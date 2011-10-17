Pairing of the Day: February 2009





February 27, 2009—Hanger Steak with Warm Bulgur Salad

Pairing: A peppery, berry-rich Petite Sirah. Try the 2007 Fleur de California.

February 26, 2009—Chicken Breasts with Potatoes and Mashed Peas

Pairing: A dry white sparkling wine. Try the NV Mumm’s Napa Brut Prestige or NV Domaine Chandon Blanc de Noirs.

February 25, 2009—Updated Chicken Chow Mein

Pairing: A fruity Sparkling wine, such as a Prosecco. Try the NV Zardetto Brut Conegliano Prosecco or NV Santa Margherita Prosecco di Valdobbiadene.

February 24, 2009—Milanese Risotto

Pairing: An earthy, medium-bodied Italian red. Try the 2006 Banfi Centine.

February 23, 2009—Bitter Greens with Almonds and Goat Cheese

Pairing: A peachy Pinot Blanc. Try the 2007 The Four Graces Dundee Hills.

February 20, 2009—Mushroom Soup with Toasted Bread

Pairing: An earthy, dry Vouvray. Try the 2005 Domaine Huet Clos du Bourg Vouvray Sec or 2007 Didier Champalou Vouvray Sec.

February 19, 2009—Stuffed Flounder with Frizzled Mint and Ginger

Pairing: A light, unoaked white wine, such as a South African Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Neil Ellis Sincerely or 2007 Sauvignon Republic Stellenbosch.

February 18, 2009—Wild Mushroom-and-Red Wine Risotto

Pairing: An intense, blackberry-scented red. Try the 2006 Le Terrazze Rosso Conero.

February 17, 2009—Butternut Squash Salad with Hazelnuts

Pairing: An earthy Rioja. Try the 2001 Conde de Valdemar Gran Reserva.

February 13, 2009—Chicken with Slow-Roasted Tomatoes and Cheesy Grits

Pairing: A fruity, robust Rosé sparkling wine. Try the NV Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut.

February 12, 2009—Milk-Chocolate Pots de Crème

Pairing: A luscious, caramel-inflected tawny Port. Try Sandeman’s 10 Years Old.

February 11, 2009—Chicken Sofrito

Pairing: A fruity, robust Rosé sparkling wine. Try the 2005 Marquès de Gelida Cava Brut Rosé Reserva or 2005 Llopart Rosé Brut Reserva.

February 10, 2009—Cod with Artichokes and Chickpeas

Pairing: A crisp Grüner Veltliner from Austria. Try the 2007 H.u.M. Hofer.

February 9, 2009—Creamy Seafood Risotto

Pairing: A fragrant, substantial Soave. Try the 2007 Pieropan Soave Classico.

February 6, 2009—Yogurt-Marinated Lamb Kebabs With Lemon Butter

Pairing: A robust red from France’s Southern Rhône. Try the 2006 La Ferme de Gicon Côtes-du-Rhône or 2006 M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rouge Côtes-du-Rhône.

February 5, 2009—Chicken, Wild Mushroom and Roasted-Garlic Sauté

Pairing: A robust, fruity and earthy red sparkling wine, such as a Lambrusco. Try the NV Medici Ermete Solo Reggiano.

February 4, 2009—Roasted Squash Soup with Maple-Glazed Bananas

Pairing: An off-dry Riesling. Try the 2007 Chateau Ste. Michelle Cold Creek.

February 3, 2009—Fennel and Sausage Risotto

Pairing: A plummy, juicy Primitivo. Try the 2006 Castello Monaci Pilùna Salento.

February 2, 2009—Warm Duck-and-Cabbage Salad

Pairing: A juicy Pinot Noir. Try the 2006 MacMurray Ranch Central Coast.