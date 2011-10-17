Pairing of the Day: May 2008

Every day we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with a F&W recipe.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

May

May 30, 2008Moroccan Lamb and Vegetable Couscous
Pairing: A rich, firmly structured red wine such as a Merlot, like the 2005 Blackstone or the 2005 Sebastiani Sonoma

May 29, 2008Greek Hand Pies with Greens, Dill, Mint and Feta
Pairing: A light, fragrant Greek white wine, like the 2006 Vatistas Lakonikos

May 28, 2008Thai Seafood Noodle Salad
Pairing: A Spanish Albariño, known for its perky acidity, medium body and depth of citrusy flavor, like the 2006 Bodegas Fillaboa or the 2006 Vionta

May 27, 2008Warm Seafood Salad with Pistachio and Capers
Pairing: A citrusy, minerally Vermentino or Pigato, like the 2006 Colle dei Bardellini Pigato or the 2004 Bisson Vermentino Vignaerta Golfo del Tigullio

May 23, 2008Grilled Sour Cream-Marinated Shrimp
Pairing: A Gewürztraminer, like the 2006 Donaime Ostertag or 2006 Paul Blanck Classique

May 22, 2008Salmon in Tomato-Olive Sauce
Pairing: A spicy, medium-bodied Pinot Noir, like the 2007 Opawa Marlborough

May 21, 2008Penne with Salmon Puttanesca
Pairing: A berry-rich, lively Italian rosé, like the 2005 Falesco Vitiano

May 20, 2008Jumbo Shrimp with Mushrooms and Garlic
Pairing: A fresh, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2007 Casa Lapostolle Rapel Valley

May 19, 2008Grilled Mortadella and Robiola Packets
Pairing: A moderately tannic red, like a Chianti Classico: the 2004 Badia a Coltibuono Cetamura

May 16, 2008Spiced Chicken with Coconut-Caramel Sauce and Citrus Salad
Pairing: An Australian Shiraz, like the 2004 Shingleback

May 15, 2008Mexican Chicken Pozole Verde
Pairing: A rich but unoaked white wine such as an Alsace Pinot Gris, like the 2005 Marc Kreydenweiss Lerchenberg or the 2005 Gustave Lorentz Réserve

May 14, 2008Poached Eggs with Baked Feta and Olives
Pairing: A fruity Mediterranean rosé, like the 2006 Librandi Cirò Rosato or the 2006 Gaia Estate 1418h Rosé from Greece

May 13, 2008Indian Coconut Fish Curry
Pairing: A Gewürztraminer, like the 2006 Thomas Fogarty or the 2006 Storrs Viento Vineyard

May 12, 2008Fettuccine with Escarole and Brie
Pairing: A crisp, fruity Pinot Grigio, like the 2005 Bollini

May 9, 2008Blood Orange-Scallop Seviche
Pairing: A citrusy Chilean Sauvignon Blanc from the Casablanca region, like the 2006 Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc

May 8, 2008Skirt Steak with Creamed Corn and Poblanos
Pairing: A plummy Malbec, like the 2007 Elsa Bianchi

May 7, 2008Chicken with Carrots and Olives
Pairing: A berry-rich rosé, like the 2006 Bon-Bon

May 6, 2008Shrimp and Noodle Salad with Ginger Dressing
Pairing: A citrusy, off-dry Riesling, like the 2006 Milbrandt Vineyards

May 5, 2008Stir-fried Chicken with Bok Choy
Pairing: A crisp, subtly floral Argentine Torrontés, like the 2006 Santa Julia Torrontés

May 2, 2008Grilled Mahimahi with Tomatoes Two Ways
Pairing: A citrusy Australian Riesling, like the 2006 Tim Adams Riesling or the 2005 Annie’s Lane Clare Valley Riesling

May 1, 2008Swordfish in Creamy Tomato Sauce
Pairing: A light, fresh-tasting Sardinian rosé, like the 2005 Argiolas Serra Lori

