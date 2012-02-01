Pairing of the Day: January 2012

January 31, 2012—Scallops with Snow Peas, Cauliflower and Peanut Panade
Pairing: Vibrant, citrusy Riesling from New Zealand: 2010 Huia Dry Riesling.
January 30, 2012—Nacho Burgers
Pairing: Bold, berry-rich Zinfandel: 2009 Four Vines Old Vine Cuvee.
January 27, 2012—Honey-Glazed Lamb with Herbes de Provence
Pairing: Complex Rhône red: 2008 Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pape.
January 26, 2012—Crispy Duck Legs with Toasted Hazelnut and Garlic Sauce
Pairing: Formidable Spanish red: 2009 Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat.
January 25, 2012—Oyster Tartare Sauce with Potato Chips
Pairing: Crisp Muscadet: 2009 Domaine Pierre Luneau-Papin Clos des Allées Muscadet Sèvre & Maine.
January 24, 2012—Beef Stroganoff
Pairing: Spicy, raspberry-scented Tuscan red: 2009 Antinori Santa Cristina.
January 23, 2012—Sweet-and-Sour Shrimp
Pairing: Zippy, citrusy white: 2010 Ameztoi Txakoli.
January 20, 2012—Puff Pastry Pear Tartlets
Pairing: Juicy, lightly sweet sparkling wine: 2010 Saracco Moscato d’Asti.
January 19, 2012—Olive Oil-Poached Cod with Mussels, Orange and Chorizo
Pairing: Orange-scented Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Shannon Ridge Ranch Collection.
January 18, 2012—Crispy Potato Galette with Smoked Fish and Dill Crème
Pairing: Bright, minerally sparkling wine: NV Quattro Mani Franciacorta Brut.
January 17, 2012—Shanghai Stir-Fried Pork with Cabbage
Pairing: Dark, peppery Syrah: 2009 Lafond Santa Rita Hills.
January 16, 2012—Classic Chicken Teriyaki
Pairing: Juicy, raspberry-rich Grenache: 2010 Bonny Doon Clos de Gilroy.
January 13, 2012—Okra Gumbo with Blue Crabs and Shrimp
Pairing: Clean, mellow pale ale: Geary’s.
January 12, 2012—Pork-and-Cheese Arepas with Tangy Cabbage Slaw
Pairing: Spicy, cherry-rich red blend: 2009 Purple Cowboy Tenacious Red.
January 11, 2012—Shrimp-and-Pork Dumplings with Bamboo Shoots
Pairing: Bright, melon-scented white: 2010 Domaine de Pajot Les Quatre Cépages.
January 10, 2012—Chicken Alambre
Pairing: Nutty brown ale: Avery Ellie’s.
January 9, 2012—Trout Schnitzel with Lemon-Chile Butter
Pairing: Grüner Veltliner: 2010 Im Weingebirge Federspiel.
January 6, 2012—Braised Pork Chops with Cipollini and Olives
Pairing: Aromatic Nebbiolo: 2008 Perbacco Nebbiolo.
January 5, 2012—Chris Bianco’s Pizza Rosa
Pairing: Crisp, floral sparkling wine: 2007 Argyle Brut.
January 4, 2012—Curried Cauliflower Soup with Coconut and Chiles
Pairing: Zippy, green apple–inflected Pinot Gris: 2010 Boomtown.
January 3, 2012—Poached Scrambled Eggs with Goat Cheese Sauce
Pairing: Zesty sparkling wine: NV Drusian Valdobbiadene Prosecco Extra Dry.