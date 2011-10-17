Pairing of the Day: January 2009

Every day we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with a F&W recipe.
January 30, 2009—Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings
Pairing: A crisp lager beer. Try the Great Lakes Brewing Company Dortmunder Gold.
January 29, 2009—Juicy Texas Burgers
Pairing: A smoky, full-bodied Texas bock beer. Try the Spoetzl Brewery Shiner Bock.
January 28, 2009—Roast Leg of Lamb with Red Wine Sauce
Pairing: A Syrah from Washington state’s Columbia Valley. Try the 2003 Hogue Cellars Syrah.
January 27, 2009—Chinese Noodles with Cockles and Pork
Pairing: A light rosé. Try the 2006 Sanford Vin Gris.
January 26, 2009—Spicy Roast Chicken
Pairing: A fruity, full-bodied, tropical-fruited Chardonnay. Try the 2005 Hess Monterey.
January 23, 2009—Ligurian Seafood Soup
Pairing: A northern Italian white wine. Try the 2006 Scarpetta Tocai Friulano or 2005 Bisson Bianchetta Genovese Ü Pastine.
January 22, 2009—Classic Cheese Fondue
Pairing: A firmly tannic red. Try the 2004 Betts & Scholl Hermitage Rouge or 2004 E. Guigal Crozes-Hermitage.
January 21, 2009—Cauliflower Curry
Pairing: A peppery, fragrant Grüner Veltliner. Try the 2005 Steininger Kabinett.
January 20, 2009—Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon
Pairing: A lemony Pinot Grigio. Try the 2006 Riff.
January 16, 2009—Shepherd’s Pie
Pairing: A Syrah from California’s Central Coast. Try the 2006 Cycles Gladiator Central Coast or 2006 Hocus Pocus Santa Barbara County Syrah.
January 15, 2009—Prosciutto-Cheese Piadina and Butternut Squash-Pecorino Piadina
Pairing: A fruity red. Try the 2006 Falesco Sangiovese or 2006 Villa Bucci Pongelli Rosso Piceno.
January 14, 2009—Fusilli Alla Crazy Bastard
Pairing: A crisp, floral Ribolla Gialla, a white wine from Friuli. Try the 2007 Dorigo.
January 13, 2009—Squid and Black-Eyed Pea Salad
Pairing: An all-purpose wine, like a rosé. Try the 2007 Bodegas Nekeas Vega Sindoa Rosé or 2007 Bodegas Muga Rosado.
January 12, 2009—Angel-Hair Pasta with Crab and Country Ham
Pairing: A crisp Pinot Blanc. Try the 2007 Robert Foley Vineyards or 2006 Erath.
January 9, 2009—Grilled Pork Rib Roasts with Green Beans and Onions
Pairing: A light, fruity red, like a Beaujolais. Try the 2006 Georges Duboeuf Juliénas Fleur or 2006 Château Thivin Côte de Brouilly.
January 8, 2009—Spicy Lobster-Noodle Salad
Pairing: A crisp, berry-rich rosé. Try the 2007 Commanderie de Peyrassol or 2006 Commanderie de la Bargemone Coteaux d’Aix en Provence.
January 7, 2009—Focaccia-Stuffed Squab with Bean Stew
Pairing: A dark, fruity Lagrein from Alto Adige. Try the 2006 Ansitz Waldgries Dunkel.
January 6, 2009—Chicken Thighs with Spicy Tomato-Pepper Sauce
Pairing: A muscular red wine, like a Monastrell. Try the 2007 Bodegas Juan Gil Wrongo Dongo or 2005 Bodegas Castaño Hécula.
January 5, 2009—Grilled Mackerel with Sicilian Caper-Tomato Salsa
Pairing: A fruity white wine. Try the 2007 Prima Mano Fiano Greco.
January 2, 2009—Chawan Mushi
Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Argentine Torrontés. Try the 2006 Bodega Norton.
January 1, 2009—Broiled Mussels with Hot Paprika Crumbs
Pairing: A crisp sparkling wine. Try the Lini 910 Labrusca Lambrusco Bianco, NV Domaine de la Taille Aux Loups Triple Zéro or NV Szigeti Grüner Veltliner Brut.