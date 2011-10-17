Pairing of the Day: August 2008

August

August 29, 2008—Grilled Steaks with Sweet-Spicy Hoisin Sauce

Pairing: A fruity red like a Zinfandel. Try the 2005 Balletto or 2005 Hartford.

August 28, 2008—Grilled Trout with Smoky Tomatillo Sauce and Cucumber Salad

Pairing: A California rosé. Try the 2006 Beckmen Purisima Mountain Vineyard Grenache Rosé.

August 27, 2008—Rice Salad with Merguez and Preserved Lemon Dressing

Pairing: A lush Mediterranean red. Try the 2004 Domaine des Cantarelles Cabernet-Syrah or 2005 Mas de Guiot Cabernet-Syrah.

August 26, 2008—Asian Shrimp and Cabbage Salad

Pairing: A dry Australian Riesling. Try the 2006 Annie’s Lane Clare Valley Range or 2005 Wolf Blass Gold Label.

August 25, 2008—Indian Pulled-Chicken Sandwiches

Pairing: A fruity, aromatic Gewürztraminer. Try the 2006 Cono Sur.

August 22, 2008—Cod with Ham Powder and Garlic Wafers

Pairing: A Basque white wine like Txakoli. Try the 2006 Txomín or 2006 Ameztoi.

August 21, 2008—Corn and Bacon Soup with Jalapeño Crema

Pairing: A full-bodied California Chardonnay. Try the 2005 Beringer Napa Valley or 2005 Merryvale Starmont.

August 20, 2008—Potato Pancakes with Smoked Salmon, Caviar and Dill Cream

Pairing: A dry Austrian Riesling. Try the 2005 Loimer Langenlois Terrassen or 2006 Stadt Krems Grillenparz.

August 19, 2008—Grilled Pork Chops with Anchovies and Swiss Chard

Pairing: A not-terribly-tannic red like a Cabernet Franc. Try the 2004 Charles Joguet Cuvée Terroir or 2004 Bernard Baudry Les Granges.

August 18, 2008—Grilled Chicken, Tomato and Onion Sandwiches

Pairing: A zesty, grapefruit-inflected Verdejo. Try the 2007 Martínsancho.

August 15, 2008—Seared Bison Strip Loin with Juniper and Fennel

Pairing: A floral, peppery Cabernet Franc. Try the 2006 Lang & Reed North Coast or 2005 Schneider Vineyards Le Breton.

August 14, 2008—Ligurian-Style Sea Bass

Pairing: A northern Italian white. Try the 2007 Russiz Superiore Sauvignon or 2007 Tramin Sauvignon.

August 13, 2008—Sticky Grilled Drumsticks with Plum Sauce

Pairing: A juicy Primitivo. Try the 2006 Pure Love Wines Layer Cake.

August 12, 2008—Plum–and–Honey Sabayon Gratins

Pairing: A floral Moscato d’Asti or Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise. Try the 2006 Coppo Moncalvina Moscato d’Asti or 2007 Paul Jaboulet Aîné Muscat Beaumes-de-Venise.

August 11, 2008—Red Wine Bagna Cauda with Crudités

Pairing: A tannic red, such as a Piedmontese Nebbiolo. Try the 2005 Vietti Langhe Nebbiolo Perbacco or 2006 La Spinetta Langhe Nebbiolo.

August 8, 2008—Honey-Tamarind Baby Back Ribs

Pairing: A red wine with luscious fruit character, like a Grenache. Try the 2006 Tres Ojos Garnacha or 2007 Bodegas Ateca Garnacha de Fuego.

August 7, 2008—Grilled Marrow Bones with Rosemary-Lemon Bruschetta

Pairing: A substantial red with bold tannins, such as a Washington State Syrah. Try the 2006 Dusted Valley Columbia Valley Reserve or 2004 Forgeron.

August 6, 2008—Curry-and-Yogurt-Braised Chicken Thighs

Pairing: A spicy Cabernet Franc, like the 2005 Girard.

August 5, 2008—Octopus Salad with Potatoes and Green Beans

Pairing: A light red wine or a substantial white. Try the 2006 Boroli Quattro Fratelli Barbera d’Alba or 2006 Alois Lageder Löwengang Chardonnay.

August 4, 2008—Grilled Eggplant Involtini

Pairing: A Soave. Try the 2006 Inama Foscarino or 2007 Gini.

August 1, 2008—Moroccan Chicken with Apricot-and-Olive Relish

Pairing: A Mediterranean rosé. Try the 2007 Château Grande Cassagne or 2007 Domaine Sainte-Eugénie Corbières.