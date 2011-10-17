Pairing of the Day: June 2011

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
June 30, 2011Whole Grilled Fish with Crispy Garlic and Red Chiles
Pairing: Lemony Semillon: 2009 Torbreck Woodcutter's.
June 29, 2011Gorgonzola, Fig and Pancetta Pizza
Pairing: Refreshing lager: Tasmania James Boag.
June 28, 2011Watermelon and Squid Salad
Pairing: Tangy wheat ale: Avery White Rascal.
June 27, 2011Cheddar-and-Onion Smashed Burgers
Pairing: Hoppy pale ale: Dale's Pale Ale.
June 24, 2011Caribbean Jerk Pork Chops
Pairing: Bold, juicy Nero d'Avola: 2008 Tasca d'Almerita Lamùri.
June 23, 2011Easy Grilled Paella
Pairing: Coriander-and-lavender-infused white ale: The Bruery Orchard White.
June 22, 2011Quinoa Salad with Grilled Scallions, Favas and Dates
Pairing: Fino Sherry: Gutiérrez Colosia Elcano.
June 21, 2011Spicy Apricot Wings
Pairing: Citrusy wheat beer: SweetWater Sch'Wheat.
June 20, 2011Grilled Oysters with Tabasco-Leek Butter
Pairing: Herb-scented Sonoma Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Benziger.
June 17, 2011Umami Burgers with Port and Stilton
Pairing: Malty brown ale: Brooklyn Brewery Brown Ale.
June 16, 2011Balinese Grilled Chicken
Pairing: Lush Viognier: 2008 Miner Family Vineyards Simpson Valley.
June 15, 2011Spinach Fettuccine with Tangy Grilled Summer Squash
Pairing: Herb-scented Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Benziger.
June 14, 2011Grilled Broccoli and Bread Salad with Pickled Shallots
Pairing: Crisp, light pilsner: Bitburger.
June 13, 2011Scallops with Warm Tomato-Basil Dressing
Pairing: Crisp pilsner: Left Hand Polestar.
June 10, 2011Big Bob Gibson's Chicken with White Barbecue Sauce
Pairing: Grapefruity IPA: Samuel Adams Latitude 48.
June 9, 2011Pickled Shrimp with Creamy Spinach Dip
Pairing: Tangy hefeweizen: Harpoon UFO.
June 8, 2011Eggplant Involtini with Grilled Ratatouille
Pairing: Bold beer made with rye: Terrapin's Rye Pale Ale.
June 7, 2011Barbecued Salmon with Green Mango Salad
Pairing: Zippy summer ale: Geary's.
June 6, 2011Celery, Grilled Grape and Mushroom Salad
Pairing: Light-bodied Soave: 2009 Folonari.
June 3, 2011Cumin-Glazed Ribs with Avocado-Pineapple Salsa
Pairing: Juicy, spicy Grenache blend: 2009 Domaine Les Garrigues Côtes du Rhône.
June 2, 2011Mushroom Kufteh with Green Harissa and Asparagus Pesto
Pairing: Zippy Grüner Veltliner: 2009 Schloss Gobelsburg Gobelsburger.
June 1, 2011Grilled Shrimp with Sweet Chile Sauce
Pairing: Lime-scented Riesling from Tasmania: 2009 Frogmore Creek.