Pairing of the Day: April 2008

Every day, we spotlight a wine that pairs beautifully with a F&W recipe.
April
April 30, 2008—Barbecued Shrimp with Cheese Grits
Pairing: A substantive wine that isn’t overly tannic, like the 2005 Kendall-Jackson Highland Estates Seco Highlands Pinot Noir or the 2006 Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Pinot Noir
April 29, 2008—Scallops with Roasted Cauliflower and Raisins
Pairing: A minerally Roussanne, like the 2006 Zaca Mesa Roussanne
April 28, 2008—Butter Bean, Tuna and Celery Salad
Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Brassfield Estate High Serenity Ranch
April 25, 2008—Chilled Edamame Soup with Ginger Crème Fraîche
Pairing: A grower Champagne, like the NV Pierre Peters Cuvée Reserve Brut
April 24, 2008—Crespelle with Ricotta and Marinara
Pairing: A Tuscan red blend, like the 2004 Monte Antico or 2006 Tuttobene Rosso
April 23, 2008—Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo
Pairing: A creamy Chardonnay, like the 2006 Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay
April 22, 2008—Herb-and-Lemon-Roasted Chicken
Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Honig Sauvignon Blanc
April 21, 2008—Quick Three-Bean Chili
Pairing: A full-bodied Zinfandel, like the 2006 McManis Family Vineyards Zinfandel
April 18, 2008—Slow-Braised Short Ribs with Spinach
Pairing: A red with massive power and structure, like the 2005 Covenant Red C Cabernet or the 2003 Capçanes Peraj Ha’abib
April 17, 2008—Matzo Ball Soup with Dill-Horseradish Pistou
Pairing: A bright, zesty Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Goose Bay Sauvignon Blanc
April 16, 2008—Tropical Fruit Cobbler with Coconut Macaroon Topping
Pairing: A lightly sweet, effervescent Asti, like the NV Bartenura Asti
April 15, 2008—Mexican Chicken Pozole Verde
Pairing: A rich but unoaked white wine such as an Alsace Pinot Gris, like the 2005 Marc Kreydenweiss Lerchenberg or the 2005 Gustave Lorentz Réservec
April 14, 2008—Warm Spinach Salad with Cannellini Beans and Shrimp
Pairing: A minerally white blend, like the 2005 Bonny Doon Le Cigare Blanc
April 11, 2008—Skate with Mushrooms and Hazelnuts
Pairing: A white Burgundy from the village of Meursault, like the 2004 La Vigne D’Or Meursault Grands Charrons or the 2005 Louis Jadot Meursault
April 10, 2008—Gâteau Basque
Pairing: A sweet, fragrant dessert wine, like the 2005 M. Chapoutier Muscat de Risvesaltes or the 2005 Domaine de Durban Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise
April 9, 2008—Ginger-Roasted Chicken
Pairing: An aromatic Riesling, like the 2006 Hogue Riesling
April 8, 2008—Sea Bass Fillets with Parsley Sauce
Pairing: An aromatic, crisp Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Hess Lake County
April 7, 2008—Grilled Shrimp with Mangoes and Chile
Pairing: A rich, fruity New Zealand Pinot Gris, like the 2006 Huia Vineyards Pinot Gris or the 2007 Mt. Difficulty Pinot Gris
April 4, 2008—Curry-Roasted Chicken
Pairing: A fruity rosé, like the 2006 Fort Ross
April 3, 2008—Crispy Shrimp with Noodle and Bean Sprout Salad
Pairing: A white with some acidity, like the 2007 Mesh Riesling
April 2, 2008—Grilled Baby Leeks with Romesco Sauce
Pairing: Catalonia’s (and Spain’s) most famous sparkling white wine, cava, like the NV Avinyó Brut or the 2005 Mont-Marçal Brut Reserva
April 1, 2008—Mexican Spice-Rubbed Rib Eyes with Lime Butter
Pairing: A floral Argentinian Malbec, like the 2005 Catena Malbec