Pairing of the Day: February 2012

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
February 29, 2012—Italian Sweet-and-Sour Chicken
Pairing: Smooth Malbec: 2009 Durigutti.
February 28, 2012—Grilled Polenta with Spinach and Robiola Cheese
Pairing: Intense, smoky southern Italian red: 2008 Librandi Cirò Rosso.
February 27, 2012—North African Fish Stew
Pairing: Bright, tropical California Chardonnay: 2009 Bishop’s Peak Central Coast.
February 24, 2012—Braised Pork with Cherry Gravy
Pairing: Tart cherry–scented, medium-bodied Chianti: 2009 Selvapiana.
February 23, 2012—Buttery Crab Bread Pudding
Pairing: Concentrated white Burgundy: 2009 Domaine de la Cadette La Châtelaine.
February 22, 2012—Roasted Cornish Hens with Morels and Leeks
Pairing: Dry Riesling from Germany: 2010 Maximin Grünhaus Riesling QbA Trocken.
February 21, 2012—Pasta with Roasted Squash, Sausage and Pecans
Pairing: Minerally, intensely berried Spanish red: 2007 Dominio do Bibei Lalama.
February 20, 2012—Italian Wedding Soup
Pairing: Fruity, floral Northern Italian red: 2008 Andriano Rubeno Lagrein.
February 17, 2012—Molokhia with Spiced Chicken
Pairing: Fresh, full-bodied French white: 2010 La Vieille Ferme Luberon Blanc.
February 16, 2012—Farro Salad with Smoked Trout
Pairing: Clean, minerally Grüner Veltliner from Austria: 2010 Sepp.
February 15, 2012—Pork Tinga
Pairing: Fruity, rich Syrah: 2010 Andezon Côtes-du-Rhône.
February 14, 2012—Keema Beef Curry
Pairing: Concentrated, fruit-forward Malbec: 2009 Renacer Punto Final Reserva.
February 13, 2012—Speedy Baked Ziti
Pairing: Tart-berried, medium-bodied Barbera: 2009 Michele Chiarlo Le Orme Barbera d’Asti.
February 10, 2012—Braised Carrots with Lamb
Pairing: Bold Italian red: 2008 Santadi Rocca Rubia Carignano del Sulcis Riserva.
February 9, 2012—Latin-Spiced Chicken in Lettuce Cups
Pairing: Vibrant, citrusy New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc: 2010 Kato.
February 8, 2012—Baked Broccoli Ravioli
Pairing: Nutty, apple-scented Italian white: 2010 Palazzone Terre Vineate Orvieto.
February 7, 2012—Red Kuri Squash Soup
Pairing: Strawberry-and-cinnamon-inflected Pinot Noir: 2008 Mac Forbes Yarra Valley.
February 6, 2012—Roast Salmon with Whole-Grain-Mustard Crust
Pairing: Herb-scented Chilean Sauvignon Blanc: 2010 Leyda.
February 3, 2012—Turkey-and-Pinto-Bean Chili
Pairing: Crisp, malty lager: Blue Point Brewing Company Toasted Lager.
February 2, 2012—Roast Chicken Thighs with Lentil Stew
Pairing: Rich, plummy Merlot: 2009 Parcel 41.
February 1, 2012—Warm Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Grilled Chicken
Pairing: Spiced, black cherry–inflected Pinot Noir: 2008 Cambria Julia’s Vineyard.