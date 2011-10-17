Pairing of the Day: June 2010





June 30, 2010Fennel-Garlic Chicken Legs

Pairing: Vibrant, lime-scented Vermentino. Try the 2008 Sella & Mosca La Cala.

June 29, 2010Tuna Niçoise Burgers

Pairing: Strawberry-scented Provençal rosé. Try the 2009 Note Bleue.

June 28, 2010Xie Xie's Tofu Salad with Pickled Vegetables

Pairing: A citrusy Australian Riesling. Try the 2008 Penfolds Thomas Hyland.

June 25, 2010Sausage Mixed Grill

Pairing: A full-bodied, berry-rich Chianti Classico. Try the 2007 Querciabella.

June 24, 2010Fideos with Shrimp, Ham and Clams

Pairing: A hearty red blend. Try the 2007 Three Legged Red or 2007 Three Rivers Winery River's Red.

June 23, 2010Grilled Asparagus with Pepper Zabaglione

Pairing: A fruity Tuscan red. Try the 2007 La Mozza I Perazzi Morellino di Scansano or 2007 Banfi Centine Toscana.

June 22, 2010Vegetables with Walnut Dressing

Pairing: A bright, nutty Soave Classico. Try the 2008 Inama Vin Soave.

June 21, 2010Juicy Grilled Tomatoes

Pairing: A juicy, easy-drinking rosé. Try the 2009 Charles & Charles.

June 18, 2010Spice-Rubbed T-Bone Steaks

Pairing: A berry-inflected, peppery Argentinean Malbec. Try the 2006 Añoro.

June 17, 2010Greek-Style Leg of Lamb

Pairing: A dark, cherry-flavored, peppery Chinon. Try the 2008 Bernard Baudry Les Granges.

June 16, 2010Escarole-Stuffed Seared Trout

Pairing: A zesty, lemony Vermentino. Try the 2008 Casamatta Bianco.

June 15, 2010Harissa Chicken with Green-Chile-and-Tomato Salad

Pairing: A light-bodied, berry-rich Beaujolais. Try the 2008 Pierre Chermette.

June 14, 2010Savoy-Cabbage-and-Sunchoke Pizzas

Pairing: A Dolcetto. Try the 2007 Ca' del Solo or 2008 Palmina Santa Barbara County.

June 11, 2010Grilled Glazed Salmon

Pairing: A fresh, cherry-scented Grenache rosé. Try the 2008 Beckman.

June 10, 2010Roasted Guinea Hens with Braised Vegetables

Pairing: A Syrah. Try the 2004 Scribe Outpost East.

June 9, 2010Salt-and-Pepper Squid with Chinese Five-Spice Powder

Pairing: A bright, berry-scented sparkling rosé. Try the Riondo Pink Prosecco Raboso.

June 8, 2010Smoky Paella with Shrimp and Squid

Pairing: A juicy California rosé. Try the 2008 Lynmar.

June 7, 2010Brown-Rice Veggie Burgers

Pairing: A zippy, lemony Albariño. Try the 2008 Burgans.

June 4, 2010Chile-Glazed Hanger Steak

Pairing: A rich, peppery Zinfandel. Try the 2007 Dashe Cellars Dry Creek Valley.

June 3, 2010Pretzel-Crusted Crab Cakes

Pairing: A crisp, apple-and-pear-scented Pinot Blanc. Try the 2008 Elk Cove.

June 2, 2010Roasted Turnips and Greens

Pairing: A central Coast Syrah. Try the 2007 Bonny Doon Bien Nacido or 2006 Jaffurs Bien Nacido.

June 1, 2010Italian-Sausage Burgers with Garlicky Spinach

Pairing: A berry-inflected Zinfandel. Try the 2008 Easton Amador County.