Pairing of the Day: January 2009





January 30, 2009—Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings

Pairing: A crisp lager beer. Try the Great Lakes Brewing Company Dortmunder Gold.

January 29, 2009—Juicy Texas Burgers

Pairing: A smoky, full-bodied Texas bock beer. Try the Spoetzl Brewery Shiner Bock.

January 28, 2009—Roast Leg of Lamb with Red Wine Sauce

Pairing: A Syrah from Washington state’s Columbia Valley. Try the 2003 Hogue Cellars Syrah.

January 27, 2009—Chinese Noodles with Cockles and Pork

Pairing: A light rosé. Try the 2006 Sanford Vin Gris.

January 26, 2009—Spicy Roast Chicken

Pairing: A fruity, full-bodied, tropical-fruited Chardonnay. Try the 2005 Hess Monterey.

January 23, 2009—Ligurian Seafood Soup

Pairing: A northern Italian white wine. Try the 2006 Scarpetta Tocai Friulano or 2005 Bisson Bianchetta Genovese Ü Pastine.

January 22, 2009—Classic Cheese Fondue

Pairing: A firmly tannic red. Try the 2004 Betts & Scholl Hermitage Rouge or 2004 E. Guigal Crozes-Hermitage.

January 21, 2009—Cauliflower Curry

Pairing: A peppery, fragrant Grüner Veltliner. Try the 2005 Steininger Kabinett.

January 20, 2009—Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon

Pairing: A lemony Pinot Grigio. Try the 2006 Riff.

January 16, 2009—Shepherd’s Pie

Pairing: A Syrah from California’s Central Coast. Try the 2006 Cycles Gladiator Central Coast or 2006 Hocus Pocus Santa Barbara County Syrah.

January 15, 2009—Prosciutto-Cheese Piadina and Butternut Squash-Pecorino Piadina

Pairing: A fruity red. Try the 2006 Falesco Sangiovese or 2006 Villa Bucci Pongelli Rosso Piceno.

January 14, 2009—Fusilli Alla Crazy Bastard

Pairing: A crisp, floral Ribolla Gialla, a white wine from Friuli. Try the 2007 Dorigo.

January 13, 2009—Squid and Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Pairing: An all-purpose wine, like a rosé. Try the 2007 Bodegas Nekeas Vega Sindoa Rosé or 2007 Bodegas Muga Rosado.

January 12, 2009—Angel-Hair Pasta with Crab and Country Ham

Pairing: A crisp Pinot Blanc. Try the 2007 Robert Foley Vineyards or 2006 Erath.

January 9, 2009—Grilled Pork Rib Roasts with Green Beans and Onions

Pairing: A light, fruity red, like a Beaujolais. Try the 2006 Georges Duboeuf Juliénas Fleur or 2006 Château Thivin Côte de Brouilly.

January 8, 2009—Spicy Lobster-Noodle Salad

Pairing: A crisp, berry-rich rosé. Try the 2007 Commanderie de Peyrassol or 2006 Commanderie de la Bargemone Coteaux d’Aix en Provence.

January 7, 2009—Focaccia-Stuffed Squab with Bean Stew

Pairing: A dark, fruity Lagrein from Alto Adige. Try the 2006 Ansitz Waldgries Dunkel.

January 6, 2009—Chicken Thighs with Spicy Tomato-Pepper Sauce

Pairing: A muscular red wine, like a Monastrell. Try the 2007 Bodegas Juan Gil Wrongo Dongo or 2005 Bodegas Castaño Hécula.

January 5, 2009—Grilled Mackerel with Sicilian Caper-Tomato Salsa

Pairing: A fruity white wine. Try the 2007 Prima Mano Fiano Greco.

January 2, 2009—Chawan Mushi

Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Argentine Torrontés. Try the 2006 Bodega Norton.

January 1, 2009—Broiled Mussels with Hot Paprika Crumbs

Pairing: A crisp sparkling wine. Try the Lini 910 Labrusca Lambrusco Bianco, NV Domaine de la Taille Aux Loups Triple Zéro or NV Szigeti Grüner Veltliner Brut.