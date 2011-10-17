Pairing of the Day: December 2008

Every day we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with a F&W recipe.
December 31, 2008—Bagel Chips with Ricotta, Chive Puree and Prosciutto
Pairing: An appley, lively Prosecco. Try the NV Tenuta di Collalbrigo Brut.
December 30, 2008—Stuffed Grape Leaves with Pork and Fregola
Pairing: A fruit-driven, medium-bodied red. Try the NV Shinn Estate Vineyard Red or 2005 Hess Collection California Cabernet Sauvignon.
December 29, 2008—Chicken with White Wine and Crème Fraîche
Pairing: A crisp and minerally Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Terres Dorées Beaujolais Blanc.
December 24, 2008—Italian Trifle with Marsala Syrup
Pairing: A vin santo. Try the 2002 Villa la Selva Vigna del Papa or 2002 Badia a Coltibuono.
December 23, 2008—Smoked Ham with Apple-Riesling Sauce
Pairing: A bright, appley Riesling. Try the 2006 Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells.
December 22, 2008—Chestnut Soup with Grappa Cream
Pairing: An Italian rosé. Try the 2007 Cantalupo il Mimo Rosato or 2007 Castello di Ama.
December 19, 2008—Renée’s Latkes
Pairing: A bright, grapefruity and kosher Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Goose Bay.
December 18, 2008—Pork Braised in Champagne Vinegar
Pairing: A rosé Champagne. Try the NV Bollinger Brut Rosé or NV Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rosé.
December 17, 2008—Braised Chicken with Olives and Sweet Peppers
Pairing: A spicy, substantial Pinot Noir. Try the 2006 Paraiso Vineyards West Terrace.
December 16, 2008—Short Rib Stew
Pairing: A juicy, berry-rich Shiraz. Try the 2006 Black Box Central Coast.
December 15, 2008—Lamb Rogan Josh
Pairing: A Sicilian red. Try the 2005 Tenuta delle Terre Nere Calderara Sottana Etna Rosso or 2005 Planeta La Segreta Rosso.
December 12, 2008—Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Celery Root Gratin
Pairing: A juicy, firm Bordeaux. Try the 2004 Château Puy Arnaud Maurèze or 2005 Château d’Aiguilhe.
December 11, 2008—Citrus-Marinated Pork Rib Roast
Pairing: A Brunello di Montalcino. Try the 2001 Il Poggione or 2001 Antinori Pian delle Vigne.
December 10, 2008—Celery Root and Mushroom Lasagna
Pairing: A Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. Try the 2005 Valle Reale or 2005 La Carraia Tizzonero.
December 9, 2008—Striped Bass with Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
Pairing: An Oregon Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Erath Oregon or 2007 Argyle Willamette Valley.
December 8, 2008—Salmon Trout Tartare with Pressed Caviar and Tomatoes
Pairing: A dry Champagne. Try the Pol Roger Brut or Bollinger Brut Special Cuvée.
December 5, 2008—Osso Buco with Citrus Gremolata
Pairing: A cherry-inflected, aromatic Barbera d’Alba. Try the 2006 Conterno Fantino Vignota.
December 4, 2008—Eggplant Parmesan with Crisp Bread Crumb Topping
Pairing: A bright, raspberry-inflected Chianti Classico. Try the 2005 Rocca delle Macìe.
December 3, 2008—Roasted Chicken Legs with Potatoes and Kale
Pairing: A full-bodied, pear-inflected Chardonnay. Try the 2006 Ponzi Vineyards Reserve.
December 2, 2008—Grilled Skirt Steak with Fregola-Orange Salad
Pairing: A Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the 2005 Hess Allomi Vineyard or 2005 Truchard Vineyards.
December 1, 2008—Chicken Liver Crostini
Pairing: A German Riesling, with its high acidity and touch of sweetness. Try the 2007 Leitz Dragonstone or 2007 Hexamer Meddersheimer Rheingrafenberg Kabinett.