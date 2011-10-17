Pairing of the Day: December 2008





December 31, 2008—Bagel Chips with Ricotta, Chive Puree and Prosciutto

Pairing: An appley, lively Prosecco. Try the NV Tenuta di Collalbrigo Brut.

December 30, 2008—Stuffed Grape Leaves with Pork and Fregola

Pairing: A fruit-driven, medium-bodied red. Try the NV Shinn Estate Vineyard Red or 2005 Hess Collection California Cabernet Sauvignon.

December 29, 2008—Chicken with White Wine and Crème Fraîche

Pairing: A crisp and minerally Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Terres Dorées Beaujolais Blanc.

December 24, 2008—Italian Trifle with Marsala Syrup

Pairing: A vin santo. Try the 2002 Villa la Selva Vigna del Papa or 2002 Badia a Coltibuono.

December 23, 2008—Smoked Ham with Apple-Riesling Sauce

Pairing: A bright, appley Riesling. Try the 2006 Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells.

December 22, 2008—Chestnut Soup with Grappa Cream

Pairing: An Italian rosé. Try the 2007 Cantalupo il Mimo Rosato or 2007 Castello di Ama.

December 19, 2008—Renée’s Latkes

Pairing: A bright, grapefruity and kosher Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Goose Bay.

December 18, 2008—Pork Braised in Champagne Vinegar

Pairing: A rosé Champagne. Try the NV Bollinger Brut Rosé or NV Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rosé.

December 17, 2008—Braised Chicken with Olives and Sweet Peppers

Pairing: A spicy, substantial Pinot Noir. Try the 2006 Paraiso Vineyards West Terrace.

December 16, 2008—Short Rib Stew

Pairing: A juicy, berry-rich Shiraz. Try the 2006 Black Box Central Coast.

December 15, 2008—Lamb Rogan Josh

Pairing: A Sicilian red. Try the 2005 Tenuta delle Terre Nere Calderara Sottana Etna Rosso or 2005 Planeta La Segreta Rosso.

December 12, 2008—Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Celery Root Gratin

Pairing: A juicy, firm Bordeaux. Try the 2004 Château Puy Arnaud Maurèze or 2005 Château d’Aiguilhe.

December 11, 2008—Citrus-Marinated Pork Rib Roast

Pairing: A Brunello di Montalcino. Try the 2001 Il Poggione or 2001 Antinori Pian delle Vigne.

December 10, 2008—Celery Root and Mushroom Lasagna

Pairing: A Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. Try the 2005 Valle Reale or 2005 La Carraia Tizzonero.

December 9, 2008—Striped Bass with Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

Pairing: An Oregon Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Erath Oregon or 2007 Argyle Willamette Valley.

December 8, 2008—Salmon Trout Tartare with Pressed Caviar and Tomatoes

Pairing: A dry Champagne. Try the Pol Roger Brut or Bollinger Brut Special Cuvée.

December 5, 2008—Osso Buco with Citrus Gremolata

Pairing: A cherry-inflected, aromatic Barbera d’Alba. Try the 2006 Conterno Fantino Vignota.

December 4, 2008—Eggplant Parmesan with Crisp Bread Crumb Topping

Pairing: A bright, raspberry-inflected Chianti Classico. Try the 2005 Rocca delle Macìe.

December 3, 2008—Roasted Chicken Legs with Potatoes and Kale

Pairing: A full-bodied, pear-inflected Chardonnay. Try the 2006 Ponzi Vineyards Reserve.

December 2, 2008—Grilled Skirt Steak with Fregola-Orange Salad

Pairing: A Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the 2005 Hess Allomi Vineyard or 2005 Truchard Vineyards.

December 1, 2008—Chicken Liver Crostini

Pairing: A German Riesling, with its high acidity and touch of sweetness. Try the 2007 Leitz Dragonstone or 2007 Hexamer Meddersheimer Rheingrafenberg Kabinett.