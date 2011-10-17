Pairing of the Day: April 2010





April 30, 2010Strawberry-Ricotta Tartlets

Pairing: A Madeira.

April 29, 2010Veal Stew with Spring Greens

Pairing: A Meursault. Try the 2002 Domaine Roulot Meursault Les Tessons Clos de Mon Plaisir or 2006 Joseph Drouhin.

April 28, 2010Marinated Sardines with Fennel, Raisins and Pine Nuts

Pairing: A Verdicchio. Try the 2008 Fontezoppa Verdicchio di Matelica or 2008 Sartarelli Classico.

April 27, 2010White-Bean-and-Pancetta Pizza

Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2008 Castello della Sala Bramìto del Cervo.

April 26, 2010Shaved Raw Asparagus with Parmesan Dressing

Pairing: A citrusy white from the south of Italy. Try the 2008 Odoardi Pian della Corte Bianco or 2008 Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina.

April 23, 2010Citrus-Granita and Orange-Mousse Parfaits

Pairing: An Italian sparkling wine. Try the NV Bellavista Franciacorta Cuvée Brut.

April 22, 2010Grilled Balsamic-and-Garlic Flank Steak

Pairing: A Carmenère. Try the 2007 Chono Reserva.

April 19, 2010Grilled Shrimp with Citrus-Sambal-Oelek Dressing

Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2009 Kim Crawford Marlborough.

April 16, 2010Fennel Mussels with Piquillo Rouille

Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2008 Scribe or 2008 Lioco Sonoma County.

April 15, 2010Basil-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Lemon Vinaigrette

Pairing: A spicy Rhône blend. Try the 2001 Bosquet des Papes Châteauneuf-du-Pape or 2007 Charvin Le Poutet Côtes du Rhone.

April 14, 2010Flatbread Lasagna

Pairing: A Chianti. Try the 2007 Selvapiana Chianti Rufina.

April 13, 2010Indian-Spiced Short Ribs

Pairing: A peppery Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Amapola Creek Monte Rosso Vineyard.

April 12, 2010Spring Peas with Mint

Pairing: A lightly tannic red. Try the 2008 Corte dei Papi Colle Ticchio Cesanese del Piglio or 2005 Damiano Ciolli Cirsium.

April 9, 2010Cherry Tomato Tart with Basil

Pairing: A crisp white Burgundy. Try the 2007 Deux Montille St. Romain Les Jarrons or 2008 Louis Jadot Bourgogne Chardonnay.

April 8, 2010Brazilian Seafood Soup (Moqueca)

Pairing: A Provençal rosé. Try the 2008 Bieler Père et Fils Sabine or 2008 Commanderie de Peyrassol.

April 7, 2010Grilled Ham and Cheese with Strawberry-Red-Wine Jam

Pairing: A Carneros Pinot Noir. Try the 2008 Scribe or 2006 Etude Estate.

April 6, 2010Spaghetti with Artichokes and Pancetta

Pairing: A Tuscan red. Try the 2006 Monte Antico Rosso.

April 5, 2010Oven-Fried Chicken

Pairing: A vibrant Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Peregrine.

April 2, 2010Smoked Ham with Apple-Riesling Sauce

Pairing: A bright Riesling. Try Leitz's 2008 Leitz Out.

April 1, 2010Caramelized Asian Pork Chops

Pairing: A zesty Pinot Gris. Try the 2008 Anne Amie.