Pairing of the Day: March 2008

March

March 31, 2008—Lemony Shrimp Salad

Pairing: A somewhat ripe, full-bodied Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2005 Joseph George Sauvignon Blanc

March 28, 2008—Lasagna-Style Baked Pennette with Meat Sauce

Pairing: A plummy, rich, full-bodied Italian red, like the 2003 Masi Campfiorin

March 27, 2008—Cambodian Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Shrimp

Pairing: A citrusy, off-dry Australian Riesling, like the 2006 Banrock Station Riesling

March 26, 2008—Salt-Baked Branzino with Citrus, Fennel and Herbs

Pairing: A crisp white from Italy’s Apulia region, like the 2005 Botromagno Gravino Bianco or the 2005 Cantele Alticelli Fiano

March 25, 2008—Duck Confit with Turnips

Pairing: A brawny red, like the 2004 Geyser Peak Walking Tree Cabernet Sauvignon

March 24, 2008—Pork and Tomatillo Stew

Pairing: A peppery Syrah blend, like the 2005 Andrew Murray Roasted Slope Syrah

March 21, 2008—Pan-Glazed Salmon with Oyster Sauce and Basil

Pairing: A bright, citrusy Albariño, like the 2006 Albariño de FefiRanes

March 20, 2008—Rack of Lamb with Rosemary Butter

Pairing: A forceful Loire Cabernet Franc, like the 2005 Charles Joguet Les Petites Roches Chinon or the 2004 Clos Rougeard Saumur-Champigny

March 19, 2008—Mini Brioche Lobster Rolls

Pairing: A rich, tropical fruited Chardonnay, like the 2005 White Truck Chardonnay

March 18, 2008—Greek Salad Skewers with Anchovy Aioli

Pairing: A floral, complex Greek white, like the 2006 Boutari Moschofilero

March 17, 2008—Parmigiano-Crusted Rigatoni with Cauliflower and Prosciutto

Pairing: A a cherry-rich red blend, like the 2005 Capezzana Barco Reale

March 14, 2008—Farfalle with Zucchini and Parsley-Almond Pesto

Pairing: An aromatic, apple-inflected Italian white blend, like the 2005 Teruzzi & Puthod Terre di Tufi

March 13, 2008—Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas Verdes

Pairing: A spicy, dark-fruited Argentinean Malbec, like the 2005 Mendel Mendoza Valley

March 12, 2008—Bagel Chips with Ricotta, Chive Puree and Prosciutto

Pairing: An appley, lively prosecco, like the NV Tenuta di Collalbrigo Brut Prosecco

March 11, 2008—Red Curry Peanut Noodles

Pairing: A light-bodied, berry inflected rosé, like the 2006 M. Chapoutier Côtes-du-Rhône Belleruche Rosé

March 10, 2008—Ham, Soppressata and Two-Cheese Stromboli

Pairing: A bright, juicy, cherry-inflected Chianti, like the 2005 Badia a Coltibuono Cetamura

March 7, 2008—Halibut with Parsley-Lemon Sauce

Pairing: A red from Bordeaux’s Graves region, like the 2003 Château de Callac Cuvée Prestige

March 6, 2008—Three-cheese Mini Macs

Pairing: A plummy, full-bodied Merlot, like the 2005 Blackstone Winery Merlot

March 5, 2008—Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts with Jamaican Curry

Pairing: A low-alcohol, off-dry Riesling, like the 2006 Seven Hills Columbia Valley Riesling

March 4, 2008—Pork Chops with Shallots

Pairing: A Portugese red, like the 2004 Ramos-Pinto Adriano

March 3, 2008—Pan-seared Sausages with Apples

Pairing: A full-bodied white from Southern Italy, like the 2005 Aminea Falanghina or 2005 Terredora Fiano di Avellino