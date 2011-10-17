Pairing of the Day: August 2011





August 31, 2011Grilled Lamb Chops with Garlic, Chiles and Anchovies

Pairing: Deep, rich Syrah from Washington state's Columbia Valley: 2007 Waters Columbia Valley or 2009 Barnard Griffin.

August 30, 2011Citrus-Soy Squid

Pairing: Citrusy Riesling from California's Mendocino region: 2009 Breggo.

August 29, 2011Tequila-Mustard-Glazed Chicken Skewers

Pairing: Floral IPA: Ithaca Flower Power.

August 26, 2011Steamed Lobster with Lemon Thyme Butter

Pairing: Minerally Verdejo: 2009 Shaya or 2009 Sanz Villa Narcisa.

August 25, 2011Chilled Veal Roast with Herbes de Provence and Fennel Salad

Pairing: Provençal rosé: 2010 Chateau Miraval Pink Floyd or 2010 Aix, from Domaine Saint Aix.

August 24, 2011Grilled Swordfish with Lima-Bean-and-Herb Butter

Pairing: Citrusy, full-bodied Chenin Blanc: 2009 Pascal Janvier Jasnières.

August 23, 2011Grilled Carrot Salad with Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Pairing: Full-bodied Chardonnay: 2008 Landmark Damaris Reserve bottling or the lemony 2009 Luli.

August 22, 2011Ten-Minute Salt Cod with Corn and Littleneck Clams

Pairing: Minerally Portugese white: 2010 Louis Pato Maria Gomes or Vinhas Velhas.

August 19, 2011Crisp-Skinned Porchetta with Lemon and Chile

Pairing: Montepulciano d'Abruzzo: 2009 Il Conte or 2009 Quattro Mani.

August 18, 2011Beef Tenderloin with Cilantro-Wine Sauce and Mashed Yucca

Pairing: Tempranillo from Spain's Rioja region: 2008 Baron de Ona Finca San Martín Crianza or 2007 Pinturas Crianza.

August 17, 2011Zucchini-Ricotta Fritters

Pairing: Citrusy, spritzy Spanish white: 2010 Ameztoi Txakolina.

August 16, 2011Classic Southern Fried Chicken

Pairing: Minerally, light rosé: 2010 Lorenza or 2010 Bieler Père et Fils Sabine.

August 15, 2011Grilled Striped Bass with Indian-Spiced Tomato Salad

Pairing: Robust rosé from Spain: 2010 Bodegas Olivares.

August 12, 2011Salt-Crusted Snapper with Eggplant-Raisin Puree

Pairing: Crisp Provençal rosé: 2010 Commanderie de la Bargemone.

August 11, 2011Oysters on the Half Shell with Rosé Mignonette

Pairing: Sparkling rosé: Raventós i Blanc de Nit Cava.

August 10, 2011Rib Eye Steaks with Pete's Barbecue Sauce

Pairing: Rich, creamy ale: Barons Black Wattle Original.

August 9, 2011Stuffed Peppers with Thai Curry Rice and Mushrooms

Pairing: Bright, tropical California Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Turnbull.

August 8, 2011Gingered Salmon with Grilled Corn and Watercress Salad

Pairing: Vibrant, herb-scented Grüner Veltliner from Austria: 2009 Domäne Wachau Federspiel Terrassen.

August 5, 2011Creamy Oyster Stew with Fennel and Brown Bread Toasts

Pairing: Zippy Vermentino from Italy: 2009 Casamatta Bianco.

August 4, 2011Duck Breasts and Orzo Salad with Herb-Infused Olive Oil

Pairing: Medium-bodied, cherry-rich Pinot Noir: Cambria Julia's Vineyard.

August 3, 2011Catfish Po'Boys with Pickle Remoulade

Pairing: Zippy Pinot Grigio: 2010 Palmina.

August 2, 2011Creole Stuffed Tofu

Pairing: Fresh, apricot-scented German Riesling: 2010 Leitz Dragonstone.

August 1, 2011Chicken Breasts with Anchovy-Basil Pan Sauce

Pairing: Lightly herbal Soave: 2010 Pieropan, Pieropan, Pra, Inama or Tedeschi.