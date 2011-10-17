Pairing of the Day: July 2011

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
July 29, 2011Beet Salad with Watercress and Fresh Pecorino
Pairing: Riesling that has a bit of sweetness: 2009 Charles Smith Wines Kung Fu Girl or the 2009 Hogue.
July 28, 2011Goat Ragù with Fresh Spaghetti
Pairing: Black IPA: Goose Island's A Beer Named Sue or 21st Amendment's Back in Black.
July 27, 2011Tuna Ceviche with Avocado and Cilantro
Pairing: Light, lively Mexican lager: Sol or Pacifico.
July 26, 2011Puerto Rican-Style Turkey
Pairing: Tropical South African Chenin Blanc: 2009 Mulderbosch.
July 25, 2011Kohlrabi, Fennel and Blueberry Salad
Pairing: Substantial but lively Viognier: 2010 Pine Ridge Chenin BlancViognier or 2009 McManis Viognier.
July 22, 2011Grilled Brassicas with Mixed Grains and Bonito Broth
Pairing: Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand's Marlborough region: 2010 Nobilo or 2010 Mud House.
July 21, 2011Spicy Thai Steak
Pairing: Vibrant, cherry-rich Montepulciano d'Abruzzo: 2009 Nicodemi.
July 20, 2011Open-Face Steak Sandwich with Pickled Green Tomatoes
Pairing: Juicy, medium-bodied Spanish red: 2008 Vinos de Terruños Siete 7.
July 19, 2011Warm Mushroom Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette
Pairing: Light-bodied Beaujolais: 2009 Jean-Paul Dubost Tracot Beaujolais Villages or 2009 Château de La Chaize Brouilly.
July 18, 2011Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Yuzu Kosho Pesto
Pairing: Fragrant, medium-bodied Torrontés: 2009 Inacayal Torrontés or 2010 Santa Julia.
July 15, 2011Pan-Roasted Chicken with Corn Relish
Pairing: Herbal South African Chenin Blanc: 2009 Raats Family Wines Original.
July 14, 2011Grilled Steak with Cucumber-and-Daikon Salad
Pairing: Concentrated Portuguese red: 2007 Vale do Bomfim.
July 13, 2011Vietnamese Caprese
Pairing: Substantial, fruity Italian rosé: 2010 Castello di Ama.
July 12, 2011Ricotta Gnudi with Chanterelles
Pairing: Minerally northern Italian white: 2008 Alois Lageder Beta Delta.
July 11, 2011Pea Porridge with Fresh Cheese and Ham
Pairing: Albariño from Spain's Rías Baixas region: 2009 Condes de Albarei or 2009 La Cana.
July 8, 2011Grilled Shrimp with Oregano and Lemon
Pairing: Zesty California Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Geyser Peak Winery or 2009 Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Sauvignon Blanc.
July 7, 2011Dry-Aged Duck Breasts with Golden Beet Panzanella
Pairing: Belgian-style golden ale: Goose Island Golden Jet or Jolly Pumpkin Oro de Calabaza.
July 6, 2011Sea Urchin Linguine
Pairing: Crisp and subtly salty Muscadet: 2009 Domaine de la Louvetrie or 2009 Domaine de la Pépière.
July 5, 2011Chilled Peach Soup with Fresh Goat Cheese
Pairing: Champagne: NV Henriot Brut Souverain or NV Gosset Excellence Brut.
July 1, 2011Deluxe Lobster and Potato Chip Rolls
Pairing: Fresh, citrusy Italian white: 2009 Sella & Mosca La Cala Vermentino.