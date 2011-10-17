Pairing of the Day: March 2009





March 31, 2009—Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Honey Mustard

Pairing: An oak-aged Chardonnay from Napa Valley. Try the 2007 Napa Cellars or 2006 Newton Unfiltered.

March 30, 2009—Shrimp-and-Bok Choy Stir-Fry with Crispy Noodles

Pairing: An off-dry, citrusy Riesling from New Zealand. Try the tangy 2005 Peregrine.

March 27, 2009—Balsamic-and-Rosemary-Marinated Florentine Steak

Pairing: A cherry-inflected Chianti. Try the tangy 2006 Banfi Chianti Classico or the tobacco-scented 2006 Castellare.

March 26, 2009—Linguine with Red Cabbage

Pairing: A fruity Dolcetto. Try the 2007 Elvio Cogno Dolcetto D’Alba Vigna del Mandorlo or the spicy 2007 Renato Ratti Dolcetto D’Alba Colombè.

March 25, 2009—Rice Noodle Salad with Chicken

Pairing: A delicate white, like a good-quality Pinot Grigio. Try the 2006 Tiefenbrunnerdelle Venezie or 2006 Hofstätter.

March 24, 2009—Pork Souvlaki with Tzatziki

Pairing: A cherry-inflected Xynomavro. Try the 2006 Pavlou-Kagas Klima.

March 23, 2009—Shrimp Saganaki

Pairing: A grapefruit-scented Moschofilero. Try the 2007 Haggipavlou.

March 20, 2009—Whole Wheat Rigatoni with Roasted Vegetables

Pairing: A fragrant Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Wild Earth Central Otago.

March 19, 2009—Shrimp-and-Vegetable Summer Rolls

Pairing: An off-dry Riesling. Try the 2007 Kung Fu Girl.

March 18, 2009—Chicken Paprikash

Pairing: A red wine with firm acidity, like a Chianti. Try the 2006 Selvapiana Chianti Rufina or 2006 Querciabella Chianti Classico.

March 17, 2009—Salmon Club Sandwiches

Pairing: A tropical-fruited, rich Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Kumeu River Village.

March 16, 2009—Fajitas with Roast Beef

Pairing: A peppery, plummy Argentinean Malbec. Try the 2007 Altos Las Hormigas.

March 13, 2009—Pan-Seared Pork Chops with Green Peppercorn Sauce

Pairing: A Merlot from central or northern Italy. Try the 2006 Falesco or 2006 Barbi.

March 12, 2009—Mustard-Glazed Chicken with Arugula and Bok Choy

Pairing: A full-bodied, melony white wine. Try the 2007 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier.

March 11, 2009—Baked Potatoes with Wild Mushroom Ragù

Pairing: A rich brown ale. Try Sam Smith’s Nut Brown Ale or Deschutes Brewery’s Buzzsaw Brown.

March 10, 2009—Crab, Avocado and Asparagus Salad

Pairing: A bright, minerally Portuguese Vinho Verde. Try the citrusy 2007 Gazela or the complex NV Casal Garcia.

March 9, 2009—Quick Beef Stroganoff

Pairing: A spicy, fruity California Merlot. Try the 2004 Simi Sonoma County.

March 6, 2009—Coriander-Dusted Roast Beef

Pairing: A dark-fruited Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Sobon Estate Rocky Top.

March 5, 2009—Root-Vegetable Gratin

Pairing: A fruity white wine, like a California Chenin Blanc. Try the 2007 Dry Creek Vineyard.

March 4, 2009—Greek Baked Pasta

Pairing: A fruity, peppery red. Try the 2005 Domaine Mercouri Vin de Pays des Letrinon.

March 3, 2009—Avgolemono Chicken Soup with Rice

Pairing: A tart Greek white wine. Try the 2008 Domaine Skouras White.

March 2, 2009—Ginger Beef Salad

Pairing: A berry-rich, medium-bodied rosé. Try the 2007 Etude Rosé of Pinot Noir.