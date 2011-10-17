Pairing of the Day: May 2011

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
May 31, 2011Polenta-Crusted Fish Cakes with Spicy Tomato Sauce
Pairing: Full-bodied southern Italian white: 2009 Librandi Ciro Grecò Bianco.
May 27, 2011Fried Chicken Tacos
Pairing: Light-bodied Beaujolais: 2009 Clos de la Roilette Fleurie or 2009 Villa Ponciago La Réserve Fleurie.
May 26, 2011Asparagus with Watercress and Brown Butter Potatoes
Pairing: Citrusy Austrian white blend: 2010 Rotes Haus Gemichter Satz.
May 25, 2011Greek Fish Stew
Pairing: Vibrant Greek White: 2010 Gai'a Notios or 2009 Domaine Skouras White.
May 24, 2011Lamb Shawarma
Pairing: Spicy Santa Barbara Syrah: 2007 Three Saints Santa Ynez Valley.
May 23, 2011Salmon with Red WineBalsamic Sauce
Pairing: Oregon Pinot Noir: 2009 Argyle Willamette Valley.
May 20, 2011Crispy Pork Belly Sandwiches with Meyer Lemon Relish
Pairing: Lush Washington state Merlot: 2006 Novelty Hill Columbia Valley.
May 19, 2011Crab Louie
Pairing: California Chardonnay: 2009 Evening Land Vineyards Blue Label.
May 18, 2011Potato Gnocchi with Garlic Butter, Mushrooms and Snails
Pairing: Juicy Pinot Noir: 2009 Babcock Rita's Earth.
May 17, 2011General Tso's Chicken
Pairing: Bright Italian sparkling wine: NV Mionetto Prosecco di Valdobbiadene.
May 16, 2011Thyme-Crusted Buttery Halibut with Parsley Sauce
Pairing: Oregon Chardonnay: 2009 Domaine Drouhin Arthur Chardonnay.
May 13, 2011Honey-and-Lemon-Glazed Roast Chicken
Pairing: Pinot Noir: 2009 Bodega Chacra Treinta y Dos or 2007 Nicolas Potel Pommard Les Vignots.
May 12, 2011Spinach-and-Green-Pea Empanadas
Pairing: Silky, aromatic Pinot Noir: 2009 Bodega Chacra Cincuenta y Cinco or 2009 Rodney Strong Russian River Valley.
May 11, 2011Thai-Style Duck-and-Green-Papaya Salad
Pairing: Dry sparkling wine such as cava: NV German Gilabert or 2006 Gramona Gran Cuvée.
May 10, 2011Samoan-Style Tuna-and-Cucumber Salad
Pairing: Vinho Verde from Portugal: 2009 Quinta da Aveleda or the limey 2009 Casal Garcia.
May 9, 2011Quick Shrimp Pad Thai
Pairing: Ripe, lime-scented Pinot Gris from Oregon: 2009 O'Reilly's.
May 6, 2011King Crab Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado
Pairing: Champagne: NV Bollinger Special Cuvée.
May 5, 2011Pressure Cooker Pork Carnitas
Pairing: Citrusy white ale: Allagash White.
May 4, 2011Spice-Rubbed Chicken Thighs
Pairing: Fruit-forward Côtes-du-Rhône: 2009 J.L. Chave Mon Coeur.
May 3, 2011Peruvian Steak and Potato Stir-Fry
Pairing: Full-bodied Zinfandel: 2009 Cline.
May 2, 2011Warm Scallop Salad with Mushrooms and Zucchini
Pairing: Citrusy, minerally Sancerre: 2009 Domaine Vacheron.