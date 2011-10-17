Pairing of the Day: February 2010

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011


February 26, 2010Red-Wine-Braised Beef Brisket
Pairing: An Australian Shiraz. Try the 2007 Wishing Tree.

February 25, 2010Roasted Pork Loin with Orange-Herb Sauce
Pairing: A lively Australian white. Try the 2006 Rutherglen Estates The Alliance.

February 24, 2010Thai Ceviche with Coconut
Pairing: A frothy Belgian tripel beer. Try a Brouwerij Bosteels Tripel Karmeliet.

February 23, 2010Curried Eggplant with Chickpeas and Spinach
Pairing: A crisp, full-bodied New Zealand Pinot Gris. Try the 2008 Mt. Difficulty.

February 22, 2010Fried Forbidden Rice
Pairing: A rich Trappist ale or a sturdy American porter. Try a Rochefort 10 or Anchor Porter.

February 19, 2010Pasta with Smothered Broccoli Rabe and Olives
Pairing: A fresh Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Pascal Jolivet Sancerre or 2007 Russiz Superiore Collio Sauvignon.

February 18, 2010Pan-Seared Sichuan Shrimp with Mung Bean Noodles
Pairing: A light Trappist Ale. Try an Orval.

February 17, 2010Herb-Broiled Fish with Lemon Aioli
Pairing: An herbal Sauvignon Blanc; a cocktail with an herbal quality, like a gin and tonic; or a crisp, aromatic pilsner.

February 16, 2010Pork Rillettes
Pairing: A strong whiskey cocktail. Try an old-fashioned.

February 12, 2010Leek-and-Mushroom Croquettes
Pairing: A spicy, earthy Tuscan red blend. Try the 2006 Mazzoni Toscana Rosso.

February 11, 2010Pickle-Brined Chicken
Pairing: A Chenin Blanc. Try the 2008 Mulderbosch or 2008 L'Ecole No 41.

February 10, 2010Thai Green Salad with Duck Cracklings
Pairing: A lightly sweet German Riesling. Try a 2008 S. A. Prüm Essence.

February 9, 2010White Beans with Onion Confit
Pairing: A citrusy Albariño. Try a 2008 Santiago Ruiz.

February 8, 2010Spinach Egg Drop Soup
Pairing: A saison (a tangy Belgian farmhouse ale). Try a Saison Dupont.

February 5, 2010Braised Short Ribs with Daikon and Glass Noodles
Pairing: A caramelly Belgian dubbel beer. Try a Westmalle.

February 4, 2010Grilled Lamb Salad with Cumin Vinaigrette
Pairing: A big Trappist ale. Try a Chimay Blue.

February 3, 2010Crisp Noodle Pancake with Tamarind-Glazed Chicken
Pairing: A malty Belgian dubbel ale. Try a Maredsous 8.

February 2, 2010Winter Vegetable Chili
Pairing: A smoky Syrah or dark ale; or something sweet, like sangria.

February 1, 2010Spaghetti with Clams and Garlic
Pairing: A Sicilian white. Try the 2008 Regaleali Bianco or 2008 Donnafugata Anthìlia.

