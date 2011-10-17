Pairing of the Day: May 2008

May

May 30, 2008—Moroccan Lamb and Vegetable Couscous

Pairing: A rich, firmly structured red wine such as a Merlot, like the 2005 Blackstone or the 2005 Sebastiani Sonoma

May 29, 2008—Greek Hand Pies with Greens, Dill, Mint and Feta

Pairing: A light, fragrant Greek white wine, like the 2006 Vatistas Lakonikos

May 28, 2008—Thai Seafood Noodle Salad

Pairing: A Spanish Albariño, known for its perky acidity, medium body and depth of citrusy flavor, like the 2006 Bodegas Fillaboa or the 2006 Vionta

May 27, 2008—Warm Seafood Salad with Pistachio and Capers

Pairing: A citrusy, minerally Vermentino or Pigato, like the 2006 Colle dei Bardellini Pigato or the 2004 Bisson Vermentino Vignaerta Golfo del Tigullio

May 23, 2008—Grilled Sour Cream-Marinated Shrimp

Pairing: A Gewürztraminer, like the 2006 Donaime Ostertag or 2006 Paul Blanck Classique

May 22, 2008—Salmon in Tomato-Olive Sauce

Pairing: A spicy, medium-bodied Pinot Noir, like the 2007 Opawa Marlborough

May 21, 2008—Penne with Salmon Puttanesca

Pairing: A berry-rich, lively Italian rosé, like the 2005 Falesco Vitiano

May 20, 2008—Jumbo Shrimp with Mushrooms and Garlic

Pairing: A fresh, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2007 Casa Lapostolle Rapel Valley

May 19, 2008—Grilled Mortadella and Robiola Packets

Pairing: A moderately tannic red, like a Chianti Classico: the 2004 Badia a Coltibuono Cetamura

May 16, 2008—Spiced Chicken with Coconut-Caramel Sauce and Citrus Salad

Pairing: An Australian Shiraz, like the 2004 Shingleback

May 15, 2008—Mexican Chicken Pozole Verde

Pairing: A rich but unoaked white wine such as an Alsace Pinot Gris, like the 2005 Marc Kreydenweiss Lerchenberg or the 2005 Gustave Lorentz Réserve

May 14, 2008—Poached Eggs with Baked Feta and Olives

Pairing: A fruity Mediterranean rosé, like the 2006 Librandi Cirò Rosato or the 2006 Gaia Estate 1418h Rosé from Greece

May 13, 2008—Indian Coconut Fish Curry

Pairing: A Gewürztraminer, like the 2006 Thomas Fogarty or the 2006 Storrs Viento Vineyard

May 12, 2008—Fettuccine with Escarole and Brie

Pairing: A crisp, fruity Pinot Grigio, like the 2005 Bollini

May 9, 2008—Blood Orange-Scallop Seviche

Pairing: A citrusy Chilean Sauvignon Blanc from the Casablanca region, like the 2006 Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc

May 8, 2008—Skirt Steak with Creamed Corn and Poblanos

Pairing: A plummy Malbec, like the 2007 Elsa Bianchi

May 7, 2008—Chicken with Carrots and Olives

Pairing: A berry-rich rosé, like the 2006 Bon-Bon

May 6, 2008—Shrimp and Noodle Salad with Ginger Dressing

Pairing: A citrusy, off-dry Riesling, like the 2006 Milbrandt Vineyards

May 5, 2008—Stir-fried Chicken with Bok Choy

Pairing: A crisp, subtly floral Argentine Torrontés, like the 2006 Santa Julia Torrontés

May 2, 2008—Grilled Mahimahi with Tomatoes Two Ways

Pairing: A citrusy Australian Riesling, like the 2006 Tim Adams Riesling or the 2005 Annie’s Lane Clare Valley Riesling

May 1, 2008—Swordfish in Creamy Tomato Sauce

Pairing: A light, fresh-tasting Sardinian rosé, like the 2005 Argiolas Serra Lori