Pairing of the Day: March 2010





March 31, 2010Thai Crab-and-Green-Mango Salad

Pairing: A dry Riesling from Western Australia. Try the 2008 Rocky Gully or 2008 MadFish.

March 30, 2010Soba Noodles with Grilled Shrimp and Cilantro

Pairing: A dry Australian Riesling. Try the 2008 Fireblock Watervale or 2009 St. Hallett Barossa.

March 29, 2010Grilled Salmon with Preserved Lemon and Green Olives

Pairing: A medium-bodied, minerally Italian white. Try the 2007 Bastianich Friulano.

March 26, 2010Rib Eye Roast with Chestnuts and Brussels Sprout Leaves

Pairing: A peppery Syrah. Try the 2006 Smoking Loon.

March 25, 2010Pork Loin Roast with Herbs and Garlic

Pairing: A substantial Cabernet Franc. Try the 2005 La Jota Vineyard Co. or 2006 Trefethen Family Vineyards.

March 24, 2010Squid Pizza with Saffron Aioli

Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Kazmer & Blaise Boon Fly's Hill or 2007 Cuvaison Carneros.

March 23, 2010Sea Bass with Tomato and Black Olive Salsa

Pairing: A dry rosé. Try the 2008 L'Estandon Còtes de Provence or 2008 Bieler Père et Fils Sabine Còteaux d'Aix-en-Provence.

March 22, 2010Multigrain Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Pairing: A citrusy Albariño. Try the 2007 Nora.

March 19, 2010Grilled Pork Tenderloins with Vegetable Curry

Pairing: A Pinot Blanc. Try the 2007 Trimbach or 2008 Dutton-Goldfield Shop Block.

March 18, 2010Roasted Bananas with Spiced Syrup and Candied Nuts

Pairing: A sweet wine made from the Pedro Ximénez grape. Try the 2004 Alvear Pedro Ximénez de Añada or NV Emilio Lustau San Emilio.

March 17, 2010Open-Face Smoked-Mackerel Sandwiches

Pairing: A crisp, dry rosé. Try the 2008 Verdad.

March 16, 2010Warm Escarole Salad with Snow Peas and Sausage

Pairing: A light, herbal Grüner Veltliner. Try the 2009 Berger or 2008 Hiedler Löss.

March 15, 2010Shiitake-and-Scallion Lo Mein

Pairing: A light, berry-inflected red. Try the 2008 Luigi Pira Dolcetto D'Alba.

March 12, 2010Stir-Fried Red Rice with Sliced Sirloin Steak and Peas

Pairing: A light-bodied red such as a Beaujolais. Try the 2008 Joseph Drouhin Brouilly and the violet-scented 2007 Christian Bernard Domaine des Grand Fers Fleurie.

March 11, 2010Sake-Steamed Halibut with Ginger and Cabbage

Pairing: Sake. Try the Otokoyama "Man"s Mountain" and the Tamanohikari "Brilliant Jade."

March 10, 2010Warm Soba with Pork, Shrimp and Cabbage

Pairing: Sake. Try the Shichihon Yari Junmai.

March 9, 2010Chicken Curry with Squash

Pairing: An aromatic Gewürztraminer. Try the 2006 Domaine Marc Kreydenweiss Kritt or 2006 Domaines Schlumberger Les Prince Abbes.

March 8, 2010Fish Teriyaki with Sweet-and-Sour Cucumbers

Pairing: Sake. Try the Chiyomusubi Tokubetsu Junmai.

March 5, 2010Pork Tonkatsu

Pairing: Sake. Try the Nishinoseki Tokubetsu Junmai.

March 4, 2010Summer Squash Pizza with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Geyser Peak or 2008 Husch.

March 3, 2010Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts with Mole Negro

Pairing: A red with luscious fruit. Try the 2006 Jacob's Creek Reserve Shiraz or 2006 Montevina Terra d'Oro Zinfandel.

March 2, 2010Roasted Sardines with Olives, Capers and Parsley

Pairing: A very light red. Try the 2008 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais-Villages.

March 1, 2010Buckwheat-Cheddar Blini with Smoked Salmon

Pairing: A light, crisp white like a Sauvignon Blanc or a Verdejo. Try the 2008 Wildhurst Vineyards Lake County Reserve Sauvignon Blanc or the 2008 Martínsancho Verdejo.