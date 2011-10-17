Pairing of the Day: May 2008

Every day we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with a F&W recipe.
May
May 30, 2008—Moroccan Lamb and Vegetable Couscous
Pairing: A rich, firmly structured red wine such as a Merlot, like the 2005 Blackstone or the 2005 Sebastiani Sonoma
May 29, 2008—Greek Hand Pies with Greens, Dill, Mint and Feta
Pairing: A light, fragrant Greek white wine, like the 2006 Vatistas Lakonikos
May 28, 2008—Thai Seafood Noodle Salad
Pairing: A Spanish Albariño, known for its perky acidity, medium body and depth of citrusy flavor, like the 2006 Bodegas Fillaboa or the 2006 Vionta
May 27, 2008—Warm Seafood Salad with Pistachio and Capers
Pairing: A citrusy, minerally Vermentino or Pigato, like the 2006 Colle dei Bardellini Pigato or the 2004 Bisson Vermentino Vignaerta Golfo del Tigullio
May 23, 2008—Grilled Sour Cream-Marinated Shrimp
Pairing: A Gewürztraminer, like the 2006 Donaime Ostertag or 2006 Paul Blanck Classique
May 22, 2008—Salmon in Tomato-Olive Sauce
Pairing: A spicy, medium-bodied Pinot Noir, like the 2007 Opawa Marlborough
May 21, 2008—Penne with Salmon Puttanesca
Pairing: A berry-rich, lively Italian rosé, like the 2005 Falesco Vitiano
May 20, 2008—Jumbo Shrimp with Mushrooms and Garlic
Pairing: A fresh, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2007 Casa Lapostolle Rapel Valley
May 19, 2008—Grilled Mortadella and Robiola Packets
Pairing: A moderately tannic red, like a Chianti Classico: the 2004 Badia a Coltibuono Cetamura
May 16, 2008—Spiced Chicken with Coconut-Caramel Sauce and Citrus Salad
Pairing: An Australian Shiraz, like the 2004 Shingleback
May 15, 2008—Mexican Chicken Pozole Verde
Pairing: A rich but unoaked white wine such as an Alsace Pinot Gris, like the 2005 Marc Kreydenweiss Lerchenberg or the 2005 Gustave Lorentz Réserve
May 14, 2008—Poached Eggs with Baked Feta and Olives
Pairing: A fruity Mediterranean rosé, like the 2006 Librandi Cirò Rosato or the 2006 Gaia Estate 1418h Rosé from Greece
May 13, 2008—Indian Coconut Fish Curry
Pairing: A Gewürztraminer, like the 2006 Thomas Fogarty or the 2006 Storrs Viento Vineyard
May 12, 2008—Fettuccine with Escarole and Brie
Pairing: A crisp, fruity Pinot Grigio, like the 2005 Bollini
May 9, 2008—Blood Orange-Scallop Seviche
Pairing: A citrusy Chilean Sauvignon Blanc from the Casablanca region, like the 2006 Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc
May 8, 2008—Skirt Steak with Creamed Corn and Poblanos
Pairing: A plummy Malbec, like the 2007 Elsa Bianchi
May 7, 2008—Chicken with Carrots and Olives
Pairing: A berry-rich rosé, like the 2006 Bon-Bon
May 6, 2008—Shrimp and Noodle Salad with Ginger Dressing
Pairing: A citrusy, off-dry Riesling, like the 2006 Milbrandt Vineyards
May 5, 2008—Stir-fried Chicken with Bok Choy
Pairing: A crisp, subtly floral Argentine Torrontés, like the 2006 Santa Julia Torrontés
May 2, 2008—Grilled Mahimahi with Tomatoes Two Ways
Pairing: A citrusy Australian Riesling, like the 2006 Tim Adams Riesling or the 2005 Annie’s Lane Clare Valley Riesling
May 1, 2008—Swordfish in Creamy Tomato Sauce
Pairing: A light, fresh-tasting Sardinian rosé, like the 2005 Argiolas Serra Lori