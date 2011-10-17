Pairing of the Day: December 2009

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
December 31, 2009Lamb Pizzettes
Pairing: A Cabernet Franc from the Loire Valley. Try the 2007 Jean-Maurice Raffault Chinon Rouge.
December 30, 2009Cuban Sandwiches with Tomato Jam
Pairing: A Carmenère. Try the 2007 Cono Sur or 2007 Arboleda.
December 29, 2009Macaroni and Many Cheeses
Pairing: A ripe Grenache. Try the 2007 Outpost or 2008 Vinos de Terruños Siete 7.
December 28, 2009Crisp Salmon with Avocado Salad
Pairing: A California Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Ramey Wine Cellars Carneros.
December 24, 2009Chocolate-Malt Stump de Noël
Pairing: A port. Try the NV Fonseca Bin No. 27 or NV Graham's Six Grapes Reserve.
December 23, 2009Maple SugarGinger Roast Pork
Pairing: A Châteauneuf-du-Pape. Try the 2006 Chateau Mont-Redon or 2006 Domaine Pierre Usseglio Tradition.
December 22, 2009Tomato Tartlets
Pairing: A juicy, red-berried sparkling rosé. Try the NV Gruet Brut Rosé.
December 21, 2009Toasted PistachioCheese Arancini
Pairing: A white wine from northern Italy, such as a Friulano. Try the 2007 Villa Russiz or 2006 Schiopetto.
December 18, 2009Chile-Brined Fresh Ham
Pairing: A Chenin Blanc. Try the 2008 Ken Forrester Stellenbosch or 2008 Mulderbosch.
December 17, 2009Pan-Roasted Veal Chops with Cabernet Sauce
Pairing: A Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the 2008 Viña Cobos Felino or 2007 Santa Rita Medalla Real.
December 16, 2009Creamy Chicken-Liver Mousse
Pairing: A robust, dark-fruited Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Sbragia Family Vineyards Gino's Vineyard.
December 15, 2009Chili with Guajillo and Ancho Chiles and Hominy
Pairing: A Sonoma Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Teira Wines Sonoma County or 2006 St. Francis Old Vines Sonoma County.
December 14, 2009Leek-and-Pecorino Pizzas
Pairing: A light, spicy Oregon Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Chehalem 3 Vineyard.
December 11, 2009Three-Ingredient Prime Rib Roast
Pairing: An Australian Shiraz. Try the 2007 Peter Lehmann or 2007 Earthworks.
December 10, 2009Poblano-and-Cheese "Tamales"
Pairing: A substantial Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Taz Santa Barbara County or 2007 Rosemount Show Reserve.
December 9, 2009Pomegranate-Glazed Salmon with Armenian Rice
Pairing: A New Zealand Pinot Gris. Try the 2008 Mt. Difficulty Central Otago or 2008 Nobilo East Coast Pinot Grigio.
December 8, 2009Meatballs with Peas
Pairing: A spicy Zinfandel. Try the 2007 Joel Gott.
December 7, 2009Goat Cheese & Chorizo Rolls
Pairing: A Malbec. Try the 2006 Ruca Malen.
December 4, 2009Grilled Lamb Chops with Roasted Garlic
Pairing: A Syrah from Southern France. Try the 2006 Layer Cake Côtes du Rhône or 2007 Jean-Luc Colombo La Violette.
December 3, 2009Roast Chicken with Tangerines
Pairing: A Chardonnay from California's Central Coast. Try the 2007 Bishop's Peak or 2007 Edna Valley Vineyard Paragon.
December 2, 2009Thai Ground Pork Salad
Pairing: An off-dry Riesling from Washington state. Try the 2008 Poet's Leap or 2007 Columbia Winery Cellarmaster's.
December 1, 2009Lentil Soup with Smoked Turkey
Pairing: A full-bodied white or a lighter red. Try the 2007 François Pinon Cuvée Tradition Vouvray or 2007 Benton-Lane Pinot Noir.