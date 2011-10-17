Pairing of the Day: August 2010





August 31, 2010Duck Breast, Lentil and Parsnip Salad

Pairing: An earthy Pinot Noir.

August 30, 2010Chicken Thighs with Garlicky Crumbs and Snap Peas

Pairing: An Orvieto.

August 27, 2010Honey-Glazed Duck with Savoy Cabbage

Pairing: A Pinot Noir.

August 26, 2010Shrimp-and-Orzo Salad with Greek Flavors

Pairing: An Italian Pinot Blanc.

August 25, 2010Chicken Grilled Under a Brick

Pairing: A Sangiovese. Try the 2006 Long Meadow Ranch or 2007 Luna Vineyards.

August 24, 2010Tuna-and-White-Bean Salad

Pairing: A Vernaccia di San Gimignano.

August 23, 2010Grilled Salmon with Melted Tomatoes

Pairing: A full-bodied rosé. Try the 2009 Proprietà Sperino Rosa del Rosa.

August 20, 2010Raspberry Tart with a Pistachio Crust

Pairing: A sweet, lightly fizzy Moscato d'Asti. Try the 2009 Gianni Doglia.

August 19, 2010Chicken in Tarragon-Mustard Cream Sauce

Pairing: A balanced, elegant white Burgundy.

August 18, 2010Pork Fried Rice

Pairing: An Australian Shiraz.

August 17, 2010Supercrispy Pan-Fried Chicken

Pairing: A Chardonnay from California's Santa Lucia Highlands.

August 16, 2010Grilled Flank Steak with Sichuan Peppercorns

Pairing: A peppery, berry-rich Washington Syrah. Try the 2008 Substance.

August 13, 2010Grilled Lamb Chops with Ladolemono

Pairing: An Assyrtiko. Try the 2009 Argyros or 2009 Ktima Pavlidis Dry White.

August 12, 2010Red ChileChicken Enchiladas

Pairing: A plummy Merlot.

August 11, 2010Chicken Legs with Roasted GarlicAncho Sauce

Pairing: An oak-spiced Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Santa Ema Reserve.

August 10, 2010Brazilian Black Rice

Pairing: A bold, berry-rich Spanish rosé. Try the 2009 Tres Ojos or 2009 Artazuri.

August 9, 2010Spicy Avocado-Cucumber Soup

Pairing: A lively, refreshing Grüner Veltliner. Try the 2009 Berger.

August 6, 2010Blueberry-Glazed Ribs

Pairing: A rich, berry-scented Petite Sirah. Try the 2007 Fleur de California North Coast.

August 5, 2010Ginger-Roasted Chicken

Pairing: An aromatic Riesling. Try the 2009 Clos du Bois.

August 4, 2010Carne Asada with Black Beans

Pairing: A Spicy, peppery Côtes-du-Rhône. Try the 2007 J. Vidal-Fleury.

August 3, 2010Mama Chang's Stir-Fried Shrimp and Scallions

Pairing: A Spanish rosé. Try the 2008 Bodega Pirineos Mesache Rosado.

August 2, 2010Roasted Zucchini with Ricotta and Mint

Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Long Meadow Ranch or 2008 Franciscan.