Pairing of the Day: June 2009





June 30, 2009—Grilled Porterhouse Steak with Summer Vegetables

Pairing: An Argentinean Malbec. Try the 2007 Crios de Susana Balbo or 2007 Terrazas de los Andes.

June 29, 2009—Rosemary-Skewered Shrimp

Pairing: A Torrontés. Try the 2008 Pascual Toso or 2008 Bodega Norton.

June 26, 2009—Middle Eastern Lamb Skewers

Pairing: An Australian Shiraz. Try the 2007 Mr. Riggs The Gaffer or 2006 Leasingham Magnus.

June 25, 2009—Grilled Quick-Brined Jumbo Shrimp

Pairing: A dry Riesling. Try the 2007 Henschke Julius or 2007 Penfolds Thomas Hyland.

June 24, 2009—Cocoa-and-Chile-Rubbed Pork Chops

Pairing: A Zinfandel. Try the bright 2007 Foxglove or the spicy 2007 Kunin Westside.

June 23, 2009—Warm Flank Steak Salad with Mint and Cilantro

Pairing: A robust, spicy Shiraz. Try the 2006 Earthworks Barossa Valley or 2008 Layer Cake.

June 22, 2009—Grilled Scallops with Honeydew-Avocado Salsa

Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2006 Talbott Vineyards Kali Hart.

June 19, 2009—Honey-Glazed Baby Back Ribs with Whiskey Marinade

Pairing: A dry, crisp Provençal rosé. Try the 2008 Commanderie de la Bargemone or 2008 Domaine Houchart.

June 18, 2009—Cheddar BLT Burgers with Tarragon Russian Dressing

Pairing: A firm Cabernet. Try the 2006 Ex-Libris or 2005 Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley.

June 17, 2009—Grilled Chicken Breasts with Sautéed Mushrooms

Pairing: A South American Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Cono Sur or 2007 Alamos.

June 16, 2009—Grilled Gruyère-and-Zucchini Sandwiches with Smoky Pesto

Pairing: A refreshing Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Robert Mondavi Fumé Blanc.

June 15, 2009—Mahimahi with Herbed White-Wine Sauce

Pairing: An oaked Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Chateau St. Jean Sonoma County Fumé Blanc.

June 12, 2009—Apple-Glazed Barbecued Baby Back Ribs

Pairing: A bold Syrah. Try the 2007 Copain Tous Ensemble or 2006 Tilda Petulance.

June 11, 2009—Wasabi Flank Steak and Miso-Glazed Potatoes

Pairing: A fragrant, lightly tannic Cabernet Franc. Try the 2006 Lang & Reed.

June 10, 2009—Salmon with Andouille Sausage and Green Olives

Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2006 Miner Garys’ Vineyard.

June 9, 2009—Chopped Lamb Steak with Garlicky Spinach

Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Greg Norman Santa Barbara County.

June 8, 2009—Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt

Pairing: A Chilean Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Veramonte Reserva or 2008 MontGras Reserva.

June 5, 2009—Creamy Caramel Pudding

Pairing: An aged tawny port. Try the Sandeman 20 Years Old or Graham’s 20 Years Old.

June 4, 2009—Grilled Skirt Steak with Rösti Potatoes

Pairing: A spicy, full-bodied Tannat. Try the 2007 Bouza Las Violetas.

June 3, 2009—Herb-and-Spice Lamb Chops with Minted Asparagus

Pairing: An herbaceous Provençal red. Try the 2004 Domaine Le Galantin Bandol Rouge.

June 2, 2009—Bluefish with Grape Leaves

Pairing: A northern Italian white. Try the 2007 Bastianich Tocai Friulano.

June 1, 2009—Mini Corn Cakes with Seared Salmon

Pairing: A full-bodied Chardonnay. Try the creamy 2007 Valentin Bianchi Elsa or the tropical-fruited 2007 Budini.