Pairing of the Day: April 2009





April 30, 2009—Roasted Herb Chicken with Morels and Watercress Salad

Pairing: A Sonoma Chardonnay. Try the 2007 LIOCO or 2007 Chateau St. Jean.

April 29, 2009—Spanish Mackerel Escabèche

Pairing: A tart white wine, such as an Australian Riesling. Try the lime-zesty 2008 Yalumba Y Series or the minerally 2008 Kilikanoon Mort’s Block Watervale.

April 28, 2009—Lemony Quinoa Salad with Shaved Vegetables

Pairing: A bright, citrus-packed Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Palliser Estate.

April 27, 2009—Cabbage, Kielbasa and Rice Soup

Pairing: A fresh, herbal Austrian Grüner Veltliner. Try the 2007 Hirsch Heiligenstein Kammern/Kamptal.

April 24, 2009—Paprika-Rubbed Tenderloin with Citrus-Mustard Butter

Pairing: A spicy Australian Shiraz. Try the 2006 Penley Estate Hyland or 2005 Nick Faldo.

April 23, 2009—Roasted Whole Red Snapper

Pairing: A bright, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2007 Ferrari-Carano Fumé Blanc.

April 22, 2009—Smoky Ham-and-Corn Chowder

Pairing: A rich, toasty Chardonnay. Try the 2006 Beringer Napa Valley.

April 21, 2009—Grilled Beef-Tenderloin Skewers with Red-Miso Glaze

Pairing: An earthy Pinot Noir from Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Try the berry-inflected 2006 Argyle or the velvety 2006 Benton Lane.

April 20, 2009—Chickpeas and Swiss Chard in Parmesan and Sun-Dried-Tomato Broth

Pairing: A spicy, medium-bodied Tuscan red. Try the 2006 Monte Antico.

April 17, 2009—Slow-Roasted Lamb Shoulder with Almond-Mint Pesto

Pairing: A Cabernet Sauvignon. Try the 2005 Beringer Private Reserve or 2006 Beringer Knights Valley.

April 16, 2009—Grilled Halibut with Smashed Fingerlings and Tomato Butter

Pairing: A Santa Barbara Pinot Noir. Try the 2005 Jules Harrison or 2006 Cambria Julia’s Vineyard.

April 15, 2009—Chicken Salad with Zucchini, Lemon and Pine Nuts

Pairing: A full-bodied white wine. Try the smoky 2007 Perrin Réserve Côtes du Rhône Blanc or the peppery 2007 Domaine Lafage Côté Est.

April 14, 2009—Creamy Spring Onion Soup

Pairing: A light, lemony Chardonnay. Try the 2006 Beringer Stanly Ranch.

April 13, 2009—Cheese-Stuffed Grilled Peppers

Pairing: A Pinot Blanc. Try the 2007 Skylark Orsi Vineyard Pinot Blanc or 2007 Alois Lageder Pinot Bianco.

April 10, 2009—Salmon with Shiitake and Red Wine Sauce

Pairing: A Cabernet Franc–based blend. Try the 2007 III Somms Amitié or 2006 Justin Justification.

April 9, 2009—Herb-Marinated Chicken Skewers with Harissa

Pairing: A spicy Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. Try the 2007 Hirsch The Bohan-Dillon or 2007 La Crema Sonoma Coast.

April 8, 2009—Beef Tenderloin with Aromatic Thai Spices

Pairing: A tannic red Bordeaux. Try the powerful 2005 Alter Ego or the currant-rich 2005 Château d’Issan.

April 7, 2009—Chicken Meatball–and–Orzo Soup

Pairing: A bright, citrusy white from northern Italy’s Alto Adige region. Try the 2007 Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio.

April 6, 2009—Fried-Fish Sandwiches with Jalapeño-Spiked Tomatoes

Pairing: A crisp Chilean Sauvignon Blanc. Try the 2008 Root: 1 or the 2008 Montes Classic Series.

April 3, 2009—Garlic-Rubbed Pork Shoulder with Spring Vegetables

Pairing: An Oregon Pinot Noir. Try the 2006 WillaKenzie Estate Thibaud’s Cuvée or 2006 WillaKenzie Estate Pierre Léon.

April 2, 2009—Farro Salad with Squid and Chorizo

Pairing: A ripe Australian red. Try the coffee-scented 2006 Barossa Valley Estate E Minor Shiraz or the juicy 2007 Heartland Stickleback Red.

April 1, 2009—Black Bean Soup with Crispy Tortillas

Pairing: A luscious, earthy Argentine red. Try the 2005 Catena Malbec.