Pairing of the Day: May 2010





May 28, 2010Pincho Ribs with Sherry Glaze

Pairing: A Monastrell. Try the 2007 Bodegas Hijos de Juan Gil or 2008 Bodegas Olivares Altos de la Hoya.

May 27, 2010Fresh-Chorizo-and-Potato Tacos

Pairing: A plummy, peppery Zinfandel. Try the 2008 Shenandoah Vineyards Special Reserve.

May 26, 2010Chile-Honey-Glazed Salmon with Two Sauces

Pairing: A spicy, cherry-scented Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Fleur de California Carneros.

May 25, 2010Crab Rolls with Lemon Aioli

Pairing: A lightly oaked California Chardonnay. Try the 2008 Paul Dolan or 2007 Molnar Family Poseidon's Vineyard.

May 24, 2010Grilled Tofu Steaks with Piquillo Salsa Verde

Pairing: A juicy Italian rosé. Try the 2008 Cataldi Madonna Cerasuolo.

May 21, 2010Bucatini all'Amatriciana

Pairing: A medium-bodied Barbera d'Alba. Try the 2007 Cantina Terre del Barolo.

May 20, 2010Shaking Beef

Pairing: A bright, juicy Beaujolais. Try the 2008 Christophe Pacalet Côte de Brouilly.

May 19, 2010Crunchy Tofu Tacos

Pairing: A strawberry-scented dry rosé from California. Try the 2009 Sofia.

May 18, 2010Santa Fe Quinoa Salad

Pairing: A juicy, plummy Malbec from Argentina. Try the 2008 Yellow + Blue. -->

May 17, 2010Farfalle with Spring Vegetables

Pairing: A zesty, herbal Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2009 Mount Nelson Marlborough.

May 14, 2010Chile-Spiced Skirt Steak Tacos

Pairing: A spicy California red blend. Try the 2008 Hey Mambo Sultry Red.

May 13, 2010Moroccan Lamb Stew with Noodles

Pairing: A Rhône Valley red. Try the 2007 Jean-Luc Colombo Les Abeilles Côtes du Rhône Rouge or 2008 Château de Saint Cosme Gigondas.

May 12, 2010Grilled-Chicken Tacos

Pairing: A fruity, berry-rich California Pinot Noir. Try the 2008 Cellar No. 8.

May 11, 2010Curried Cauliflower and Green Bean Salad with Lemon Yogurt

Pairing: A spicy, melony, Oregon Pinot Gris. Try the 2008 O'Reilly's.

May 10, 2010Tofu-Salad Sandwiches

Pairing: A crisp, nutty brown ale. Try Newcastle.

May 7, 2010Ted Allen's Lobster Bouillabaisse

Pairing: A Provençal rosé. Try the 2009 Domaine Houchart or 2009 Domaine du Bagnol.

May 6, 2010Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches

Pairing: A berry-inflected rosé. Try the 2009 Il Mimo.

May 5, 2010Crispy Fried-Fish Tacos

Pairing: A margarita made with 100-percent agave tequila, like Patrón Silver.

May 4, 2010Smoky Ribollita

Pairing: A full-bodied Sangiovese. Try the 2006 Ca' del Solo or 2007 Falesco.

May 3, 2010Caesar Salad with Crispy Tofu Croutons

Pairing: A zesty Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2009 Miguel Torres Chile Las Mulas.