try the 2007 Villa Sparina Gavi di Gavi.

October 12, 2009Quick White Bean Stew with Swiss Chard and Tomatoes
Pairing: An earthy, cherry-rich Sangiovese. Try the 2007 Canneto Rosso di Montepulciano.

October 9, 2009Pappardelle with Veal Ragù
Pairing: Cherry-rich, medium-bodied Chianti Classico. Try the 2005 Il Molino di Grace.

October 8, 2009Paella Valenciana
Pairing: A spicy Spanish red. Try the 2005 Abadia Retuerta Rívola.

October 7, 2009Potato Gnocchi with Butter and Cheese
Pairing: A lively, berry-inflected Dolcetto d’Alba. Try the 2007 Roagna.

October 6, 2009Cumin-Spiced Burgers with Harissa Mayo
Pairing: A spicy Washington Syrah. Try the 2007 Dusted Valley Vintners Stained Tooth.

October 5, 2009Zucchini Linguine with Herbs
Pairing: An aromatic, dry Grüner Veltliner from Austria. Try the 2008 Hirsch Veltliner #1.

October 2, 2009Lamb Skewers with Salsa Verde
Pairing: A rich Grenache. Try the 2004 Celler de Capçanes Mas Donis Barrica.

October 1, 2009Chilaquiles-Style Roasted Chicken Legs
Pairing: An Argentinean Malbec. Try the 2007 Mapema.

