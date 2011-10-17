Pairing of the Day: January 2010





January 29, 2010Free-Form Sausage-and-Three-Cheese Lasagna

Pairing: A rich, peppery Primitivo. Try the 2006 Castello Monaci Pilùna.

January 28, 2010Scallops with Potato Pancakes and Caviar Sauce

Pairing: A sparkling Vouvray. Try the NV François Pinon Vouvray Brut or NV Champalou Vouvray Pétillant Brut.

January 27, 2010Chicken-and-Okra Gumbo

Pairing: A melony, aromatic Gewürztraminer. Try the 2007 Hugel et Fils.

January 26, 2010Roast Monkfish in Sake Broth

Pairing: A luxurious white Burgundy. Try the 2006 Domaine Bernard Moreau Chassagne-Montrachet Les Chevenottes or 2007 Philippe Colin Maranges Vignes Blanches.

January 25, 2010Linguine with Broccoli RabeWalnut Pesto

Pairing: A floral, lightly nutty Gavi. Try the 2008 La Scolca Gavi dei Gavi Black Label.

January 22, 2010Eric Ripert's Surf and Turf

Pairing: A rich rum. Try the Zacapa Rum 23 or Appleton Estate 21 Year Old.

January 21, 2010Green-Lentil Curry

Pairing: A fragrant, herbal Pinot Noir. Try the 2008 R Wines Permutations.

January 20, 2010Maple-Glazed Chicken Breasts with Mustard Jus

Pairing: A light, cherry-inflected Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Beaulieu Vineyard Coastal Estates.

January 19, 2010Penne Rigate with Spicy Braised Swordfish

Pairing: A fruity Sicilian rosé. Try the 2008 Planeta.

January 15, 2010Braised Pork Belly with Pickled Radishes

Pairing: A Rhône red. Try the 2007 Domaine Philippe & Vincent Jaboulet Syrah or 2007 Tardieu-Laurent Les Becs Fins.

January 14, 2010Chocolate Pots de Crème with Maple Caramel and Salt

Pairing: A beer with sweet, malty flavors. Try the Westmalle Dubbel Trappist ale.

January 13, 2010Hot-and-Crunchy Chicken Cones

Pairing: A full-bodied, fruity Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Columbia Crest H3.

January 12, 2010Smoked-Trout Salad with Avocado and Grapefruit

Pairing: A white wine from a coastal region. Try the 2008 Salneval Albariño or 2008 Veramonte Sauvignon Blanc Reserva.

January 11, 2010Orecchiette with Veal, Capers and White Wine

Pairing: A crisp, substantial white blend from northern Italy. Try the 2007 Eugenio Collavini Broy Collio Bianco.

January 8, 2010Braised Chicken all'Arrabbiata

Pairing: An herbal, peppery Monastrell from Spain. Try the 2007 Castaño.

January 7, 2010Skirt Steak with Paprika Butter

Pairing: A spicy French red. Try the 2007 Château de Lascaux Côteaux de Languedoc Rouge or 2008 Famille Iché Château d'Oupia Les Hérétiques.

January 6, 2010Pan-Roasted Chicken with Citrus Sauce

Pairing: A lush, grapefruity New World Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Pomelo.

January 5, 2010Crisp Asian Salmon with Bok Choy and Rice Noodles

Pairing: An Argentinean Torrontés. Try the 2008 Michel Torino Don David or 2008 Alamos.

January 4, 2010Fusilli with Creamed Leek and Spinach

Pairing: A luscious, aromatic Chardonnay from Italy's Friuli region. Try the 2007 Plozner.