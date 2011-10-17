Pairing of the Day: June 2008

June

June 30, 2008—Barbecued Salmon Sandwiches

Pairing: A spicy, cherry-tinged Beaujolais, like the 2004 Vincent Juliénas Domaine le Cotoyon.

June 27, 2008—Buttermilk Chicken with Crispy Cornflakes

Pairing: A fruity, low-oak Pinot Noir OR a hoppy, citrusy India pale ale. Try the 2006 Mary Elke or an Alpine Beer Company Pure Hoppiness.

June 26, 2008—Mahimahi Coconut Curry Stew with Carrots and Fennel

Pairing: A fragrant, lush Alsatian Gewürztraminer: 2005 Paul Blanck Gewürztraminer

June 25, 2008—Tuscan-Style Veal Chops

Pairing: A Sangiovese-based Tuscan red: 2003 Monte Antico

June 24, 2008—Grilled Tuna with Smoked-Almond Romesco Sauce

Pairing: A light, strawberry-scented rosé: 2007 SoloRosa Napa Valley

June 23, 2008—Veal Scallopine with Charred Cherry Tomato Salad

Pairing: A light, fragrant Gamay: 2007 Château de Pizay Morgon

June 20, 2008—Shrimp-and-Avocado Salad with Mango Dressing

Pairing: A light citrusy white wine such as Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Brancott or the 2006 Brassfield High Serenity Ranch.

June 19, 2008—Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends

Pairing: A full-bodied, tannic Cabernet from Central California’s Paso Robles region. Try the 2004 Justin Cabernet Sauvignon or the 2004 Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon.

June 18, 2008—Curry Crab Rundown

Pairing: A rich, robust white wine such as Alsace Pinot Gris. Try the 2005 Pierre Sparr Selection or the 2005 Domaines Schlumberger Les Princes Abbés.

June 17, 2008—Jerk Cornish Game Hens

Pairing: Beer, since fiery jerk sauce obliterates the flavor of almost any wine. Try Red Stripe or Sam Adams Boston Lager.

June 16, 2008—Shrimp Boil Hobo Packs

Pairing: A full-bodied Chardonnay, like the 2005 Kenwood Reserve Chardonnay

June 13, 2008—Smoky Barbecued Chicken

Pairing: A somewhat light, restrained red, like the cranberry-plummy 2004 Etude Fortitude Fedriani Field

June 12, 2008—Ginger-Garlic Shrimp with Tangy Tomato Sauce

Pairing: A citrusy Spanish Albariño, like the 2005 Finca de Arantei or 2006 Pazo Pondal

June 11, 2008—Grilled Scallops with Mexican Corn Salad

Pairing: A moderately oaky Chardonnay or a low-alcohol wheat beer, like the 2006 Alma Rosa or Allagash White

June 10, 2008—Beef-and-Lamb Burgers with Cheddar and Caper Remoulade

Pairing: A Malbec or a beer with deep roasted malt flavors, like the 2006 Viña Cobos El Felino or the Brooklyn Brewery Brown Ale

June 9, 2008—Open-Face Grilled Eggplant Sandwiches

Pairing: A cherry-tinged Rioja or a roasty, not-too-heavy beer, like the 2000 La Rioja Alta Viña Alberdi Reserva or Guinness

June 6, 2008—Pork and Bacon Kebabs

Pairing: A Zinfandel, like the 2005 7 Deadly Zins or the 2005 Cline Ancient Vines

June 5, 2008—Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Ancho-Jalapeño Butter

Pairing: A rich, curranty red blend, like the 2006 Pillar Box Red

June 4, 2008—Fish Tacos with Creamy Lime Guacamole and Cabbage Slaw

Pairing: A coastal Chardonnay with good acidity, like the 2005 Ramey Sonoma Coast or the 2006 Cambria Katherine’s Vineyard

June 3, 2008—Farfalle with Yogurt and Zucchini

Pairing: A Grüner Veltliner, like the 2006 Huberto Hugo Grüner Veltliner

June 2, 2008—Grilled Salmon with Dill Pickle Butter

Pairing: A full-bodied white or a light red, like the 2006 Jean-Paul Brun Terres Dorées Blanc or the 2006 Clos de la Roilette Fleurie