Pairing of the Day: November 2011

November 30, 2011Natchitoches-Style Meat Pies

Pairing: Rich, spicy Washington state Merlot: 2007 Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley.

November 29, 2011Salmon Steaks with Curried Fennel-Wine Sauce

Pairing: Citrusy, full-bodied Chardonnay: 2009 Talbott Kali Hart.

November 28, 2011Rigatoni with Sea Bass and Tomatoes

Pairing: Juicy, light-bodied red: 2008 Clerico Domenico Visadi Dolcetto.

November 25, 2011Thai Shrimp-and-Coconut Soup with Lemongrass

Pairing: Grassy Grüner Veltliner: 2010 Berger.

November 23, 2011Smoked Cheese Cocktail Cookies

Pairing: Palate-cleansing, bitters-based cocktail: Negroni.

November 22, 2011Cider-Glazed Turkey with Lager Gravy

Pairing: Medium-bodied, bright Pinot Noir: 2008 Scott Paul La Paulée Pinot Noir or 2010 Castle Rock Mendocino.

November 21, 2011Roasted Beets and Carrots with Goat Cheese Dressing

Pairing: Rich Italian white: 2009 Venica & Venica Ronco delle Cime Friulano.

November 18, 2011Chocolate-Cayenne Cocktail Cookies

Pairing: Frothy, fruity Italian Lambrusco: NV Medici Ermete Solo.

November 17, 2011Shaved-Vegetable Salad

Pairing: Rhône-style white: 2009 Bonny Doon Le Cigare Blanc, a blend of Grenache Blanc and Roussanne, or the 2010 Cline Sonoma Coast Viognier.

November 16, 2011Rice Pudding with Butternut Squash and Sweet Milk Tea

Pairing: Nutty, dried fruitscented tawny port: Warre's Otima 10 Ten Year Old Tawny or Quinta do Infantado Tawny.

November 15, 2011Shrimp Bisque with Crab and Tapioca

Pairing: Brisk northern Italian white: 2009 Abbazia di Novacella Kerner.

November 14, 2011Swordfish Piccata

Pairing: Fresh, lime-inflected Riesling: 2009 Frankland Estate Isolation Ridge.

November 11, 2011Slow-Grilled Rack of Lamb with Mustard and Herbs

Pairing: Rich Chinon: 2009 Jean-Maurice Raffault Les Galuches or 2009 Domaine Fabrice Gasnier Les Graves.

November 10, 2011Sesame-Chile Kettle Corn

Pairing: Fresh, lively sparkling wine: NV Caposaldo Prosecco.

November 9, 2011Squash Stuffed with Quinoa and Wild Mushrooms

Pairing: Ripe, fruit-forward Chenin Blanc: 2009 Domaine Fouet Saumur Blanc.

November 8, 2011Spicy Green Bean and Tofu Stir-Fry with Ground Bison

Pairing: Juicy, fruit-forward red from Spain: 2009 Evodia Garnacha.

November 7, 2011Orecchiette with Sausage and Cherry Tomatoes

Pairing: Bold, cherry-dense Merlot: 2009 Avalon Napa Valley.

November 4, 2011Grilled Shrimp with Apple and Charred Scallions

Pairing: Zesty Riesling: 2009 Meulenhof Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Spätlese or 2009 Schloss Gobelsburg Gobelsburger Kamptal.

November 3, 2011Salty Black-and-White Sesame Cocktail Cookies

Pairing: Green-appley California sparkling wine: NV Scharffenberger Brut.

November 2, 2011Bucatini with Cauliflower and Brussels Sprouts

Pairing: Rich white: 2010 Seghesio Fiano.

November 1, 2011Meat Loaf with Creamy Onion Gravy

Pairing: Medium-bodied Rhône-style red blend: 2009 Unti Petit Frere.