Pairing of the Day: February 2009

Every day we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with a F&W recipe.
February 27, 2009—Hanger Steak with Warm Bulgur Salad
Pairing: A peppery, berry-rich Petite Sirah. Try the 2007 Fleur de California.
February 26, 2009—Chicken Breasts with Potatoes and Mashed Peas
Pairing: A dry white sparkling wine. Try the NV Mumm’s Napa Brut Prestige or NV Domaine Chandon Blanc de Noirs.
February 25, 2009—Updated Chicken Chow Mein
Pairing: A fruity Sparkling wine, such as a Prosecco. Try the NV Zardetto Brut Conegliano Prosecco or NV Santa Margherita Prosecco di Valdobbiadene.
February 24, 2009—Milanese Risotto
Pairing: An earthy, medium-bodied Italian red. Try the 2006 Banfi Centine.
February 23, 2009—Bitter Greens with Almonds and Goat Cheese
Pairing: A peachy Pinot Blanc. Try the 2007 The Four Graces Dundee Hills.
February 20, 2009—Mushroom Soup with Toasted Bread
Pairing: An earthy, dry Vouvray. Try the 2005 Domaine Huet Clos du Bourg Vouvray Sec or 2007 Didier Champalou Vouvray Sec.
February 19, 2009—Stuffed Flounder with Frizzled Mint and Ginger
Pairing: A light, unoaked white wine, such as a South African Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Neil Ellis Sincerely or 2007 Sauvignon Republic Stellenbosch.
February 18, 2009—Wild Mushroom-and-Red Wine Risotto
Pairing: An intense, blackberry-scented red. Try the 2006 Le Terrazze Rosso Conero.
February 17, 2009—Butternut Squash Salad with Hazelnuts
Pairing: An earthy Rioja. Try the 2001 Conde de Valdemar Gran Reserva.
February 13, 2009—Chicken with Slow-Roasted Tomatoes and Cheesy Grits
Pairing: A fruity, robust Rosé sparkling wine. Try the NV Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut.
February 12, 2009—Milk-Chocolate Pots de Crème
Pairing: A luscious, caramel-inflected tawny Port. Try Sandeman’s 10 Years Old.
February 11, 2009—Chicken Sofrito
Pairing: A fruity, robust Rosé sparkling wine. Try the 2005 Marquès de Gelida Cava Brut Rosé Reserva or 2005 Llopart Rosé Brut Reserva.
February 10, 2009—Cod with Artichokes and Chickpeas
Pairing: A crisp Grüner Veltliner from Austria. Try the 2007 H.u.M. Hofer.
February 9, 2009—Creamy Seafood Risotto
Pairing: A fragrant, substantial Soave. Try the 2007 Pieropan Soave Classico.
February 6, 2009—Yogurt-Marinated Lamb Kebabs With Lemon Butter
Pairing: A robust red from France’s Southern Rhône. Try the 2006 La Ferme de Gicon Côtes-du-Rhône or 2006 M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rouge Côtes-du-Rhône.
February 5, 2009—Chicken, Wild Mushroom and Roasted-Garlic Sauté
Pairing: A robust, fruity and earthy red sparkling wine, such as a Lambrusco. Try the NV Medici Ermete Solo Reggiano.
February 4, 2009—Roasted Squash Soup with Maple-Glazed Bananas
Pairing: An off-dry Riesling. Try the 2007 Chateau Ste. Michelle Cold Creek.
February 3, 2009—Fennel and Sausage Risotto
Pairing: A plummy, juicy Primitivo. Try the 2006 Castello Monaci Pilùna Salento.
February 2, 2009—Warm Duck-and-Cabbage Salad
Pairing: A juicy Pinot Noir. Try the 2006 MacMurray Ranch Central Coast.