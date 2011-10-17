Pairing of the Day: May 2010

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
May 28, 2010Pincho Ribs with Sherry Glaze
Pairing: A Monastrell. Try the 2007 Bodegas Hijos de Juan Gil or 2008 Bodegas Olivares Altos de la Hoya.
May 27, 2010Fresh-Chorizo-and-Potato Tacos
Pairing: A plummy, peppery Zinfandel. Try the 2008 Shenandoah Vineyards Special Reserve.
May 26, 2010Chile-Honey-Glazed Salmon with Two Sauces
Pairing: A spicy, cherry-scented Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Fleur de California Carneros.
May 25, 2010Crab Rolls with Lemon Aioli
Pairing: A lightly oaked California Chardonnay. Try the 2008 Paul Dolan or 2007 Molnar Family Poseidon's Vineyard.
May 24, 2010Grilled Tofu Steaks with Piquillo Salsa Verde
Pairing: A juicy Italian rosé. Try the 2008 Cataldi Madonna Cerasuolo.
May 21, 2010Bucatini all'Amatriciana
Pairing: A medium-bodied Barbera d'Alba. Try the 2007 Cantina Terre del Barolo.
May 20, 2010Shaking Beef
Pairing: A bright, juicy Beaujolais. Try the 2008 Christophe Pacalet Côte de Brouilly.
May 19, 2010Crunchy Tofu Tacos
Pairing: A strawberry-scented dry rosé from California. Try the 2009 Sofia.
May 18, 2010Santa Fe Quinoa Salad
Pairing: A juicy, plummy Malbec from Argentina. Try the 2008 Yellow + Blue. -->
May 17, 2010Farfalle with Spring Vegetables
Pairing: A zesty, herbal Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2009 Mount Nelson Marlborough.
May 14, 2010Chile-Spiced Skirt Steak Tacos
Pairing: A spicy California red blend. Try the 2008 Hey Mambo Sultry Red.
May 13, 2010Moroccan Lamb Stew with Noodles
Pairing: A Rhône Valley red. Try the 2007 Jean-Luc Colombo Les Abeilles Côtes du Rhône Rouge or 2008 Château de Saint Cosme Gigondas.
May 12, 2010Grilled-Chicken Tacos
Pairing: A fruity, berry-rich California Pinot Noir. Try the 2008 Cellar No. 8.
May 11, 2010Curried Cauliflower and Green Bean Salad with Lemon Yogurt
Pairing: A spicy, melony, Oregon Pinot Gris. Try the 2008 O'Reilly's.
May 10, 2010Tofu-Salad Sandwiches
Pairing: A crisp, nutty brown ale. Try Newcastle.
May 7, 2010Ted Allen's Lobster Bouillabaisse
Pairing: A Provençal rosé. Try the 2009 Domaine Houchart or 2009 Domaine du Bagnol.
May 6, 2010Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches
Pairing: A berry-inflected rosé. Try the 2009 Il Mimo.
May 5, 2010Crispy Fried-Fish Tacos
Pairing: A margarita made with 100-percent agave tequila, like Patrón Silver.
May 4, 2010Smoky Ribollita
Pairing: A full-bodied Sangiovese. Try the 2006 Ca' del Solo or 2007 Falesco.
May 3, 2010Caesar Salad with Crispy Tofu Croutons
Pairing: A zesty Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2009 Miguel Torres Chile Las Mulas.