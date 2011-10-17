Pairing of the Day: July 2010





July 30, 2010Strawberry Cream Puffs

Pairing: A creamy, delicately sweet sparkling wine. Try the NV Mumm Napa Cuvée M.

July 29, 2010Grilled Green Bean Salad with Lentil Vinaigrette

Pairing: A Provençal rosé. Try the 2009 Rimauresq or 2009 Commanderie de la Bargemone.

July 28, 2010Zucchini Carpaccio with Salt-Broiled Shrimp

Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2009 Rodney Strong Charlotte's Home or 2008 Girard.

July 27, 2010Orecchiette with Marinated Eggplant, Burrata and Chiles

Pairing: A Montepulciano d'Abruzzo. Try the 2007 Nicodemi Notari or 2006 Valle Reale.

July 26, 2010Sous Vide Salmon with Cucumbers

Pairing: A Greek white. Try the 2008 Argyros Atlantis.

July 23, 2010Grilled Fish with Artichoke Caponata

Pairing: A crisp, ripe Italian white. Try the 2008 Pieropan Soave.

July 22, 2010Sous Vide Tri-Tip with Cilantro Butter

Pairing: A bold, spicy Zinfandel. Try the 2007 Mazzocco Sonoma County.

July 21, 2010Warm Farro Salad with Braised Radishes

Pairing: A vibrant rosé. Try the 2009 Anne Amie Cuvée A Midnight Saignée.

July 20, 2010Angel Hair Pasta with Squid, Mussels and Zucchini

Pairing: A lively, floral northern Italian white. Try the 2008 Livio Felluga Friulano.

July 19, 2010Clams the Sailor's Way

Pairing: An Albariño. Try the 2008 Bodegas Montecillo Verdemar or 2008 Martín Códax.

July 16, 2010Foie GrasSteamed Clams

Pairing: A sparkling wine. Try the NV Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut or 2005 Soter Vineyards Beacon Hill Brut Rosé.

July 15, 2010Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Pairing: A crisp pilsner. Try Victory Prima Pils or Pilsner Urquell.

July 14, 2010Salmon with Cantaloupe and Fried Shallots

Pairing: A California Viognier. Try the 2007 Cold Heaven Santa Rita Hills or 2006 Andrew Murray Vineyards.

July 13, 2010Giardiniera with Ham and White Beans

Pairing: A full-bodied Riesling. Try the 2009 Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl.

July 12, 2010Midnight Tortas

Pairing: A big, juicy red like a Spanish Garnacha. Try the 2008 Borsao Tres Picos or 2008 Evodia.

July 9, 2010Hush Puppies with Green Zebra Tomato Jam

Pairing: A crisp pale ale. Try Geary's or Samuel Adams.

July 8, 2010Twice-Glazed Asian Barbecued Chicken

Pairing: A red Côtes-du-Rhônes. Try the 2008 Delas Frères Saint-Esprit or 2008 M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rouge.

July 7, 2010Braised Halibut with Mushrooms and Shrimp

Pairing: An Albariño with some depth. Try the 2008 Pazo de Señoráns or 2008 Pazo San Mauro Sanamaro.

July 6, 2010Grilled Squid and Torpedo Onions with Sorrel

Pairing: A Pinot Noir from New Zealand. Try the 2008 Kim Crawford Marlborough or 2007 Seresin Leah.

July 2, 2010Grilled Texas Rib Eye

Pairing: A Malbec. Try the 2008 BenMarco or 2009 Budini.

July 1, 2010Green Tomatoes with Pistachio Relish

Pairing: An American rosé. Try the 2009 Sokol Blosser Rosé of Pinot Noir or 2009 Edmunds St. John Bone-Jolly.