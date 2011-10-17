Pairing of the Day: July 2008

July

July 31, 2008—Caribbean Jerk Chicken

Pairing: A fruity Zinfandel. Try the 2004 Kunde Estate or the 2004 Limerick Lane Collins Vineyard.

July 30, 2008—Fish Curry with Tamarind

Pairing: A voluptuous Napa Chardonnay. Try the 2005 Beringer Private Reserve or the 2005 Beringer Napa Valley.

July 29, 2008—Quick Chicken-and-Cheese Tamales

Pairing: A juicy, cherry-rich Merlot, like the 2005 Covey Run Columbia Valley.

July 28, 2008—Rock Shrimp Poke with Ginger, Soy Sauce and Hijiki

Pairing: An aromatic Italian Tocai Friulano. Try the 2005 Ronco del Gelso or the 2005 Giovanni Puiatti Le Zuccole.

July 25, 2008—Slow-Roasted Pork Belly with Eggplant and Pickled Fennel

Pairing: A tannic red such as a Washington State Syrah. Try the 2004 Reininger Helix or the 2004 McCrea Washington State.

July 24, 2008—Pappardelle with Milk-Roasted Baby Goat Ragù

Pairing: A floral, cherry-liqueur-inflected Greek red, like the 2004 Alpha Estate Xinomavro.

July 23, 2008—August Chopped Salad

Pairing: A crisp, appley Spanish white, like the 2007 Vega Sindoa Viura Chardonnay.

July 22, 2008—Fettuccine with Tomatoes and Crispy Capers

Pairing: A light Chardonnay, like the 22007 Terres Dorées Beaujolais Blanc.

July 21, 2008—Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches with Pancetta and Remoulade

Pairing: A vivid, red cherry-inflected rosé, like the 2006 Lynmar Vin Gris.

July 18, 2008—Malay Gnocchi with Shredded Pork Sauce

Pairing: An earthy, bright Chianti. Try the 2004 Anitori Pèppoli Chianti Classico or the 2004 Selvapiana Chianti Rufina.

July 17, 2008—Knuckle Sandwich

Pairing: A rich Oregon Pinot Gris. Try the 2005 Cloudline or the 2006 O’Reilly’s.

July 16, 2008—Chilled Spring Pea Soup

Pairing: A brisk, lively Austrian Grüner Veltliner, like the 2007 Weingut Fred Loimer Lois.

July 15, 2008—Mussels with Speck, Lemon and Oregano

Pairing: A crisp Spanish Verdejo. Try the 2007 Bodegas Pedro Escudero Valdelainos or the 2007 Dos Victorias José Pariente.

July 14, 2008—Cold Peanut Noodles with Tofu and Red Peppers

Pairing: A nutty, zesty Orvieto Classico, like the 2006 La Carraia.

July 11, 2008—Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche

Pairing: A Provençal rosé, like the 2006 Domaines Ott Les Domaniers.

July 10, 2008—Seared Scallops with Basil, Anchovy and Sweet Corn Pudding

Pairing: A Carneros Chardonnay. Try the 2005 St. Clement or the 2005 Rombauer.

July 9, 2008—Loh Shi Fun

Pairing: A bright, fresh Spanish cava. Try Codorníu Original or Segura Viudas Brut.

July 8, 2008—Four Cheese-Stuffed Portobellos

Pairing: A Pinot Noir. Try California’s cherry-rich 2005 Ramsay North Coast or Oregon’s 2005 Firesteed.

July 7, 2008—Chile-Lime Crab Salad with Tomato and Avocado

Pairing: A rich Chardonnay with firm acidity. Try the 2006 Ramey Russian River Valley or the 2005 Gallo of Sonoma Estate.

July 3, 2008—Smoky Strip Steaks with Chimichurri Sauce

Pairing: A smoky Argentine Malbec. Try the 2005 Budini or the 2005 Tikal Amorio.

July 2, 2008—Tuna with Provençal Vegetables

Pairing: A light, strawberry-scented rosé, like the 2006 Domaine Houchart Côtes de Provence

July 1, 2008—Salmon Sashimi with Ginger and Hot Sesame Oil

Pairing: A substantial white or a crisp rosé. Try the 2007 La Vieille Ferme Blanc or the 2007 Domaine des Schistes Vin de Pays Catalanes.