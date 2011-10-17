Pairing of the Day: June 2009

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011


June 30, 2009Grilled Porterhouse Steak with Summer Vegetables
Pairing: An Argentinean Malbec. Try the 2007 Crios de Susana Balbo or 2007 Terrazas de los Andes.

June 29, 2009Rosemary-Skewered Shrimp
Pairing: A Torrontés. Try the 2008 Pascual Toso or 2008 Bodega Norton.

June 26, 2009Middle Eastern Lamb Skewers
Pairing: An Australian Shiraz. Try the 2007 Mr. Riggs The Gaffer or 2006 Leasingham Magnus.

June 25, 2009Grilled Quick-Brined Jumbo Shrimp
Pairing: A dry Riesling. Try the 2007 Henschke Julius or 2007 Penfolds Thomas Hyland.

June 24, 2009Cocoa-and-Chile-Rubbed Pork Chops
Pairing: A Zinfandel. Try the bright 2007 Foxglove or the spicy 2007 Kunin Westside.

June 23, 2009Warm Flank Steak Salad with Mint and Cilantro
Pairing: A robust, spicy Shiraz. Try the 2006 Earthworks Barossa Valley or 2008 Layer Cake.

June 22, 2009Grilled Scallops with Honeydew-Avocado Salsa
Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2006 Talbott Vineyards Kali Hart.

June 19, 2009Honey-Glazed Baby Back Ribs with Whiskey Marinade
Pairing: A dry, crisp Provençal rosé. Try the 2008 Commanderie de la Bargemone or 2008 Domaine Houchart.

June 18, 2009Cheddar BLT Burgers with Tarragon Russian Dressing
Pairing: A firm Cabernet. Try the 2006 Ex-Libris or 2005 Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley.

June 17, 2009Grilled Chicken Breasts with Sautéed Mushrooms
Pairing: A South American Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Cono Sur or 2007 Alamos.

June 16, 2009Grilled Gruyère-and-Zucchini Sandwiches with Smoky Pesto
Pairing: A refreshing Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Robert Mondavi Fumé Blanc.

June 15, 2009Mahimahi with Herbed White-Wine Sauce
Pairing: An oaked Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Chateau St. Jean Sonoma County Fumé Blanc.

June 12, 2009Apple-Glazed Barbecued Baby Back Ribs
Pairing: A bold Syrah. Try the 2007 Copain Tous Ensemble or 2006 Tilda Petulance.

June 11, 2009Wasabi Flank Steak and Miso-Glazed Potatoes
Pairing: A fragrant, lightly tannic Cabernet Franc. Try the 2006 Lang & Reed.

June 10, 2009Salmon with Andouille Sausage and Green Olives
Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2006 Miner Garys’ Vineyard.

June 9, 2009Chopped Lamb Steak with Garlicky Spinach
Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Greg Norman Santa Barbara County.

June 8, 2009Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt
Pairing: A Chilean Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Veramonte Reserva or 2008 MontGras Reserva.

June 5, 2009Creamy Caramel Pudding
Pairing: An aged tawny port. Try the Sandeman 20 Years Old or Graham’s 20 Years Old.

June 4, 2009Grilled Skirt Steak with Rösti Potatoes
Pairing: A spicy, full-bodied Tannat. Try the 2007 Bouza Las Violetas.

June 3, 2009Herb-and-Spice Lamb Chops with Minted Asparagus
Pairing: An herbaceous Provençal red. Try the 2004 Domaine Le Galantin Bandol Rouge.

June 2, 2009Bluefish with Grape Leaves
Pairing: A northern Italian white. Try the 2007 Bastianich Tocai Friulano.

June 1, 2009Mini Corn Cakes with Seared Salmon
Pairing: A full-bodied Chardonnay. Try the creamy 2007 Valentin Bianchi Elsa or the tropical-fruited 2007 Budini.

