Pairing of the Day: July 2009

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011


July 31, 2009Roast Veal with Marjoram
Pairing: An earthy red. Try the 2007 Robert Gilliard Dôle des Monts or 2006 Tiefenbrunner Castel Turmhof Lagrein.

July 30, 2009Natchitoches Meat Pies with Spicy Buttermilk Dip
Pairing: A juicy red. Try the 2006 Flat Creek Estate Super Texan Sangiovese or 2006 Bonny Doon Ca’ del Solo Sangiovese.

July 29, 2009Za’atar Flatbreads with Cucumber-Yogurt Salad
Pairing: A crisp Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Chateau St. Jean Fumé Blanc.

July 28, 2009Poached Shrimp, Melon and Frisée Salad
Pairing: A Pinot Gris. Try the 2007 Château d’Auvernier or 2005 Trimbach Réserve.

July 27, 2009Summery Fettuccine Alfredo
Pairing: A sharp, tangy white. Try the 2007 Louis Jadot Mâcon-Villages or 2007 Martin Codax Rías Baixas Albariño.

July 24, 2009Hush Puppies with Remoulade
Pairing: A sparkling wine. Try the Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne or Verduzzo Frizzante Prosecco.

July 23, 2009Beef Burgers with Peanut-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce
Pairing: A robust Primitivo. Try the 2006 A Mano or 2006 Castello Monaci Pilùna.

July 22, 2009Shrimp-and-Feta-Stuffed Zucchini
Pairing: A Greek white. Try the 2008 Sigalas Assyrtiko.

July 21, 2009Bucatini Carbonara
Pairing: A tannic red, such as a Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Try the 2004 Boscarelli or 2005 Avignonesi.

July 20, 2009Barbecued Spiced Shrimp with Tomato Salad
Pairing: A full-bodied rosé. Try the 2008 Montes Cherub or 2008 Scherrer dry rosé.

July 17, 2009Grouper with Corn “Pudding” and Collard Greens
Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2007 La Crema Los Carneros or 2007 Edna Valley Vineyard Paragon.

July 16, 2009Seared Scallops with Pinot Gris Butter Sauce
Pairing: A Pinot Gris. Try the 2007 Sineann or 2008 Etude.

July 15, 2009Green-Chile Bacon Burgers with Goat Cheese
Pairing: A peppery Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Haywood Estate Los Chamizal or 2005 Kunde Estate.

July 14, 2009Zucchini-and-Pepper Gratin with Herbs and Cheese
Pairing: A full-bodied but crisp white. Try the 2007 Henri Badoux Aigle Les Murailles Chasselas or 2006 Elena Walch Pinot Bianco.

July 13, 2009Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches
Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Fabienne Cottagnoud Pinot Noir de Vétroz or 2006 Joseph Drouhin Laforet Bourgogne Rouge.

July 10, 2009Sesame-Crusted Tuna with Ginger Cream
Pairing: An Oregon Pinot Gris. Try the 2007 The Four Graces or 2007 Firesteed.

July 9, 2009Curried-Shrimp Salad with Grilled Watermelon
Pairing: A California Gewürztraminer. Try the 2007 Navarro Vineyards Estate Bottled or 2006 Zmor Russian River Valley.

July 8, 2009Tamarind Beef
Pairing: A juicy Grenache. Try the 2007 Borsao Tres Picos or 2007 R Wines Bitch Grenache.

July 7, 2009Turkey Burgers with Smoked Gouda
Pairing: A Viognier. Try the 2008 Yalumba Eden Valley or 2007 Massena the Surly Muse.

July 6, 2009Pinzimonio with Tonnato Sauce
Pairing: A Vermentino. Try the 2007 Sella & Mosca La Cala or 2007 Argiolas Costamolino.

July 2, 2009Grilled Flank Steak with Corn, Tomato and Asparagus Salad
Pairing: A spicy, fruit-driven red. Try the 2007 BenMarco Malbec or 2006 Greg Norman Paso Robles Petite Sirah.

July 1, 2009Chicken Shawarma with Green Beans and Zucchini
Pairing: A spicy, cherry-rich Garnacha. Try the 2007 Bodegas Borsao Tres Picos.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up