Pairing of the Day: August 2008

August 29, 2008—Grilled Steaks with Sweet-Spicy Hoisin Sauce
Pairing: A fruity red like a Zinfandel. Try the 2005 Balletto or 2005 Hartford.
August 28, 2008—Grilled Trout with Smoky Tomatillo Sauce and Cucumber Salad
Pairing: A California rosé. Try the 2006 Beckmen Purisima Mountain Vineyard Grenache Rosé.
August 27, 2008—Rice Salad with Merguez and Preserved Lemon Dressing
Pairing: A lush Mediterranean red. Try the 2004 Domaine des Cantarelles Cabernet-Syrah or 2005 Mas de Guiot Cabernet-Syrah.
August 26, 2008—Asian Shrimp and Cabbage Salad
Pairing: A dry Australian Riesling. Try the 2006 Annie’s Lane Clare Valley Range or 2005 Wolf Blass Gold Label.
August 25, 2008—Indian Pulled-Chicken Sandwiches
Pairing: A fruity, aromatic Gewürztraminer. Try the 2006 Cono Sur.
August 22, 2008—Cod with Ham Powder and Garlic Wafers
Pairing: A Basque white wine like Txakoli. Try the 2006 Txomín or 2006 Ameztoi.
August 21, 2008—Corn and Bacon Soup with Jalapeño Crema
Pairing: A full-bodied California Chardonnay. Try the 2005 Beringer Napa Valley or 2005 Merryvale Starmont.
August 20, 2008—Potato Pancakes with Smoked Salmon, Caviar and Dill Cream
Pairing: A dry Austrian Riesling. Try the 2005 Loimer Langenlois Terrassen or 2006 Stadt Krems Grillenparz.
August 19, 2008—Grilled Pork Chops with Anchovies and Swiss Chard
Pairing: A not-terribly-tannic red like a Cabernet Franc. Try the 2004 Charles Joguet Cuvée Terroir or 2004 Bernard Baudry Les Granges.
August 18, 2008—Grilled Chicken, Tomato and Onion Sandwiches
Pairing: A zesty, grapefruit-inflected Verdejo. Try the 2007 Martínsancho.
August 15, 2008—Seared Bison Strip Loin with Juniper and Fennel
Pairing: A floral, peppery Cabernet Franc. Try the 2006 Lang & Reed North Coast or 2005 Schneider Vineyards Le Breton.
August 14, 2008—Ligurian-Style Sea Bass
Pairing: A northern Italian white. Try the 2007 Russiz Superiore Sauvignon or 2007 Tramin Sauvignon.
August 13, 2008—Sticky Grilled Drumsticks with Plum Sauce
Pairing: A juicy Primitivo. Try the 2006 Pure Love Wines Layer Cake.
August 12, 2008—Plum–and–Honey Sabayon Gratins
Pairing: A floral Moscato d’Asti or Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise. Try the 2006 Coppo Moncalvina Moscato d’Asti or 2007 Paul Jaboulet Aîné Muscat Beaumes-de-Venise.
August 11, 2008—Red Wine Bagna Cauda with Crudités
Pairing: A tannic red, such as a Piedmontese Nebbiolo. Try the 2005 Vietti Langhe Nebbiolo Perbacco or 2006 La Spinetta Langhe Nebbiolo.
August 8, 2008—Honey-Tamarind Baby Back Ribs
Pairing: A red wine with luscious fruit character, like a Grenache. Try the 2006 Tres Ojos Garnacha or 2007 Bodegas Ateca Garnacha de Fuego.
August 7, 2008—Grilled Marrow Bones with Rosemary-Lemon Bruschetta
Pairing: A substantial red with bold tannins, such as a Washington State Syrah. Try the 2006 Dusted Valley Columbia Valley Reserve or 2004 Forgeron.
August 6, 2008—Curry-and-Yogurt-Braised Chicken Thighs
Pairing: A spicy Cabernet Franc, like the 2005 Girard.
August 5, 2008—Octopus Salad with Potatoes and Green Beans
Pairing: A light red wine or a substantial white. Try the 2006 Boroli Quattro Fratelli Barbera d’Alba or 2006 Alois Lageder Löwengang Chardonnay.
August 4, 2008—Grilled Eggplant Involtini
Pairing: A Soave. Try the 2006 Inama Foscarino or 2007 Gini.
August 1, 2008—Moroccan Chicken with Apricot-and-Olive Relish
Pairing: A Mediterranean rosé. Try the 2007 Château Grande Cassagne or 2007 Domaine Sainte-Eugénie Corbières.