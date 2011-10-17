Pairing of the Day: February 2011

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
February 28, 2011Grilled Baby Octopus with Roasted Peppers and Potatoes
Pairing: Aged rosé from Spain's Rioja region: 2000 R. López de Heredia Viña Tondonia Gran Reserva.
February 25, 2011Smoked Pork Tenderloin with Bourbon-Rosemary Sauce
Pairing: Lush Malbec: 2008 Durigutti Classico.
February 24, 2011Pappardelle with Duck Ragù
Pairing: Brambly Spanish Garnacha: 2009 Bodegas Borsao Monte Oton.
February 23, 2011Lemongrass-Cilantro Chicken with Honey Dipping Sauce
Pairing: Crisp, citrusy lager: Beerlao or Peroni.
February 22, 2011Ground Turkey Laap
Pairing: Riesling from Australia's cool Eden Valley: 2009 Rolf Binder Highness or 2009 Elderton.
February 18, 2011Roast Pork Loin with Fennel Salad
Pairing: Vibrant white like Albariño: 2009 Doña Rosa or 2009 Santiago Ruiz.
February 17, 2011Buttermilk Cake with Riesling-Poached Pears
Pairing: Sweet Riesling: 2007 Kendall-Jackson Late Harvest or 2007 Inniskillin Riesling Icewine.
February 16, 2011Crisp Spiced Chicken with Hummus Vinaigrette
Pairing: Spicy, citrusy Verdejo: 2008 Shaya.
February 15, 2011Smoked-Trout Salad with Mustard Dressing
Pairing: Apricoty Georgian Kisi: 2006 Vinoterra.
February 14, 2011Country Pâté Banh Mi
Pairing: Refreshing sparkling wine: NV Dibon Cava Brut Reserve.
February 11, 2011Roasted Rack of Veal with Root Vegetables
Pairing: Complex, slightly tannic Ribolla Gialla: 2004 Gravner.
February 10, 2011Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cabbage and Pine Nuts
Pairing: Austrian Grüner Veltliner: 2009 Etz.
February 9, 2011Lao-Style Chicken Baguette Sandwiches with Watercress
Pairing: Crisp pilsner: Lagunitas Brewing Company Pils.
February 8, 2011Shellfish in Brodetto
Pairing: South African Chenin Blanc: 2010 Indaba.
February 7, 2011Crispy Chicken Thighs with Golden Raisin Compote
Pairing: Sherry-like white from France's Jura region: 2007 Jacques Puffeney Cuvée Sacha Arbois Blanc.
February 4, 2011Honey-Chile Chicken Wings
Pairing: Supple, blackberry-rich Merlot: 2007 Estancia Central Coast.
February 3, 2011Butternut-Squash-and-Sage Wontons
Pairing: Minerally northern Italian white: 2009 Andriano Pinot Bianco.
February 2, 2011Spiced Lentils with Mushrooms and Greens
Pairing: Earthy, spicy Italian red: 2009 Argiolas Perdera IGT Isola dei Nuraghi.
February 1, 2011Smoked-Trout-and-Caper-Cream-Cheese Toasts
Pairing: Rich, slightly sweet sparkling wine: NV Chandon Extra-Dry Riche.