Pairing of the Day: April 2011

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with an F&W recipe.
April 29, 2011Provençal Grilled Lamb
Pairing: Herb-scented Syrah blend: 2007 Château de Campuget Tradition Red.
April 28, 2011Roasted Halibut with Wine-Braised Fennel
Pairing: Crisp, minerally Spanish Albariño: 2009 Salneval.
April 27, 2011Stovetop Mac and Cheese with Cheese Crisps
Pairing: Berry-rich Pinot Noir: 2009 Poppy.
April 26, 2011Italian Sausage-and-Fontina Biscuit Sandwiches
Pairing: Fresh, slightly spicy Sangiovese: 2008 Isole e Olena Chianti Classico.
April 25, 2011Zucchini Soup with Crème Fraîche
Pairing: Fresh, lightly oaky white Burgundy: 2007 Domaine Dujac Morey Saint-Denis.
April 22, 2011Garlic-Crusted Roast rack of Lamb
Pairing: Citrusy Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Medlock Ames or 2009 Sterling Made With Organic Grapes.
April 21, 2011Spice-Rubbed Poussins
Pairing: Light red or rich white Burgundy: 2008 Domaine de L'Arlot Côte de Nuits Villages Clos du Chapeau or 2008 Nuits Saint Georges 1er Cru Blanc Clos.
April 20, 2011Fried-Zucchini Spaghetti
Pairing: Fresh, zippy California Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Quivira Fig Tree.
April 19, 2011Scallops with Yogurt and Fennel
Pairing: Citrusy Verdejo: 2009 Bodegas Naia.
April 18, 2011The New American Grilled Cheese
Pairing: Peppery, juicy Zinfandel: 2008 Sobon Estate Rocky Top.
April 15, 2011Pizza Vesuvio with the Works
Pairing: Fruity, zesty Chenin Blanc from France's Loire valley: 2008 Monmousseau Ammonite Vouvray.
April 14, 2011Beef Brasato with Pappardelle and Mint
Pairing: Blackberry-rich Washington-state Syrah: 2008 Owen Roe Ex Umbris.
April 13, 2011Hot Niçoise Salad
Pairing: Fragrant, strawberry-inflected Provençal rosé: 2009 Mas de Gourgonnier.
April 12, 2011Mushroom-Stuffed Eggplant
Pairing: Greek Xinomavro. 2006 Kir-Yianni Ramnista.
April 11, 2011Barbecue-Glazed Turkey Burgers
Pairing: Juicy, California red blend: 2009 Beckmen Cuvée Le Bec.
April 8, 2011Spring Vegetable Stew
Pairing: Peppery Zweigelt: 2008 Nigl Blauer.
April 7, 2011Veal Scaloppine with Wilted Parsley, Lemon and Sesame
Pairing: Bright Gamay: 2009 Terres Dorées Fleurie.
April 6, 2011Sun-Dried Tomato and Arugula Pizza
Pairing: Zippy rosé: 2010 Medlock Ames rosé or 2010 Unti Vineyards Grenache rosé.
April 5, 2011Spice-Braised Chicken Legs with Red Wine and Tomato
Pairing: Juicy, dark-berried Tempranillo: 2008 Mano a Mano.
April 4, 2011Spaghetti with Anchovy Carbonara
Pairing: Citrusy, herbal Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Veramonte Reserva.
April 1, 2011Classic Pot-au-Feu
Pairing: Powerful red Burgundy: 2008 David Duband Gevrey-Chambertin or 2008 Domaine Humbert Frères Gevrey-Chambertin.