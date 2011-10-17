Pairing of the Day: January 2011





January 31, 2011Lao Omelet with Dill, Scallion and Thai Chile

Pairing: High-acid white like Sancerre or Albariño: 2009 Domaine de Bellecours Sancerre or 2009 Licia Albariño.

January 28, 2011Stuffed Flatiron Steak

Pairing: An Amador County red: 2008 Sobon Syrah or 2008 Sobon Fiddletown Zinfandel.

January 27, 2011Pork Tenderloin Braised with Elderflower and Fennel

Pairing: Smooth, dark southern-French red: 2008 Hecht & Bannier Minervois.

January 26, 2011Persian Chicken Stew

Pairing: Spanish Garnacha: 2009 Bodegas Borsao Monte Oton Garnacha.

January 25, 2011Braised Pork with Clams

Pairing: Robust Portuguese red: 2007 José Maria da Fonseca Domini.

January 24, 2011Nordic Winter Vegetable Soup

Pairing: Green-apple-scented, balanced Chardonnay: 2009 Calera Central Coast.

January 21, 2011White Lasagna Cupcakes

Pairing: Bright, rich Chardonnay: 2008 Patz & Hall Dutton Ranch.

January 20, 2011Rice with Duck and Apricots

Pairing: Spicy, blackberry-rich Portuguese red: 2007 Álvaro Castro Tinto Dão.

January 19, 2011Catalan Fish Stew with Pimentón Mayonnaise

Pairing: Godello: 2009 Finca OS Cobatos Monterrei or 2009 A Coroa.

January 18, 2011Kung Pao Turkey Drumsticks

Pairing: Spicy Alsatian Gewürztraminer: 2007 Schlumberger Les Princes Abbés.

January 14, 2011Cheddar Gougères

Pairing: Light, citrusy Spanish cava: NV Castillo Perelada Brut Reserva.

January 13, 2011Grilled Rib Eyes with Mushrooms and Fish Sauce

Pairing: Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County: 2006 Selby or 2006 Arrowood.

January 12, 2011Chicken Parmesan with Pepperoni

Pairing: Black cherryscented Dolcetto d'Alba from Piedmont: 2008 Giuseppe Mascarello Santo Stefano di Perno.

January 11, 2011Salmon-and-Spinach Cakes

Pairing: Crisp, floral Indian Pale Ale (IPA): Elysian Avatar Jasmine.

January 10, 2011Red Lentil Soup

Pairing: Earthy Loire Chenin Blanc: 2007 Domaine des Baumard Savennières Trie Spéciale or the 2007 Château La Tour Grise Les Amandiers Saumur Blanc.

January 7, 2011Best-Ever Cheese Soufflé

Pairing: Fresh, white peachinflected Pinot Grigio: 2009 Vezzo.

January 6, 2011Garlic-and-Paprika Shrimp

Pairing: Zippy Vinho Verde: 2009 Fâmega.

January 5, 2011Cavatelli with Mussels, Lillet and Dill

Pairing: Briny, crisp Muscadet: 2008 Michel Delhommeau Cuvée St. Vincent Muscadet Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie.

January 4, 2011Winter Chicken Salad with Citrus and Celery

Pairing: Argentine Torrontés: 2010 Jelu.