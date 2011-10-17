Pairing of the Day: May 2009





May 29, 2009—Provençal Fish Soup

Pairing: A full-bodied Chardonnay. Try the floral 2006 Craggy Range Les Beaux Cailloux.

May 28, 2009—Crispy Chicken Leg Confit with Couscous and Olives

Pairing: A fresh, berry-scented rosé. Try the 2007 Bodegas Muga Rosado.

May 27, 2009—Shrimp Fried Rice with Coconut and Pickled Onions

Pairing: An oak-aged Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Shannon Ridge or 2007 Trinitas Carneros.

May 26, 2009—Grouper with Cucumber Salad and Soy-Mustard Dressing

Pairing: A crisp New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Clos Henri or 2008 Villa Maria Private Bin.

May 22, 2009—Grilled Shrimp Satay

Pairing: A dry Australian Riesling. Try the citrusy 2007 Lalla Gully or the lime-inflected 2008 Jim Barry The Lodge Hill.

May 21, 2009—Spicy and Sticky Baby Back Ribs

Pairing: A juicy, berry-rich Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Windmill Estates Old Vine.

May 20, 2009—Andouille–and–Sweet Potato Pie with Tangy Apple Salad

Pairing: A lush, creamy New Zealand Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Escarpment.

May 19, 2009—Clams with Pork and Golden Garlic

Pairing: A fruity, elegant Chenin Blanc from France. Try the 2006 Francois Chidaine Touraine Val de Loire.

May 18, 2009—Pork-and-Tofu Stir-Fry

Pairing: An appley Riesling. Try the 2007 Selbach-Oster Riesling Kabinett.

May 15, 2009—Chili Lobster

Pairing: A lightly sweet Vouvray. Try the floral 2006 Marc Brédif or the luscious, citrusy 2005 Philippe Foreau Demi-Sec Clos Naudin.

May 14, 2009—Fish-and-Shellfish Chowder

Pairing: A creamy Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Bogle.

May 13, 2009—Mini Panamanian Beef Empanadas

Pairing: A juicy, black-fruited Chilean Malbec. Try the 2007 Montes Classic Series.

May 12, 2009—Thai Chicken, Zucchini and Tomato Curry

Pairing: A strawberry-scented rosé. Try the 2008 Domaine du Bagnol.

May 11, 2009—Stir-Fried Vegetables with Lemongrass

Pairing: A vibrant, medium-bodied Southern Italian white. Try the 2007 Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo.

May 8, 2009—Frozen Chocolate-Chip Meringata

Pairing: A vin santo. Try the 2003 Castellare S. Niccolò.

May 7, 2009—Vaca Frita: Crispy Beef

Pairing: A spicy Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the cedary 2006 Carmen or the plummy 2006 Santa Rita 120.

May 6, 2009—Melon-and-Peach Salad with Prosciutto and Mozzarella

Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Nobilo East Coast Chardonnay.

May 5, 2009—Vietnamese-Style Shrimp and Watercress Stir-Fry

Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Mason.

May 4, 2009—Miso-Ginger Chicken and Cabbage

Pairing: A minerally white Burgundy. Try the 2007 Verget Mâcon Village.

May 1, 2009—Pork Belly with Buckwheat Spaetzle and Collards

Pairing: A tannic, currant-rich South American Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the 2006 Catena.