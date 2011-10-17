Pairing of the Day: June 2010

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
June 30, 2010Fennel-Garlic Chicken Legs
Pairing: Vibrant, lime-scented Vermentino. Try the 2008 Sella & Mosca La Cala.
June 29, 2010Tuna Niçoise Burgers
Pairing: Strawberry-scented Provençal rosé. Try the 2009 Note Bleue.
June 28, 2010Xie Xie's Tofu Salad with Pickled Vegetables
Pairing: A citrusy Australian Riesling. Try the 2008 Penfolds Thomas Hyland.
June 25, 2010Sausage Mixed Grill
Pairing: A full-bodied, berry-rich Chianti Classico. Try the 2007 Querciabella.
June 24, 2010Fideos with Shrimp, Ham and Clams
Pairing: A hearty red blend. Try the 2007 Three Legged Red or 2007 Three Rivers Winery River's Red.
June 23, 2010Grilled Asparagus with Pepper Zabaglione
Pairing: A fruity Tuscan red. Try the 2007 La Mozza I Perazzi Morellino di Scansano or 2007 Banfi Centine Toscana.
June 22, 2010Vegetables with Walnut Dressing
Pairing: A bright, nutty Soave Classico. Try the 2008 Inama Vin Soave.
June 21, 2010Juicy Grilled Tomatoes
Pairing: A juicy, easy-drinking rosé. Try the 2009 Charles & Charles.
June 18, 2010Spice-Rubbed T-Bone Steaks
Pairing: A berry-inflected, peppery Argentinean Malbec. Try the 2006 Añoro.
June 17, 2010Greek-Style Leg of Lamb
Pairing: A dark, cherry-flavored, peppery Chinon. Try the 2008 Bernard Baudry Les Granges.
June 16, 2010Escarole-Stuffed Seared Trout
Pairing: A zesty, lemony Vermentino. Try the 2008 Casamatta Bianco.
June 15, 2010Harissa Chicken with Green-Chile-and-Tomato Salad
Pairing: A light-bodied, berry-rich Beaujolais. Try the 2008 Pierre Chermette.
June 14, 2010Savoy-Cabbage-and-Sunchoke Pizzas
Pairing: A Dolcetto. Try the 2007 Ca' del Solo or 2008 Palmina Santa Barbara County.
June 11, 2010Grilled Glazed Salmon
Pairing: A fresh, cherry-scented Grenache rosé. Try the 2008 Beckman.
June 10, 2010Roasted Guinea Hens with Braised Vegetables
Pairing: A Syrah. Try the 2004 Scribe Outpost East.
June 9, 2010Salt-and-Pepper Squid with Chinese Five-Spice Powder
Pairing: A bright, berry-scented sparkling rosé. Try the Riondo Pink Prosecco Raboso.
June 8, 2010Smoky Paella with Shrimp and Squid
Pairing: A juicy California rosé. Try the 2008 Lynmar.
June 7, 2010Brown-Rice Veggie Burgers
Pairing: A zippy, lemony Albariño. Try the 2008 Burgans.
June 4, 2010Chile-Glazed Hanger Steak
Pairing: A rich, peppery Zinfandel. Try the 2007 Dashe Cellars Dry Creek Valley.
June 3, 2010Pretzel-Crusted Crab Cakes
Pairing: A crisp, apple-and-pear-scented Pinot Blanc. Try the 2008 Elk Cove.
June 2, 2010Roasted Turnips and Greens
Pairing: A central Coast Syrah. Try the 2007 Bonny Doon Bien Nacido or 2006 Jaffurs Bien Nacido.
June 1, 2010Italian-Sausage Burgers with Garlicky Spinach
Pairing: A berry-inflected Zinfandel. Try the 2008 Easton Amador County.