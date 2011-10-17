Pairing of the Day: July 2010

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
July 30, 2010Strawberry Cream Puffs
Pairing: A creamy, delicately sweet sparkling wine. Try the NV Mumm Napa Cuvée M.
July 29, 2010Grilled Green Bean Salad with Lentil Vinaigrette
Pairing: A Provençal rosé. Try the 2009 Rimauresq or 2009 Commanderie de la Bargemone.
July 28, 2010Zucchini Carpaccio with Salt-Broiled Shrimp
Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2009 Rodney Strong Charlotte's Home or 2008 Girard.
July 27, 2010Orecchiette with Marinated Eggplant, Burrata and Chiles
Pairing: A Montepulciano d'Abruzzo. Try the 2007 Nicodemi Notari or 2006 Valle Reale.
July 26, 2010Sous Vide Salmon with Cucumbers
Pairing: A Greek white. Try the 2008 Argyros Atlantis.
July 23, 2010Grilled Fish with Artichoke Caponata
Pairing: A crisp, ripe Italian white. Try the 2008 Pieropan Soave.
July 22, 2010Sous Vide Tri-Tip with Cilantro Butter
Pairing: A bold, spicy Zinfandel. Try the 2007 Mazzocco Sonoma County.
July 21, 2010Warm Farro Salad with Braised Radishes
Pairing: A vibrant rosé. Try the 2009 Anne Amie Cuvée A Midnight Saignée.
July 20, 2010Angel Hair Pasta with Squid, Mussels and Zucchini
Pairing: A lively, floral northern Italian white. Try the 2008 Livio Felluga Friulano.
July 19, 2010Clams the Sailor's Way
Pairing: An Albariño. Try the 2008 Bodegas Montecillo Verdemar or 2008 Martín Códax.
July 16, 2010Foie GrasSteamed Clams
Pairing: A sparkling wine. Try the NV Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut or 2005 Soter Vineyards Beacon Hill Brut Rosé.
July 15, 2010Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Pairing: A crisp pilsner. Try Victory Prima Pils or Pilsner Urquell.
July 14, 2010Salmon with Cantaloupe and Fried Shallots
Pairing: A California Viognier. Try the 2007 Cold Heaven Santa Rita Hills or 2006 Andrew Murray Vineyards.
July 13, 2010Giardiniera with Ham and White Beans
Pairing: A full-bodied Riesling. Try the 2009 Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl.
July 12, 2010Midnight Tortas
Pairing: A big, juicy red like a Spanish Garnacha. Try the 2008 Borsao Tres Picos or 2008 Evodia.
July 9, 2010Hush Puppies with Green Zebra Tomato Jam
Pairing: A crisp pale ale. Try Geary's or Samuel Adams.
July 8, 2010Twice-Glazed Asian Barbecued Chicken
Pairing: A red Côtes-du-Rhônes. Try the 2008 Delas Frères Saint-Esprit or 2008 M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rouge.
July 7, 2010Braised Halibut with Mushrooms and Shrimp
Pairing: An Albariño with some depth. Try the 2008 Pazo de Señoráns or 2008 Pazo San Mauro Sanamaro.
July 6, 2010Grilled Squid and Torpedo Onions with Sorrel
Pairing: A Pinot Noir from New Zealand. Try the 2008 Kim Crawford Marlborough or 2007 Seresin Leah.
July 2, 2010Grilled Texas Rib Eye
Pairing: A Malbec. Try the 2008 BenMarco or 2009 Budini.
July 1, 2010Green Tomatoes with Pistachio Relish
Pairing: An American rosé. Try the 2009 Sokol Blosser Rosé of Pinot Noir or 2009 Edmunds St. John Bone-Jolly.