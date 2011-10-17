Pairing of the Day: August 2009





August 31, 2009—Fig-and-Prosciutto Flatbreads

Pairing: A light, cherry-inflected Chianti Classico. Try the 2006 Coltibuono RS.

August 28, 2009—Chipotle-Marinated Flatiron Steak with Avocado-Corn Relish

Pairing: A Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Ferrari-Carano Dry Creek Valley.

August 27, 2009—Smoky Pork Pappardelle

Pairing: A Southern Italian Negroamaro. Try the 2005 Li Veli Pezzo Morgana Salice Salentino OR 2006 La Corte Salice Salentino.

August 26, 2009—Stone-Fruit Panzanella with Zabaglione

Pairing: A Moscato d’Asti. Try the 2007 Michele Chiarlo Nivole or 2007 Beni di Batasiolo Bosc d’LaRei.

August 25, 2009—Margherita Tortilla Pizzas

Pairing: A Provençal rosé. Try the 2008 Domaine de la Courtade Cuvée L’Alycastre Rosé.

August 24, 2009—Quinoa Salad with Sugar Snap Peas

Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Babich Marlborough.

August 21, 2009—Grilled Niçoise Tuna Steaks

Pairing: A dry rosé. Try the 2008 L’Estandon.

August 20, 2009—Spicy Lamb Shish Kebabs

Pairing: A smoky, intense California Syrah. Try the 2007 Smoking Loon.

August 19, 2009—Pasta with Artichokes and Rouget

Pairing: A Pinot Bianco. Try the 2007 Alois Lageder Haberle.

August 18, 2009—Mango-Glazed Turkey Breast

Pairing: A bright, crisp rosé. Try the 2008 Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna.

August 17, 2009—Puff-Pastry Tomato Tarts

Pairing: A sparkling rosé. Try the 2007 Graham Beck Brut Rosé or NV Taltarni Vineyards Brut “Taché.”

August 14, 2009—Bacon-and-Leek Quiche

Pairing: A white Bordeaux. Try the 2007 Clos Floridène Graves Blanc or 2006 Château Carbonnieux Blanc.

August 13, 2009—Chicken with Piquillos

Pairing: A lively Spanish rosé. Try the 2007 Bodegas Muga or 2007 El Coto.

August 12, 2009—Chilled Zucchini Soup with Purslane

Pairing: A Grüner Veltliner. Try the 2007 Nikolaihof Hefeabzug or 2007 Soellner Wogenrain.

August 11, 2009—Brown Rice Pilaf with Green Olives and Lemon

Pairing: A Loire Valley Chenin Blanc. Try the 2006 Domaine du Closel La Jalousie Savennières or 2006 François Chidaine Clos du Breuil Montlouis.

August 10, 2009—Linguine with Tomatoes, Baby Zucchini and Herbs

Pairing: A dry rosé. Try the 2008 Domaine du Bagnol Cassis Rosé or 2008 Château de Pibarnon.

August 7, 2009—Herb-and-Spice Lamb Chops with Minted Asparagus

Pairing: An herbaceous Provençal red. Try the 2004 Domaine Le Galantin Bandol Rouge.

August 6, 2009—Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde and Ricotta Salata

Pairing: A spicy, lush and powerful Argentinian Malbec. Try the 2006 Alta Vista Premium OR 2006 Concha y Toro Xplorador.

August 5, 2009—Grilled Red Curry Chicken

Pairing: A rich, tropical-fruited Chardonnay. Try the 2007 Jacob’s Creek.

August 4, 2009—Braised Baby Artichokes with Tomato Coulis

Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Patianna Mendocino or 2007 Sterling Vineyards.

August 3, 2009—Sausage-and-Pepper Heros

Pairing: A smoky, intense California Syrah. Try the 2007 Smoking Loon.