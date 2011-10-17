Pairing of the Day: April 2008

April

April 30, 2008—Barbecued Shrimp with Cheese Grits

Pairing: A substantive wine that isn’t overly tannic, like the 2005 Kendall-Jackson Highland Estates Seco Highlands Pinot Noir or the 2006 Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Pinot Noir

April 29, 2008—Scallops with Roasted Cauliflower and Raisins

Pairing: A minerally Roussanne, like the 2006 Zaca Mesa Roussanne

April 28, 2008—Butter Bean, Tuna and Celery Salad

Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Brassfield Estate High Serenity Ranch

April 25, 2008—Chilled Edamame Soup with Ginger Crème Fraîche

Pairing: A grower Champagne, like the NV Pierre Peters Cuvée Reserve Brut

April 24, 2008—Crespelle with Ricotta and Marinara

Pairing: A Tuscan red blend, like the 2004 Monte Antico or 2006 Tuttobene Rosso

April 23, 2008—Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo

Pairing: A creamy Chardonnay, like the 2006 Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay

April 22, 2008—Herb-and-Lemon-Roasted Chicken

Pairing: A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Honig Sauvignon Blanc

April 21, 2008—Quick Three-Bean Chili

Pairing: A full-bodied Zinfandel, like the 2006 McManis Family Vineyards Zinfandel

April 18, 2008—Slow-Braised Short Ribs with Spinach

Pairing: A red with massive power and structure, like the 2005 Covenant Red C Cabernet or the 2003 Capçanes Peraj Ha’abib

April 17, 2008—Matzo Ball Soup with Dill-Horseradish Pistou

Pairing: A bright, zesty Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Goose Bay Sauvignon Blanc

April 16, 2008—Tropical Fruit Cobbler with Coconut Macaroon Topping

Pairing: A lightly sweet, effervescent Asti, like the NV Bartenura Asti

April 15, 2008—Mexican Chicken Pozole Verde

Pairing: A rich but unoaked white wine such as an Alsace Pinot Gris, like the 2005 Marc Kreydenweiss Lerchenberg or the 2005 Gustave Lorentz Réservec

April 14, 2008—Warm Spinach Salad with Cannellini Beans and Shrimp

Pairing: A minerally white blend, like the 2005 Bonny Doon Le Cigare Blanc

April 11, 2008—Skate with Mushrooms and Hazelnuts

Pairing: A white Burgundy from the village of Meursault, like the 2004 La Vigne D’Or Meursault Grands Charrons or the 2005 Louis Jadot Meursault

April 10, 2008—Gâteau Basque

Pairing: A sweet, fragrant dessert wine, like the 2005 M. Chapoutier Muscat de Risvesaltes or the 2005 Domaine de Durban Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise

April 9, 2008—Ginger-Roasted Chicken

Pairing: An aromatic Riesling, like the 2006 Hogue Riesling

April 8, 2008—Sea Bass Fillets with Parsley Sauce

Pairing: An aromatic, crisp Sauvignon Blanc, like the 2006 Hess Lake County

April 7, 2008—Grilled Shrimp with Mangoes and Chile

Pairing: A rich, fruity New Zealand Pinot Gris, like the 2006 Huia Vineyards Pinot Gris or the 2007 Mt. Difficulty Pinot Gris

April 4, 2008—Curry-Roasted Chicken

Pairing: A fruity rosé, like the 2006 Fort Ross

April 3, 2008—Crispy Shrimp with Noodle and Bean Sprout Salad

Pairing: A white with some acidity, like the 2007 Mesh Riesling

April 2, 2008—Grilled Baby Leeks with Romesco Sauce

Pairing: Catalonia’s (and Spain’s) most famous sparkling white wine, cava, like the NV Avinyó Brut or the 2005 Mont-Marçal Brut Reserva

April 1, 2008—Mexican Spice-Rubbed Rib Eyes with Lime Butter

Pairing: A floral Argentinian Malbec, like the 2005 Catena Malbec