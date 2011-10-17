Pairing of the Day: January 2008

January

January 31, 2008—Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce

Pairing: A rich, southern Rhone wines made from Carignan, like the 2004 Domaine de Nizas Carignan

January 30, 2008—Missouri Baby Back Ribs with Apple Slaw

Pairing: A Norton, a Missouri grape with firm acidity, like the 2003 Stone Hill Norton

January 29, 2008—Grilled Steaks with Ancho Mole Sauce

Pairing: A smoky, substantial Zinfandel, like the 2004 Montevina Terra d’ Oro or 2004 Sobon Estate Rocky Top

January 28, 2008—Sautéed Chicken with Olives, Capers and Roasted Lemons

Pairing: A Rosato, like the 2005 Cantalupo II Mimo

January 25, 2008—Rosemary Lamb Chops

Pairing: A medium-bodied Barbera, like the 2003 Fontanafredda Papagena Barbera

January 24, 2008—Spinach and Ricotta Pappardelle

Pairing: A fragrant, peach-inflected Soave Classico, like the 2005 Pieropan Soave Classico

January 23, 2008—Crispy Tuna with Tuna-Caper Sauce

Pairing: A zesty Vermentino, like the 2005 Colle dei Bardellini Vigna U Munte

January 22, 2008—Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

Pairing: A cru Beaujolais, like the 2005 Georges Duboeuf Juliénas or 2005 Clos de la Roilette Fleurie

January 18, 2008—Crispy Pan-fried Shrimp and Chorizo Fideo Cakes

Pairing: A northern Spanish rosé, like the 2006 1+1=3, Penedes or the 2006 Borsao Rosé, Campo de Borja

January 17, 2008—Thai Chicken Stew with Potato-Chive Dumplings

Pairing: A lemon apply Chardonnay, like the 2004 Waugh Cellars Chardonnay

January 16, 2008—Thai Grilled Beef Salad

Pairing: A peppery, spicy Zinfandel, like the 2004 Artezin

January 15, 2008—Sizzled Clams with Udon Noodles and Watercress

Pairing: A zesty, citrusy Sauvignon Gris, like the 2005 Casa Silva Sauvignon Gris

January 14, 2008—Yukon Gold Potato, Leek and Fromage Blanc Frittata

Pairing: A moderately rich Sémillon-Sauvignon Blanc blend, like Murietta’s Well White Meritage

January 11, 2008—Roasted Salmon with Tomato Jam

Pairing: A juicy Beaujolais, like the 2005 Georges Duboeuf Fleurie Domaine des Quatre Vents

January 10, 2008—Pork and Wild Mushroom Daube

Pairing: A rich, structured Provence red, like the 2003 Routas Infernet

January 9, 2008—Basque Chicken with Sweet Peppers and Tomatoes

Pairing: A red with bright flavors and soft tannins, like the 2004 La Valentina Montepulciano d’Abruzzo

January 8, 2008—Dan Dan Noodles

Pairing: Dry, vibrant, fruity rosé, like the 2005 Marqués de Caceres Rioja Rosada

January 7, 2008—All-American Hamburgers with Red Onion Compote

Pairing: Juicy, young Chianti, like the 2005 Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi Castiglioni

January 4, 2008—Redfish on the Half Shell

Pairing: New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Villa Maria Cellar Selection, or the 2006 Matua Paretai Marlborough

January 3, 2008—Battered Cod with Marie Rose Sauce

Pairing: Crisp, citrusy Sancerre, like the 2005 Chateau de Sancerre

January 2, 2008—Pepper-crusted Prime Rib Roast with Mushroom-Armagnac Sauce

Pairing: Spicy, fruity Zinfandel, like the 2003 Seghesio Family Vineyards Old Vine