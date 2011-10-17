Pairing of the Day: July 2009





July 31, 2009—Roast Veal with Marjoram

Pairing: An earthy red. Try the 2007 Robert Gilliard Dôle des Monts or 2006 Tiefenbrunner Castel Turmhof Lagrein.

July 30, 2009—Natchitoches Meat Pies with Spicy Buttermilk Dip

Pairing: A juicy red. Try the 2006 Flat Creek Estate Super Texan Sangiovese or 2006 Bonny Doon Ca’ del Solo Sangiovese.

July 29, 2009—Za’atar Flatbreads with Cucumber-Yogurt Salad

Pairing: A crisp Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Chateau St. Jean Fumé Blanc.

July 28, 2009—Poached Shrimp, Melon and Frisée Salad

Pairing: A Pinot Gris. Try the 2007 Château d’Auvernier or 2005 Trimbach Réserve.

July 27, 2009—Summery Fettuccine Alfredo

Pairing: A sharp, tangy white. Try the 2007 Louis Jadot Mâcon-Villages or 2007 Martin Codax Rías Baixas Albariño.

July 24, 2009—Hush Puppies with Remoulade

Pairing: A sparkling wine. Try the Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne or Verduzzo Frizzante Prosecco.

July 23, 2009—Beef Burgers with Peanut-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

Pairing: A robust Primitivo. Try the 2006 A Mano or 2006 Castello Monaci Pilùna.

July 22, 2009—Shrimp-and-Feta-Stuffed Zucchini

Pairing: A Greek white. Try the 2008 Sigalas Assyrtiko.

July 21, 2009—Bucatini Carbonara

Pairing: A tannic red, such as a Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Try the 2004 Boscarelli or 2005 Avignonesi.

July 20, 2009—Barbecued Spiced Shrimp with Tomato Salad

Pairing: A full-bodied rosé. Try the 2008 Montes Cherub or 2008 Scherrer dry rosé.

July 17, 2009—Grouper with Corn “Pudding” and Collard Greens

Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2007 La Crema Los Carneros or 2007 Edna Valley Vineyard Paragon.

July 16, 2009—Seared Scallops with Pinot Gris Butter Sauce

Pairing: A Pinot Gris. Try the 2007 Sineann or 2008 Etude.

July 15, 2009—Green-Chile Bacon Burgers with Goat Cheese

Pairing: A peppery Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Haywood Estate Los Chamizal or 2005 Kunde Estate.

July 14, 2009—Zucchini-and-Pepper Gratin with Herbs and Cheese

Pairing: A full-bodied but crisp white. Try the 2007 Henri Badoux Aigle Les Murailles Chasselas or 2006 Elena Walch Pinot Bianco.

July 13, 2009—Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches

Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Fabienne Cottagnoud Pinot Noir de Vétroz or 2006 Joseph Drouhin Laforet Bourgogne Rouge.

July 10, 2009—Sesame-Crusted Tuna with Ginger Cream

Pairing: An Oregon Pinot Gris. Try the 2007 The Four Graces or 2007 Firesteed.

July 9, 2009—Curried-Shrimp Salad with Grilled Watermelon

Pairing: A California Gewürztraminer. Try the 2007 Navarro Vineyards Estate Bottled or 2006 Zmor Russian River Valley.

July 8, 2009—Tamarind Beef

Pairing: A juicy Grenache. Try the 2007 Borsao Tres Picos or 2007 R Wines Bitch Grenache.

July 7, 2009—Turkey Burgers with Smoked Gouda

Pairing: A Viognier. Try the 2008 Yalumba Eden Valley or 2007 Massena the Surly Muse.

July 6, 2009—Pinzimonio with Tonnato Sauce

Pairing: A Vermentino. Try the 2007 Sella & Mosca La Cala or 2007 Argiolas Costamolino.

July 2, 2009—Grilled Flank Steak with Corn, Tomato and Asparagus Salad

Pairing: A spicy, fruit-driven red. Try the 2007 BenMarco Malbec or 2006 Greg Norman Paso Robles Petite Sirah.

July 1, 2009—Chicken Shawarma with Green Beans and Zucchini

Pairing: A spicy, cherry-rich Garnacha. Try the 2007 Bodegas Borsao Tres Picos.