Pairing of the Day: December 2009





December 31, 2009Lamb Pizzettes

Pairing: A Cabernet Franc from the Loire Valley. Try the 2007 Jean-Maurice Raffault Chinon Rouge.

December 30, 2009Cuban Sandwiches with Tomato Jam

Pairing: A Carmenère. Try the 2007 Cono Sur or 2007 Arboleda.

December 29, 2009Macaroni and Many Cheeses

Pairing: A ripe Grenache. Try the 2007 Outpost or 2008 Vinos de Terruños Siete 7.

December 28, 2009Crisp Salmon with Avocado Salad

Pairing: A California Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Ramey Wine Cellars Carneros.

December 24, 2009Chocolate-Malt Stump de Noël

Pairing: A port. Try the NV Fonseca Bin No. 27 or NV Graham's Six Grapes Reserve.

December 23, 2009Maple SugarGinger Roast Pork

Pairing: A Châteauneuf-du-Pape. Try the 2006 Chateau Mont-Redon or 2006 Domaine Pierre Usseglio Tradition.

December 22, 2009Tomato Tartlets

Pairing: A juicy, red-berried sparkling rosé. Try the NV Gruet Brut Rosé.

December 21, 2009Toasted PistachioCheese Arancini

Pairing: A white wine from northern Italy, such as a Friulano. Try the 2007 Villa Russiz or 2006 Schiopetto.

December 18, 2009Chile-Brined Fresh Ham

Pairing: A Chenin Blanc. Try the 2008 Ken Forrester Stellenbosch or 2008 Mulderbosch.

December 17, 2009Pan-Roasted Veal Chops with Cabernet Sauce

Pairing: A Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the 2008 Viña Cobos Felino or 2007 Santa Rita Medalla Real.

December 16, 2009Creamy Chicken-Liver Mousse

Pairing: A robust, dark-fruited Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Sbragia Family Vineyards Gino's Vineyard.

December 15, 2009Chili with Guajillo and Ancho Chiles and Hominy

Pairing: A Sonoma Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Teira Wines Sonoma County or 2006 St. Francis Old Vines Sonoma County.

December 14, 2009Leek-and-Pecorino Pizzas

Pairing: A light, spicy Oregon Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Chehalem 3 Vineyard.

December 11, 2009Three-Ingredient Prime Rib Roast

Pairing: An Australian Shiraz. Try the 2007 Peter Lehmann or 2007 Earthworks.

December 10, 2009Poblano-and-Cheese "Tamales"

Pairing: A substantial Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Taz Santa Barbara County or 2007 Rosemount Show Reserve.

December 9, 2009Pomegranate-Glazed Salmon with Armenian Rice

Pairing: A New Zealand Pinot Gris. Try the 2008 Mt. Difficulty Central Otago or 2008 Nobilo East Coast Pinot Grigio.

December 8, 2009Meatballs with Peas

Pairing: A spicy Zinfandel. Try the 2007 Joel Gott.

December 7, 2009Goat Cheese & Chorizo Rolls

Pairing: A Malbec. Try the 2006 Ruca Malen.

December 4, 2009Grilled Lamb Chops with Roasted Garlic

Pairing: A Syrah from Southern France. Try the 2006 Layer Cake Côtes du Rhône or 2007 Jean-Luc Colombo La Violette.

December 3, 2009Roast Chicken with Tangerines

Pairing: A Chardonnay from California's Central Coast. Try the 2007 Bishop's Peak or 2007 Edna Valley Vineyard Paragon.

December 2, 2009Thai Ground Pork Salad

Pairing: An off-dry Riesling from Washington state. Try the 2008 Poet's Leap or 2007 Columbia Winery Cellarmaster's.

December 1, 2009Lentil Soup with Smoked Turkey

Pairing: A full-bodied white or a lighter red. Try the 2007 François Pinon Cuvée Tradition Vouvray or 2007 Benton-Lane Pinot Noir.