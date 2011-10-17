Pairing of the Day: February 2008

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs well with a F&W recipe.
February
February 29, 2008—Bucatini with Pancetta, Pecorino and Pepper
Pairing: A tannic, Southern Italian red, like the 2003 La Corte Salice Salentino or the 2003 Leone de Castris Salice Salentino Riserva
February 28, 2008—Rack of Lamb with Coconut-Mint Sauce and Glazed Peas
Pairing: A Cabernet Sauvignon, like the 2004 Hourglass Cabernet Sauvignon or the 2004 Tamber Bey Two Rivers Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
February 27, 2008—Grilled Seafood Kebabs and Orecchiette with Arugula
Pairing: A Pinot Grigio, like the 2005 Tu Tu Pinot Grigio or 2006 Pavi Napa Valley Pinot Grigio
February 26, 2008—Creamy Risotto with Edamame
Pairing: A brut rosé, like the 2004 Schramsberg brut rosé or NV Domaine Carneros brut rosé
February 25, 2008—Dry-rubbed Salmon Tacos with Tomatillo-Avocado Slaw
Pairing: A spicy Zinfandel or Charbono, like the 2004 Bucklin Old Hill Ranch Zinfandel or Robert Foley Charbono
February 22, 2008—Asian Baby Back Ribs with Panko-Crusted Mushrooms
Pairing: A layered, complex Napa Cabernet, like the 2003 Drinkward Pescon or 2004 Realm Farella Vineyard
February 21, 2008—Warm Lentil and Ham Salad
Pairing: An earthy syrah, like the 2001 White Hawk Vineyard Syrah or 2005 Jaffurs Santa Barbara County Syrah
February 20, 2008—Smoked Salmon Panini
Pairing: A toasty, oaky white, like the 2005 Merryvale Starmont Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc
February 19, 2008—Orecchiette with Sautéed Greens and Scallion Sauce
Pairing: A Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2005 Pascal Jolivet Sancerre
February 15, 2008—Grilled Lamb Shwarma
Pairing: A robust red, like the 2003 Hanna Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon
February 14, 2008—Fusilli with Creamy Leek Sauce
Pairing: A zesty Sardinian Vermentino, like the 2004 Cala Silente Vermentino or 2004 Contini Tyrsos Vermentino
February 13, 2008—Four-pepper Steak Au Poivre
Pairing: A Malbec, like the 2004 Mendel Malbec or 2004 Salentein Malbec
February 12, 2008—Three-cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Pairing: A low tannin California Central Coast Syrah, like the 2002 Zaca Mesa Syrah
February 11, 2008—Tuscan-style Veal Chops
Pairing: A lightly foresty and herbal Tuscan Sangiovese, like the 2003 Monte Antico Sangiovese
February 8, 2008—Crispy Turkey Kathi Rolls with Mint-and-Date Dipping Sauce
Pairing: A juicy, rich Zinfandel, like the 2005 Mia’s Playground Zinfandel
February 7, 2008—Grilled Hanger Steak with Bacon Chimichurri
Pairing: A Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon with a delicate herbal note, like the 2005 Hacienda Araucano or 2005 Caliterra Reserva
February 6, 2008—Berber-spiced Chicken Breasts
Pairing: A spicy Mediterranean red from Spain&s Jumilla region, like the 2005 Carchelo or 2005 Casa Castillo
February 5, 2008—Prosciutto & Grilled Fennel Sandwiches
Pairing: A light Barbera, like the 2004 Michele Chiarlo Le Orme Barbera d’Asti
February 4, 2008—Deviled Ham Salad on Marbled Rye
Pairing: A juicy Italian rosato, like the 2005 Bastianich rosato
February 1, 2008—Swordfish Steaks with Smoky Tomato Ketchup
Pairing: A fruity Australian rosé, like the 2006 R Osé