Pairing of the Day: November 2009





November 30, 2009Turkey Breast with Ginger-Scallion Sauce

Pairing: A Grenache from Australia. Try the 2008 Marquis Philips and the lively 2007 Epicurean Bistro.

November 25, 2009—Herb-Roasted Turkey with Gravy

Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2005 Fiddlehead Cellars Seven Twenty Eight or 2007 Ponzi Vineyards Tavola.

November 24, 2009—Chicken-Liver Mousse with Pickled Red Onion

Pairing: A dry, sparkling rosé. Try the 2005 Iron Horse Brut Rosé.

November 23, 2009—Creamy Carrot Soup with Scallions and Poppy Seeds

Pairing: A full-bodied, luscious California white. Try the 2006 Terre Rouge Roussanne.

November 20, 2009—Roast Turkey with Lemon and Chives

Pairing: A bright, berry-rich Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Lynmar Estate Quail Hill Vineyard.

November 19, 2009—Spiced Upside-Down Apple Bundt Cake

Pairing: A nutty Tawny Port. Try the Churchill's 10-Year-Old.

November 18, 2009—Fall Harvest Salad

Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2005 Fiddlehead Cellars Seven Twenty Eight or 2007 Ponzi Vineyards Tavola.

November 17, 2009—Spicy Chickpea Salad

Pairing: An aromatic white. Try the 2008 Hirsch Grüner Veltliner #1 or 2008 Rosemount Estate Traminer Riesling.

November 16, 2009—Scallops with Chestnut Sauce and Crisp Sage

Pairing: A Chenin Blanc. Try the 2006 Huet Le Mont Sec Vouvray or 2008 Dry Creek Vineyard Dry Chenin Blanc.

November 13, 2009—Coriander-Crusted Duck Breasts

Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Au Bon Climat Isabelle or 2008 Au Bon Climat Santa Barbara County.

November 12, 2009—Hazelnut Profiteroles with Blue Cheese and Grapes

Pairing: A dry, sparkling rosé. Try the 2005 Iron Horse Brut Rosé.

November 11, 2009—Striped Bass with Sweet Carrots and Cider Glaze

Pairing: A dry Riesling. Try the 2008 Smith-Madrone or 2008 Leitz Eins Zwei Dry 3.

November 10, 2009—Chinese Chicken Salad

Pairing: A citrusy, floral Gewürztraminer. Try the 2007 Handley.

November 9, 2009—Five-Spice Glazed Sweet Potatoes with Walnut Toffee

Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2005 Fiddlehead Cellars Seven Twenty Eight or 2007 Ponzi Vineyards Tavola.

November 6, 2009—Cornish Hens with Plum-and-Leek Stuffing and Celery Root

Pairing: A Rhône red. Try the 2003 Chateau Redortier Gigondas or 2008 Domaine la Garrigue Côtes-du-Rhône Cuvée Romaine.

November 5, 2009—Spaghetti Squash Salad with Pine Nuts and Tarragon

Pairing: A Vinho Verde. Try the 2008 Quinta da Aveleda or 2009 Gazela.

November 4, 2009—Pan-Seared Black Sea Bass with Endives and Grapes

Pairing: A minerally white or a light-bodied red. Try the 2007 Philippe Foreau Domaine du Clos Naudin Vouvray Sec or 2006 Trenel Moulin-à-Vent.

November 3, 2009—Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic and Indian Spices

Pairing: A Syrah. Try the 2006 J.L. Chave Selection Saint-Joseph Offerus or 2006 M. Chapoutier La Petite Ruche Crozes-Hermitage.

November 2, 2009—Black Lentil Soup

Pairing: A Beaujolais. Try the 2007 M. Lapierre Morgon or 2007 Daniel Bouland Vieilles Vignes Morgon.