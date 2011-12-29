Pairing of the Day: December 2011

December 30, 2011—Roasted Beet Toasts with Horseradish Cream

Pairing: Juicy, berry-scented sparkling rosé: NV Conde de Subirats Cava Rosé.

December 29, 2011—Tartare Delmonico with Béarnaise Sauce

Pairing: Full-bodied, high-acid Riesling: 2009 Bergström Riesling or the 2009 Chehalem Reserve Dry Riesling.

December 28, 2011—Oysters Rocafella

Pairing: Champagne or California Sparkling wine: NV Armand de Brignac Brut Champagne or Domaine Chandon’s NV Brut Classic.

December 27, 2011—Chicken Tinga Tacos

Pairing: Vibrant, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Yellow + Blue.

December 26, 2011—Grilled Salmon Gravlax

Pairing: Clean, medium-bodied white: 2010 Tenuta Beltrame Friulano.

December 23, 2011—Spiced Coriander and Mustard-Crusted Rib Roast of Beef

Pairing: Bright, red cherry–inflected Syrah: 2008 Boxcar Sonoma Coast.

December 22, 2011—Vanilla Bean Cake with Salted Caramel Sauce

Pairing: Nutty, dry oloroso sherry: Lustau Don Nuño.

December 21, 2011—Buckwheat-Potato Knishes with Caviar

Pairing: Lively sparkling wine: NV Roederer Estate Brut or NV Gruet Blanc de Noirs.

December 20, 2011—Grilled Lamb Shoulder Chops with Manischewitz Glaze

Pairing: Medium-bodied Barbera: 2010 Seghesio Barbera d’Alba or 2009 Palmina Barbera.

December 19, 2011—Stracciatella with Spinach

Pairing: Citrusy, minerally Sauvignon Blanc: 2010 Simonnet-Febvre Saint-Bris.

December 16, 2011—Spiced Leg of Lamb with Olives, Apricots and Lemons

Pairing: Berry-rich red from Alto Adige in Northern Italy: 2008 Foradori Teroldego Rotaliano or Alois Lageder’s 2008 Merlot.

December 15, 2011—Butter-Poached Lobster with Kimchi Butter Sauce

Pairing: Crisp, zesty Sancerre: 2010 Domaine Vincent Delaporte.

December 14, 2011—Fennel-Garlic Pork Roast

Pairing: Aromatic Pinot Noir from Oregon: 2009 A to Z or 2008 Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuvée.

December 13, 2011—Tuscan-Kale-and-Squash Minestra

Pairing: Creamy, spicy Pinot Blanc from Oregon: 2010 Ponzi Vineyards.

December 12, 2011—Endive Salad with Persimmons and Hazelnuts

Pairing: Full-bodied, sherry-like French white: 2007 Domaine Berthet-Bondet Cotes du Jura Tradition.

December 9, 2011—Rosemary-Pepper Beef Rib Roast with Porcini Jus

Pairing: Peppery California Cabernet Sauvignon: 2009 Mandolin.

December 8, 2011—Brined Roast Chicken with Olive Bread Panzanella

Pairing: Lemony, floral Greek white: 2010 Tselepos Mantinia Moscofilero.

December 7, 2011—Farro with Butternut Squash and Pickled Chanterelles

Pairing: Nutty wine from France’s southwestern Jura region: 2008 Domaine l’Aigle a Deux Têtes Côtes de Jura or 2007 Domaine Berhet Bondet Côtes de Jura Tradition.

December 6, 2011—Grilled Root Beer Pork Ribs

Pairing: Robust Australian Shiraz: 2010 The Chook Shiraz-Viognier.

December 5, 2011—Chicken with Candied Cashews

Pairing: Spicy Gewürztraminer: 2009 Montinore Estate or 2009 Navarro Vineyards Estate Bottled Gewürztraminer.

December 2, 2011—Slow-Cooked Sweet-and-Sour Pork Shoulder with Pineapple

Pairing: Generous, juicy Grenache: 2008 Las Rocas de San Alejandro Garnacha or 2008 d’Arenberg The Custodian from Australia’s McLaren Vale.

December 1, 2011—Bacon, Cheddar and Onion Quiche

Pairing: Sparkling Crémant d’Alsace: NV Pierre Spar Brut Réserve or NV Albert Mann Brut.