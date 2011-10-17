Pairing of the Day: May 2009

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with a F&W recipe.
May 29, 2009—Provençal Fish Soup
Pairing: A full-bodied Chardonnay. Try the floral 2006 Craggy Range Les Beaux Cailloux.
May 28, 2009—Crispy Chicken Leg Confit with Couscous and Olives
Pairing: A fresh, berry-scented rosé. Try the 2007 Bodegas Muga Rosado.
May 27, 2009—Shrimp Fried Rice with Coconut and Pickled Onions
Pairing: An oak-aged Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Shannon Ridge or 2007 Trinitas Carneros.
May 26, 2009—Grouper with Cucumber Salad and Soy-Mustard Dressing
Pairing: A crisp New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Clos Henri or 2008 Villa Maria Private Bin.
May 22, 2009—Grilled Shrimp Satay
Pairing: A dry Australian Riesling. Try the citrusy 2007 Lalla Gully or the lime-inflected 2008 Jim Barry The Lodge Hill.
May 21, 2009—Spicy and Sticky Baby Back Ribs
Pairing: A juicy, berry-rich Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Windmill Estates Old Vine.
May 20, 2009—Andouille–and–Sweet Potato Pie with Tangy Apple Salad
Pairing: A lush, creamy New Zealand Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Escarpment.
May 19, 2009—Clams with Pork and Golden Garlic
Pairing: A fruity, elegant Chenin Blanc from France. Try the 2006 Francois Chidaine Touraine Val de Loire.
May 18, 2009—Pork-and-Tofu Stir-Fry
Pairing: An appley Riesling. Try the 2007 Selbach-Oster Riesling Kabinett.
May 15, 2009—Chili Lobster
Pairing: A lightly sweet Vouvray. Try the floral 2006 Marc Brédif or the luscious, citrusy 2005 Philippe Foreau Demi-Sec Clos Naudin.
May 14, 2009—Fish-and-Shellfish Chowder
Pairing: A creamy Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Bogle.
May 13, 2009—Mini Panamanian Beef Empanadas
Pairing: A juicy, black-fruited Chilean Malbec. Try the 2007 Montes Classic Series.
May 12, 2009—Thai Chicken, Zucchini and Tomato Curry
Pairing: A strawberry-scented rosé. Try the 2008 Domaine du Bagnol.
May 11, 2009—Stir-Fried Vegetables with Lemongrass
Pairing: A vibrant, medium-bodied Southern Italian white. Try the 2007 Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo.
May 8, 2009—Frozen Chocolate-Chip Meringata
Pairing: A vin santo. Try the 2003 Castellare S. Niccolò.
May 7, 2009—Vaca Frita: Crispy Beef
Pairing: A spicy Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the cedary 2006 Carmen or the plummy 2006 Santa Rita 120.
May 6, 2009—Melon-and-Peach Salad with Prosciutto and Mozzarella
Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Nobilo East Coast Chardonnay.
May 5, 2009—Vietnamese-Style Shrimp and Watercress Stir-Fry
Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Mason.
May 4, 2009—Miso-Ginger Chicken and Cabbage
Pairing: A minerally white Burgundy. Try the 2007 Verget Mâcon Village.
May 1, 2009—Pork Belly with Buckwheat Spaetzle and Collards
Pairing: A tannic, currant-rich South American Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the 2006 Catena.