Pairing of the Day: January 2012

Food & Wine
February 01, 2012

January 31, 2012Scallops with Snow Peas, Cauliflower and Peanut Panade
Pairing: Vibrant, citrusy Riesling from New Zealand: 2010 Huia Dry Riesling.

January 30, 2012Nacho Burgers
Pairing: Bold, berry-rich Zinfandel: 2009 Four Vines Old Vine Cuvee.

January 27, 2012Honey-Glazed Lamb with Herbes de Provence
Pairing: Complex Rhône red: 2008 Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

January 26, 2012Crispy Duck Legs with Toasted Hazelnut and Garlic Sauce
Pairing: Formidable Spanish red: 2009 Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat.

January 25, 2012Oyster Tartare Sauce with Potato Chips
Pairing: Crisp Muscadet: 2009 Domaine Pierre Luneau-Papin Clos des Allées Muscadet Sèvre & Maine.

January 24, 2012Beef Stroganoff
Pairing: Spicy, raspberry-scented Tuscan red: 2009 Antinori Santa Cristina.

January 23, 2012Sweet-and-Sour Shrimp
Pairing: Zippy, citrusy white: 2010 Ameztoi Txakoli.

January 20, 2012Puff Pastry Pear Tartlets
Pairing: Juicy, lightly sweet sparkling wine: 2010 Saracco Moscato d’Asti.

January 19, 2012Olive Oil-Poached Cod with Mussels, Orange and Chorizo
Pairing: Orange-scented Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Shannon Ridge Ranch Collection.

January 18, 2012Crispy Potato Galette with Smoked Fish and Dill Crème
Pairing: Bright, minerally sparkling wine: NV Quattro Mani Franciacorta Brut.

January 17, 2012Shanghai Stir-Fried Pork with Cabbage
Pairing: Dark, peppery Syrah: 2009 Lafond Santa Rita Hills.

January 16, 2012Classic Chicken Teriyaki
Pairing: Juicy, raspberry-rich Grenache: 2010 Bonny Doon Clos de Gilroy.

January 13, 2012Okra Gumbo with Blue Crabs and Shrimp
Pairing: Clean, mellow pale ale: Geary’s.

January 12, 2012Pork-and-Cheese Arepas with Tangy Cabbage Slaw
Pairing: Spicy, cherry-rich red blend: 2009 Purple Cowboy Tenacious Red.

January 11, 2012Shrimp-and-Pork Dumplings with Bamboo Shoots
Pairing: Bright, melon-scented white: 2010 Domaine de Pajot Les Quatre Cépages.

January 10, 2012Chicken Alambre
Pairing: Nutty brown ale: Avery Ellie’s.

January 9, 2012Trout Schnitzel with Lemon-Chile Butter
Pairing: Grüner Veltliner: 2010 Im Weingebirge Federspiel.

January 6, 2012Braised Pork Chops with Cipollini and Olives
Pairing: Aromatic Nebbiolo: 2008 Perbacco Nebbiolo.

January 5, 2012Chris Bianco’s Pizza Rosa
Pairing: Crisp, floral sparkling wine: 2007 Argyle Brut.

January 4, 2012Curried Cauliflower Soup with Coconut and Chiles
Pairing: Zippy, green apple–inflected Pinot Gris: 2010 Boomtown.

January 3, 2012Poached Scrambled Eggs with Goat Cheese Sauce
Pairing: Zesty sparkling wine: NV Drusian Valdobbiadene Prosecco Extra Dry.

