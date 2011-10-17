Pairing of the Day: March 2011

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
March 31, 2011Grilled Marrow Bones with Rosemary-Lemon Bruschetta
Pairing: Washington State Syrah: 2004 Forgeron
March 30, 2011Cider Vinegar-Braised Chicken Thighs
Pairing: Rich, barrel-aged California Chardonnay: 2008 Franciscan.
March 29, 2011Anchovy and Roasted-Pepper Salad with Goat Cheese
Pairing: Clean, medium-bodied Soave Classico: 2009 Prá.
March 28, 2011Sweet Potato, Balsamic Onion and Soppressata Pizza
Pairing: Juicy, medium-bodied Pinot Noir: 2009 McManis Family Vineyards.
March 25, 2011Maple Root-Vegetable Stir-Fry with Sesame
Pairing: Dolcetto from Italy's Piedmont region: 2009 Poderi Luigi Einaudi or 2008 Flavio Roddolo Dolcetto.
March 24, 2011Rare Roast Beef with Fresh Herbs and Basil Oil
Pairing: Rich, spicy Napa Cabernet: 2007 cc.
March 23, 2011Curried Spaghetti-Squash-and-Chickpea Toasts
Pairing: Tropical fruitscented Chenin Blanc: 2009 Raats Family Original.
March 22, 2011Chilled Chardonnay-Braised Calamari Pasta
Pairing: Zippy Chardonnay: 2008 Whetstone El Parajo.
March 21, 2011Quick Vietnamese Noodle Soup with Beef
Pairing: Juicy argentinean Malbec: 2008 Reunión or 2008 Doña Paula.
March 18, 2011Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almonds and Seeds
Pairing: Nutty, sweet tawny port: NV Quinta do Portal Fine Tawny Porto or Sandeman Forty Years Old Tawny Porto.
March 17, 2011Crispy Wiener Schnitzel with Lingonberry Preserves
Pairing: Austrian Grüner Veltliner: 2008 Weingut Hum Hofer Freiberg or 2008 Martinshof.
March 16, 2011Simplest Chicken-and-Leek Stew
Pairing: Rich California Chardonnay: 2008 Buehler Reserve Russian River.
March 15, 2011Pizza Vesuvio with the Works
Pairing: Big Cabernet: 2007 Coppola Director's Cut.
March 14, 2011Southwest Seafood Chowder
Pairing: Round, full-bodied white: 2009 Copain Tous Ensemble Viognier.
March 11, 2011Veggie Burgers with Pomegranate Ketchup
Pairing: Rich rosé: 2009 Ambra Rosato di Carmignano.
March 10, 2011Gingered Stir-Fry with Shrimp and Snow Peas
Pairing: Bright, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc from Chile: 2010 Las Mulas.
March 9, 2011Korean Sushi Rolls with Walnut-Edamame Crumble
Pairing: Vibrant, creamy Blanc de Blancs Champagne: NV Pierre Moncuit Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut or NV Diebolt-Vallois Blanc de Blancs.
March 8, 2011Black-Bean Turkey Chili
Pairing: Juicy, not-too-tannic Montepulciano: Farnese's 2008 Montepulciano d'Abruzzo or 2008 Zaccagnini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo.
March 7, 2011Chicken Tagine with Artichoke Hearts and Peas
Pairing: Lemony Grüner Veltliner from Austria: 2008 Prager Federspiel Hinter der Burg.
March 4, 2011Triple-Mustard Salmon
Pairing: Fragrant Vermentino: 2009 Prelius.
March 3, 2011Chickpeas in Spicy Tomato Gravy
Pairing: Concentrated, fruity Italian rosato: 2009 Di Giovanna Gerbino.
March 2, 2011Pappardelle with Smoked Butter and Herbs
Pairing: Floral, medium-bodied Italian white: 2009 Santadi Villa Solais Vermentino.
March 1, 2011Goan Shrimp Curry
Pairing: Vibrant, zesty Albariño: 2009 Bonny Doon Vineyard Ca' del Solo Estate.