Pairing of the Day: August 2010

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
August 31, 2010Duck Breast, Lentil and Parsnip Salad
Pairing: An earthy Pinot Noir.
August 30, 2010Chicken Thighs with Garlicky Crumbs and Snap Peas
Pairing: An Orvieto.
August 27, 2010Honey-Glazed Duck with Savoy Cabbage
Pairing: A Pinot Noir.
August 26, 2010Shrimp-and-Orzo Salad with Greek Flavors
Pairing: An Italian Pinot Blanc.
August 25, 2010Chicken Grilled Under a Brick
Pairing: A Sangiovese. Try the 2006 Long Meadow Ranch or 2007 Luna Vineyards.
August 24, 2010Tuna-and-White-Bean Salad
Pairing: A Vernaccia di San Gimignano.
August 23, 2010Grilled Salmon with Melted Tomatoes
Pairing: A full-bodied rosé. Try the 2009 Proprietà Sperino Rosa del Rosa.
August 20, 2010Raspberry Tart with a Pistachio Crust
Pairing: A sweet, lightly fizzy Moscato d'Asti. Try the 2009 Gianni Doglia.
August 19, 2010Chicken in Tarragon-Mustard Cream Sauce
Pairing: A balanced, elegant white Burgundy.
August 18, 2010Pork Fried Rice
Pairing: An Australian Shiraz.
August 17, 2010Supercrispy Pan-Fried Chicken
Pairing: A Chardonnay from California's Santa Lucia Highlands.
August 16, 2010Grilled Flank Steak with Sichuan Peppercorns
Pairing: A peppery, berry-rich Washington Syrah. Try the 2008 Substance.
August 13, 2010Grilled Lamb Chops with Ladolemono
Pairing: An Assyrtiko. Try the 2009 Argyros or 2009 Ktima Pavlidis Dry White.
August 12, 2010Red ChileChicken Enchiladas
Pairing: A plummy Merlot.
August 11, 2010Chicken Legs with Roasted GarlicAncho Sauce
Pairing: An oak-spiced Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Santa Ema Reserve.
August 10, 2010Brazilian Black Rice
Pairing: A bold, berry-rich Spanish rosé. Try the 2009 Tres Ojos or 2009 Artazuri.
August 9, 2010Spicy Avocado-Cucumber Soup
Pairing: A lively, refreshing Grüner Veltliner. Try the 2009 Berger.
August 6, 2010Blueberry-Glazed Ribs
Pairing: A rich, berry-scented Petite Sirah. Try the 2007 Fleur de California North Coast.
August 5, 2010Ginger-Roasted Chicken
Pairing: An aromatic Riesling. Try the 2009 Clos du Bois.
August 4, 2010Carne Asada with Black Beans
Pairing: A Spicy, peppery Côtes-du-Rhône. Try the 2007 J. Vidal-Fleury.
August 3, 2010Mama Chang's Stir-Fried Shrimp and Scallions
Pairing: A Spanish rosé. Try the 2008 Bodega Pirineos Mesache Rosado.
August 2, 2010Roasted Zucchini with Ricotta and Mint
Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Long Meadow Ranch or 2008 Franciscan.