Pairing of the Day: April 2010

April 30, 2010Strawberry-Ricotta Tartlets
Pairing: A Madeira.
April 29, 2010Veal Stew with Spring Greens
Pairing: A Meursault. Try the 2002 Domaine Roulot Meursault Les Tessons Clos de Mon Plaisir or 2006 Joseph Drouhin.
April 28, 2010Marinated Sardines with Fennel, Raisins and Pine Nuts
Pairing: A Verdicchio. Try the 2008 Fontezoppa Verdicchio di Matelica or 2008 Sartarelli Classico.
April 27, 2010White-Bean-and-Pancetta Pizza
Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2008 Castello della Sala Bramìto del Cervo.
April 26, 2010Shaved Raw Asparagus with Parmesan Dressing
Pairing: A citrusy white from the south of Italy. Try the 2008 Odoardi Pian della Corte Bianco or 2008 Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina.
April 23, 2010Citrus-Granita and Orange-Mousse Parfaits
Pairing: An Italian sparkling wine. Try the NV Bellavista Franciacorta Cuvée Brut.
April 22, 2010Grilled Balsamic-and-Garlic Flank Steak
Pairing: A Carmenère. Try the 2007 Chono Reserva.
April 19, 2010Grilled Shrimp with Citrus-Sambal-Oelek Dressing
Pairing: A Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2009 Kim Crawford Marlborough.
April 16, 2010Fennel Mussels with Piquillo Rouille
Pairing: A Chardonnay. Try the 2008 Scribe or 2008 Lioco Sonoma County.
April 15, 2010Basil-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Lemon Vinaigrette
Pairing: A spicy Rhône blend. Try the 2001 Bosquet des Papes Châteauneuf-du-Pape or 2007 Charvin Le Poutet Côtes du Rhone.
April 14, 2010Flatbread Lasagna
Pairing: A Chianti. Try the 2007 Selvapiana Chianti Rufina.
April 13, 2010Indian-Spiced Short Ribs
Pairing: A peppery Zinfandel. Try the 2006 Amapola Creek Monte Rosso Vineyard.
April 12, 2010Spring Peas with Mint
Pairing: A lightly tannic red. Try the 2008 Corte dei Papi Colle Ticchio Cesanese del Piglio or 2005 Damiano Ciolli Cirsium.
April 9, 2010Cherry Tomato Tart with Basil
Pairing: A crisp white Burgundy. Try the 2007 Deux Montille St. Romain Les Jarrons or 2008 Louis Jadot Bourgogne Chardonnay.
April 8, 2010Brazilian Seafood Soup (Moqueca)
Pairing: A Provençal rosé. Try the 2008 Bieler Père et Fils Sabine or 2008 Commanderie de Peyrassol.
April 7, 2010Grilled Ham and Cheese with Strawberry-Red-Wine Jam
Pairing: A Carneros Pinot Noir. Try the 2008 Scribe or 2006 Etude Estate.
April 6, 2010Spaghetti with Artichokes and Pancetta
Pairing: A Tuscan red. Try the 2006 Monte Antico Rosso.
April 5, 2010Oven-Fried Chicken
Pairing: A vibrant Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Peregrine.
April 2, 2010Smoked Ham with Apple-Riesling Sauce
Pairing: A bright Riesling. Try Leitz's 2008 Leitz Out.
April 1, 2010Caramelized Asian Pork Chops
Pairing: A zesty Pinot Gris. Try the 2008 Anne Amie.