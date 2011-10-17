Pairing of the Day: November 2008

November

November 28, 2008—Asian Chicken Salad with Wasabi Dressing

Pairing: A crisp, appley Riesling. Try the 2007 Clos du Bois.

November 26, 2008—Citrus-Marinated Turkey

Pairing: A medium-bodied, cherry-inflected Tempranillo. Try the 2004 Truchard, the 2005 Spencer Roloson or the 2005 Clos du Bois Reserve.

November 25, 2008—White-Bean Soup with Bacon and Herbs

Pairing: A bright, citrusy Albariño. Try the 2007 Bonny Doon Vineyard Ca’ del Solo.

November 24, 2008—Chicken Breasts with Apricot-Onion Pan Sauce

Pairing: A full-bodied California Viognier. Try the 2006 Bonterra or the 2007 Alban Central Coast.

November 21, 2008—Cassoulet with Duck Confit

Pairing: A robust, spicy red wine from the south of France. Try the 2006 Le Jaja de Jau or the 2006 Château d’Aussières Aussières Rouge.

November 20, 2008—Juniper-Brined Double-Cut Pork Chops

Pairing: A substantial red, like a Washington state Merlot. Try the 2004 Dusted Valley Vintners Boomtown or the 2005 Nelms Road.

November 19, 2008—Baked Penne with Sausage and Creamy Ricotta

Pairing: A rich, spicy Italian Primitivo. Try the 2006 A-Mano or the 2006 Li Veli Orion.

November 18, 2008—Creamy Clam and White Bean Chowder

Pairing: A full-bodied white wine, like a buttery, oak-inflected California Chardonnay. Try the 2006 Beringer Private Reserve or the 2006 Napa Cellars.

November 17, 2008—Spicy Pork Po’Boys

Pairing: A juicy, blackberry-rich Southern Australian Shiraz. Try the 2006 Jim Barry The Lodge Hill.

November 14, 2008—Yucatán Pork Stew with Ancho Chiles and Lime Juice

Pairing: A dark-berried, spicy Argentinian Malbec. Try the 2005 Trivento Golden Reserve or the 2007 Crios de Susana Balbo.

November 13, 2008—Black Bean Burgers

Pairing: A hearty red wine, like a peppery old-vine Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Rosenblum Paso Robles Appellation Series or the 2006 Peachy Canyon Incredible Red.

November 12, 2008—Seafood Paella

Pairing: A Valencian red. Try the 2005 Mustiguillo Mestizaje or the 2005 Viñedos de El Sequé.

November 11, 2008—Leek Mac and Cheese

Pairing: A Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Ravenswood Lodi or the 2006 7 Deadly Zins.

November 10, 2008—Pan-Seared Cod with Preserved-Lemon Aioli

Pairing: An Albariño from Spain, especially from the superb 2007 vintage. Try the 2007 Lícia or 2007 Morgadío.

November 7, 2008—Merguez-Spiced Lamb Shanks with Chickpeas

Pairing: A peppery Grenache-based wine from France’s Rhône valley. Try the 2006 Domaine Saint Cosme Gigondas or 2006 Perrin & Fils Vacqueyras Les Christins.

November 6, 2008—Smoky Tomato-Braised Veal Shoulder with Potatoes

Pairing: A lighter red, like a Pinot Noir from Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Try the 2006 Penner-Ash or 2006 Cloudline Cellars.

November 5, 2008—Giant Lima Beans with Stewed Tomatoes and Oregano Pesto

Pairing: A Greek white, such as a spicy, perfumed Moschofilero. Try the 2007 Boutari or 2007 Tselepos.

November 4, 2008—Spiced Catfish with Avocado

Pairing: An off-dry Riesling. Try the 2007 Scott Harvey Mendocino Reserve or 2007 Hogue.

November 3, 2008—Asian Pork, Mushroom and Noodle Stir-Fry

Pairing: A floral Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Mt. Difficulty Central Otago.