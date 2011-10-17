Pairing of the Day: July 2008

Every day we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with a F&W recipe.
July
July 31, 2008—Caribbean Jerk Chicken
Pairing: A fruity Zinfandel. Try the 2004 Kunde Estate or the 2004 Limerick Lane Collins Vineyard.
July 30, 2008—Fish Curry with Tamarind
Pairing: A voluptuous Napa Chardonnay. Try the 2005 Beringer Private Reserve or the 2005 Beringer Napa Valley.
July 29, 2008—Quick Chicken-and-Cheese Tamales
Pairing: A juicy, cherry-rich Merlot, like the 2005 Covey Run Columbia Valley.
July 28, 2008—Rock Shrimp Poke with Ginger, Soy Sauce and Hijiki
Pairing: An aromatic Italian Tocai Friulano. Try the 2005 Ronco del Gelso or the 2005 Giovanni Puiatti Le Zuccole.
July 25, 2008—Slow-Roasted Pork Belly with Eggplant and Pickled Fennel
Pairing: A tannic red such as a Washington State Syrah. Try the 2004 Reininger Helix or the 2004 McCrea Washington State.
July 24, 2008—Pappardelle with Milk-Roasted Baby Goat Ragù
Pairing: A floral, cherry-liqueur-inflected Greek red, like the 2004 Alpha Estate Xinomavro.
July 23, 2008—August Chopped Salad
Pairing: A crisp, appley Spanish white, like the 2007 Vega Sindoa Viura Chardonnay.
July 22, 2008—Fettuccine with Tomatoes and Crispy Capers
Pairing: A light Chardonnay, like the 22007 Terres Dorées Beaujolais Blanc.
July 21, 2008—Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches with Pancetta and Remoulade
Pairing: A vivid, red cherry-inflected rosé, like the 2006 Lynmar Vin Gris.
July 18, 2008—Malay Gnocchi with Shredded Pork Sauce
Pairing: An earthy, bright Chianti. Try the 2004 Anitori Pèppoli Chianti Classico or the 2004 Selvapiana Chianti Rufina.
July 17, 2008—Knuckle Sandwich
Pairing: A rich Oregon Pinot Gris. Try the 2005 Cloudline or the 2006 O’Reilly’s.
July 16, 2008—Chilled Spring Pea Soup
Pairing: A brisk, lively Austrian Grüner Veltliner, like the 2007 Weingut Fred Loimer Lois.
July 15, 2008—Mussels with Speck, Lemon and Oregano
Pairing: A crisp Spanish Verdejo. Try the 2007 Bodegas Pedro Escudero Valdelainos or the 2007 Dos Victorias José Pariente.
July 14, 2008—Cold Peanut Noodles with Tofu and Red Peppers
Pairing: A nutty, zesty Orvieto Classico, like the 2006 La Carraia.
July 11, 2008—Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche
Pairing: A Provençal rosé, like the 2006 Domaines Ott Les Domaniers.
July 10, 2008—Seared Scallops with Basil, Anchovy and Sweet Corn Pudding
Pairing: A Carneros Chardonnay. Try the 2005 St. Clement or the 2005 Rombauer.
July 9, 2008—Loh Shi Fun
Pairing: A bright, fresh Spanish cava. Try Codorníu Original or Segura Viudas Brut.
July 8, 2008—Four Cheese-Stuffed Portobellos
Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try California’s cherry-rich 2005 Ramsay North Coast or Oregon’s 2005 Firesteed.
July 7, 2008—Chile-Lime Crab Salad with Tomato and Avocado
Pairing: A rich Chardonnay with firm acidity. Try the 2006 Ramey Russian River Valley or the 2005 Gallo of Sonoma Estate.
July 3, 2008—Smoky Strip Steaks with Chimichurri Sauce
Pairing: A smoky Argentine Malbec. Try the 2005 Budini or the 2005 Tikal Amorio.
July 2, 2008—Tuna with Provençal Vegetables
Pairing: A light, strawberry-scented rosé, like the 2006 Domaine Houchart Côtes de Provence
July 1, 2008—Salmon Sashimi with Ginger and Hot Sesame Oil
Pairing: A substantial white or a crisp rosé. Try the 2007 La Vieille Ferme Blanc or the 2007 Domaine des Schistes Vin de Pays Catalanes.