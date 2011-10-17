Pairing of the Day: July 2011





July 29, 2011Beet Salad with Watercress and Fresh Pecorino

Pairing: Riesling that has a bit of sweetness: 2009 Charles Smith Wines Kung Fu Girl or the 2009 Hogue.

July 28, 2011Goat Ragù with Fresh Spaghetti

Pairing: Black IPA: Goose Island's A Beer Named Sue or 21st Amendment's Back in Black.

July 27, 2011Tuna Ceviche with Avocado and Cilantro

Pairing: Light, lively Mexican lager: Sol or Pacifico.

July 26, 2011Puerto Rican-Style Turkey

Pairing: Tropical South African Chenin Blanc: 2009 Mulderbosch.

July 25, 2011Kohlrabi, Fennel and Blueberry Salad

Pairing: Substantial but lively Viognier: 2010 Pine Ridge Chenin BlancViognier or 2009 McManis Viognier.

July 22, 2011Grilled Brassicas with Mixed Grains and Bonito Broth

Pairing: Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand's Marlborough region: 2010 Nobilo or 2010 Mud House.

July 21, 2011Spicy Thai Steak

Pairing: Vibrant, cherry-rich Montepulciano d'Abruzzo: 2009 Nicodemi.

July 20, 2011Open-Face Steak Sandwich with Pickled Green Tomatoes

Pairing: Juicy, medium-bodied Spanish red: 2008 Vinos de Terruños Siete 7.

July 19, 2011Warm Mushroom Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

Pairing: Light-bodied Beaujolais: 2009 Jean-Paul Dubost Tracot Beaujolais Villages or 2009 Château de La Chaize Brouilly.

July 18, 2011Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Yuzu Kosho Pesto

Pairing: Fragrant, medium-bodied Torrontés: 2009 Inacayal Torrontés or 2010 Santa Julia.

July 15, 2011Pan-Roasted Chicken with Corn Relish

Pairing: Herbal South African Chenin Blanc: 2009 Raats Family Wines Original.

July 14, 2011Grilled Steak with Cucumber-and-Daikon Salad

Pairing: Concentrated Portuguese red: 2007 Vale do Bomfim.

July 13, 2011Vietnamese Caprese

Pairing: Substantial, fruity Italian rosé: 2010 Castello di Ama.

July 12, 2011Ricotta Gnudi with Chanterelles

Pairing: Minerally northern Italian white: 2008 Alois Lageder Beta Delta.

July 11, 2011Pea Porridge with Fresh Cheese and Ham

Pairing: Albariño from Spain's Rías Baixas region: 2009 Condes de Albarei or 2009 La Cana.

July 8, 2011Grilled Shrimp with Oregano and Lemon

Pairing: Zesty California Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Geyser Peak Winery or 2009 Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Sauvignon Blanc.

July 7, 2011Dry-Aged Duck Breasts with Golden Beet Panzanella

Pairing: Belgian-style golden ale: Goose Island Golden Jet or Jolly Pumpkin Oro de Calabaza.

July 6, 2011Sea Urchin Linguine

Pairing: Crisp and subtly salty Muscadet: 2009 Domaine de la Louvetrie or 2009 Domaine de la Pépière.

July 5, 2011Chilled Peach Soup with Fresh Goat Cheese

Pairing: Champagne: NV Henriot Brut Souverain or NV Gosset Excellence Brut.

July 1, 2011Deluxe Lobster and Potato Chip Rolls

Pairing: Fresh, citrusy Italian white: 2009 Sella & Mosca La Cala Vermentino.