Pairing of the Day: May 2011





May 31, 2011Polenta-Crusted Fish Cakes with Spicy Tomato Sauce

Pairing: Full-bodied southern Italian white: 2009 Librandi Ciro Grecò Bianco.

May 27, 2011Fried Chicken Tacos

Pairing: Light-bodied Beaujolais: 2009 Clos de la Roilette Fleurie or 2009 Villa Ponciago La Réserve Fleurie.

May 26, 2011Asparagus with Watercress and Brown Butter Potatoes

Pairing: Citrusy Austrian white blend: 2010 Rotes Haus Gemichter Satz.

May 25, 2011Greek Fish Stew

Pairing: Vibrant Greek White: 2010 Gai'a Notios or 2009 Domaine Skouras White.

May 24, 2011Lamb Shawarma

Pairing: Spicy Santa Barbara Syrah: 2007 Three Saints Santa Ynez Valley.

May 23, 2011Salmon with Red WineBalsamic Sauce

Pairing: Oregon Pinot Noir: 2009 Argyle Willamette Valley.

May 20, 2011Crispy Pork Belly Sandwiches with Meyer Lemon Relish

Pairing: Lush Washington state Merlot: 2006 Novelty Hill Columbia Valley.

May 19, 2011Crab Louie

Pairing: California Chardonnay: 2009 Evening Land Vineyards Blue Label.

May 18, 2011Potato Gnocchi with Garlic Butter, Mushrooms and Snails

Pairing: Juicy Pinot Noir: 2009 Babcock Rita's Earth.

May 17, 2011General Tso's Chicken

Pairing: Bright Italian sparkling wine: NV Mionetto Prosecco di Valdobbiadene.

May 16, 2011Thyme-Crusted Buttery Halibut with Parsley Sauce

Pairing: Oregon Chardonnay: 2009 Domaine Drouhin Arthur Chardonnay.

May 13, 2011Honey-and-Lemon-Glazed Roast Chicken

Pairing: Pinot Noir: 2009 Bodega Chacra Treinta y Dos or 2007 Nicolas Potel Pommard Les Vignots.

May 12, 2011Spinach-and-Green-Pea Empanadas

Pairing: Silky, aromatic Pinot Noir: 2009 Bodega Chacra Cincuenta y Cinco or 2009 Rodney Strong Russian River Valley.

May 11, 2011Thai-Style Duck-and-Green-Papaya Salad

Pairing: Dry sparkling wine such as cava: NV German Gilabert or 2006 Gramona Gran Cuvée.

May 10, 2011Samoan-Style Tuna-and-Cucumber Salad

Pairing: Vinho Verde from Portugal: 2009 Quinta da Aveleda or the limey 2009 Casal Garcia.

May 9, 2011Quick Shrimp Pad Thai

Pairing: Ripe, lime-scented Pinot Gris from Oregon: 2009 O'Reilly's.

May 6, 2011King Crab Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado

Pairing: Champagne: NV Bollinger Special Cuvée.

May 5, 2011Pressure Cooker Pork Carnitas

Pairing: Citrusy white ale: Allagash White.

May 4, 2011Spice-Rubbed Chicken Thighs

Pairing: Fruit-forward Côtes-du-Rhône: 2009 J.L. Chave Mon Coeur.

May 3, 2011Peruvian Steak and Potato Stir-Fry

Pairing: Full-bodied Zinfandel: 2009 Cline.

May 2, 2011Warm Scallop Salad with Mushrooms and Zucchini

Pairing: Citrusy, minerally Sancerre: 2009 Domaine Vacheron.