Pairing of the Day: May 2009

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with a F&W recipe.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011


May 29, 2009Provençal Fish Soup
Pairing: A full-bodied Chardonnay. Try the floral 2006 Craggy Range Les Beaux Cailloux.

May 28, 2009Crispy Chicken Leg Confit with Couscous and Olives
Pairing: A fresh, berry-scented rosé. Try the 2007 Bodegas Muga Rosado.

May 27, 2009Shrimp Fried Rice with Coconut and Pickled Onions
Pairing: An oak-aged Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Shannon Ridge or 2007 Trinitas Carneros.

May 26, 2009Grouper with Cucumber Salad and Soy-Mustard Dressing
Pairing: A crisp New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Clos Henri or 2008 Villa Maria Private Bin.

May 22, 2009Grilled Shrimp Satay
Pairing: A dry Australian Riesling. Try the citrusy 2007 Lalla Gully or the lime-inflected 2008 Jim Barry The Lodge Hill.

May 21, 2009Spicy and Sticky Baby Back Ribs
Pairing: A juicy, berry-rich Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Windmill Estates Old Vine.

May 20, 2009Andouille–and–Sweet Potato Pie with Tangy Apple Salad
Pairing: A lush, creamy New Zealand Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Escarpment.

May 19, 2009Clams with Pork and Golden Garlic
Pairing: A fruity, elegant Chenin Blanc from France. Try the 2006 Francois Chidaine Touraine Val de Loire.

May 18, 2009Pork-and-Tofu Stir-Fry
Pairing: An appley Riesling. Try the 2007 Selbach-Oster Riesling Kabinett.

May 15, 2009Chili Lobster
Pairing: A lightly sweet Vouvray. Try the floral 2006 Marc Brédif or the luscious, citrusy 2005 Philippe Foreau Demi-Sec Clos Naudin.

May 14, 2009Fish-and-Shellfish Chowder
Pairing: A creamy Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Bogle.

May 13, 2009Mini Panamanian Beef Empanadas
Pairing: A juicy, black-fruited Chilean Malbec. Try the 2007 Montes Classic Series.

May 12, 2009Thai Chicken, Zucchini and Tomato Curry
Pairing: A strawberry-scented rosé. Try the 2008 Domaine du Bagnol.

May 11, 2009Stir-Fried Vegetables with Lemongrass
Pairing: A vibrant, medium-bodied Southern Italian white. Try the 2007 Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo.

May 8, 2009Frozen Chocolate-Chip Meringata
Pairing: A vin santo. Try the 2003 Castellare S. Niccolò.

May 7, 2009Vaca Frita: Crispy Beef
Pairing: A spicy Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the cedary 2006 Carmen or the plummy 2006 Santa Rita 120.

May 6, 2009Melon-and-Peach Salad with Prosciutto and Mozzarella
Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Nobilo East Coast Chardonnay.

May 5, 2009Vietnamese-Style Shrimp and Watercress Stir-Fry
Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Mason.

May 4, 2009Miso-Ginger Chicken and Cabbage
Pairing: A minerally white Burgundy. Try the 2007 Verget Mâcon Village.

May 1, 2009Pork Belly with Buckwheat Spaetzle and Collards
Pairing: A tannic, currant-rich South American Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the 2006 Catena.

