Pairing of the Day: October 2008

October

October 31, 2008—Baked Orecchiette with Pork Sugo

Pairing: A rich, black-fruited Amarone Classico. Try the 2004 Masi Costasera.

October 30, 2008—Smoky Pork Pappardelle

Pairing: A rich Southern Italian Negroamaro. Try the 2005 Li Veli Pezzo Morgana Salice Salentino or the 2006 La Corte Salice Salentino.

October 29, 2008—Bouillabaisse

Pairing: A lime-inflected Austrian Grüner Veltliner or a minerally, medium-bodied Crozes-Hermitage blanc. Try the 2006 E. Guigal.

October 28, 2008—Fresh Vegetable Curry

Pairing: A lime-inflected Austrian Grüner Veltliner or a lemony Sauvignon Blanc/Sémillon blend. Try the 2007 Brundlmayer Kamptaler Terrassen or 2007 Cape Mentelle.

October 27, 2008—Seared Scallops with Bacon-Braised Chard

Pairing: A dry Gewürztraminer. Try the 2006 Londer Anderson Valley.

October 24, 2008—Fig-and-Raspberry Tart with Chestnut Honey

Pairing: A vin santo. Try the 2000 Volpaia.

October 23, 2008—Chicken Tikka

Pairing: A Pinot Noir, either from Oregon or Burgundy. Try the 2006 Raptor Ridge Willamette Valley or 2005 Bouchard Père et Fils Bourgogne Rouge.

October 22, 2008—Simple Pork Posole

Pairing: A dark-berried, briary Zinfandel. Try the 2007 Rancho Zabaco Sonoma Heritage Vines.

October 21, 2008—Fresh Shell Bean Soup

Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2006 Evening Land Sonoma Coast Occidental Vineyard or 2006 Samsara Melville Vineyard.

October 20, 2008—Roast Squab with Bacon and Grapes

Pairing: A Sicilian Merlot. Try the 2004 Baglio di Pianetto Ramione or 2005 Feudo Arancio.

October 17, 2008—Lamb Tagine with Green Olives and Lemon

Pairing: A smoky Syrah. Try the 2005 Delas Saint-Joseph François de Tournon.

October 16, 2008—Almond Cake with Pears and Crème Anglaise

Pairing: A light Moscato. Try the 2006 Planeta Moscato di Noto.

October 15, 2008—Roasted Lobsters with Verjus and Tarragon

Pairing: An unoaked Chardonnay. Try the 2006 Iron Horse Vineyards Unoaked or 2006 Kim Crawford Unoaked Marlborough.

October 14, 2008—Chicken Hot Pot with Mushrooms and Tofu

Pairing: A light-bodied, unoaked Chardonnay. Try the 2006 Ruffino Libaios.

October 13, 2008—Rosemary Flatbread with Blue Cheese, Grapes and Honey

Pairing: A rosé. Try the 2007 Shinn Estate Vineyards or 2007 Clos du Bois.

October 10, 2008—Red Wine–Braised Beef

Pairing: A Syrah. Try the 2006 Holus Bolus or 2006 Jelly Roll.

October 9, 2008—Mango Shrimp

Pairing: A Vermentino. Try the 2007 Pala Crabilis or 2007 Sella & Mosca La Cala.

October 8, 2008—Farro Salad with Fried Cauliflower and Prosciutto

Pairing: A cherry-inflected Salice Salentino. Try the 2003 Taurino.

October 7, 2008—Green Chicken Masala

Pairing: A Gewürztraminer. Try the 2005 Cantina Terlano Lunare or 2006 Montinore Estate.

October 6, 2008—Sauvignon BlancÃ¯ï¿½ï¿½Steamed Mussels with Garlic Toasts

Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Indaba.

October 3, 2008—Duck with Miso-Almond Butter

Pairing: A subtly spicy Gewürztraminer. Try the 2006 Tramin Nassbaumer Alto Adige.

October 2, 2008—Reblochon Tarts with Bacon and Fingerling Potatoes

Pairing: An earthy, berry-rich Pinot Noir from California’s Santa Lucia Highlands. Try the 2005 Logan Pinot Noir or 2006 Morgan Twelve Clones.

October 1, 2008—Creamy Pasta with Tomato Confit and Fresh Goat Cheese

Pairing: An herbal, spicy Cabernet Franc, such as one from Chinon. Try the 2006 Charles Joguet Cuvée Terroir or 2006 Marc Brédif.