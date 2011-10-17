Pairing of the Day: April 2008

April

April 30, 2008Barbecued Shrimp with Cheese Grits
Pairing: A substantive wine that isn’t overly tannic, like the 2005 Kendall-Jackson Highland Estates Seco Highlands Pinot Noir or the 2006 Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Pinot Noir

April 29, 2008Scallops with Roasted Cauliflower and Raisins
Pairing: A minerally Roussanne, like the 2006 Zaca Mesa Roussanne

April 28, 2008Butter Bean, Tuna and Celery Salad
Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Brassfield Estate High Serenity Ranch

April 25, 2008Chilled Edamame Soup with Ginger Crème Fraîche
Pairing: A grower Champagne, like the NV Pierre Peters Cuvée Reserve Brut

April 24, 2008Crespelle with Ricotta and Marinara
Pairing: A Tuscan red blend, like the 2004 Monte Antico or 2006 Tuttobene Rosso

April 23, 2008Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo
Pairing: A creamy Chardonnay, like the 2006 Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay

April 22, 2008Herb-and-Lemon-Roasted Chicken
Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Honig Sauvignon Blanc

April 21, 2008Quick Three-Bean Chili
Pairing: A full-bodied Zinfandel, like the 2006 McManis Family Vineyards Zinfandel

April 18, 2008Slow-Braised Short Ribs with Spinach
Pairing: A red with massive power and structure, like the 2005 Covenant Red C Cabernet or the 2003 Capçanes Peraj Ha’abib

April 17, 2008Matzo Ball Soup with Dill-Horseradish Pistou
Pairing: A bright, zesty Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Goose Bay Sauvignon Blanc

April 16, 2008Tropical Fruit Cobbler with Coconut Macaroon Topping
Pairing: A lightly sweet, effervescent Asti, like the NV Bartenura Asti

April 15, 2008Mexican Chicken Pozole Verde
Pairing: A rich but unoaked white wine such as an Alsace Pinot Gris, like the 2005 Marc Kreydenweiss Lerchenberg or the 2005 Gustave Lorentz Réservec

April 14, 2008Warm Spinach Salad with Cannellini Beans and Shrimp
Pairing: A minerally white blend, like the 2005 Bonny Doon Le Cigare Blanc

April 11, 2008Skate with Mushrooms and Hazelnuts
Pairing: A white Burgundy from the village of Meursault, like the 2004 La Vigne D’Or Meursault Grands Charrons or the 2005 Louis Jadot Meursault

April 10, 2008Gâteau Basque
Pairing: A sweet, fragrant dessert wine, like the 2005 M. Chapoutier Muscat de Risvesaltes or the 2005 Domaine de Durban Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise

April 9, 2008Ginger-Roasted Chicken
Pairing: An aromatic Riesling, like the 2006 Hogue Riesling

April 8, 2008Sea Bass Fillets with Parsley Sauce
Pairing: An aromatic, crisp Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Hess Lake County

April 7, 2008Grilled Shrimp with Mangoes and Chile
Pairing: A rich, fruity New Zealand Pinot Gris, like the 2006 Huia Vineyards Pinot Gris or the 2007 Mt. Difficulty Pinot Gris

April 4, 2008Curry-Roasted Chicken
Pairing: A fruity rosé, like the 2006 Fort Ross

April 3, 2008Crispy Shrimp with Noodle and Bean Sprout Salad
Pairing: A white with some acidity, like the 2007 Mesh Riesling

April 2, 2008Grilled Baby Leeks with Romesco Sauce
Pairing: Catalonia’s (and Spain’s) most famous sparkling white wine, cava, like the NV Avinyó Brut or the 2005 Mont-Marçal Brut Reserva

April 1, 2008Mexican Spice-Rubbed Rib Eyes with Lime Butter
Pairing: A floral Argentinian Malbec, like the 2005 Catena Malbec

