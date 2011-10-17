Outstanding Picnic Spots

AspenWhite River National Forest

Jim Strickbine, the manager of the Butcher's Block store in Aspen, suggests heading up Highway 82 toward Independence Pass; there are great trails along the way. Weller Lake trail is an easy hike, while the Lost Man trail is a bit more strenuous.

The BerkshiresTyringham

Megan Moore, owner of Moore Fine Foods in Lenox, Massachusetts, describes the hamlet of Tyringham as "a community where time stands still." From Tyringham, walk up to the top of Cobble Hill for sweeping views of Tyringham Valley.

BostonThe Banks of the Charles River

Todd English, whose flagship restaurant is in Boston, picnics along the Charles in the city's Back Bay neighborhood during the summer, when you can hear free Boston Pops concerts at the Hatch Shell.

The HamptonsTrout Pond

Merrill Indoe, the manager of Loaves & Fishes in Sagaponack, New York, likes to follow the beautiful trail around Trout Pond in nearby Noyac, New York.

Lake MichiganSleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Bradley Ogden of Bradley Ogden in Las Vegas loves picnicking on the beaches here, outside his hometown of Traverse City.

Los AngelesMillard Falls

Sherry Yard of Spago picnics near this secluded 50-foot waterfall, which is in Altadena, 15 miles north of downtown L.A.

New OrleansAudubon Park

Emeril Lagasse of Emeril's New Orleans Fish House Las Vegas likes to picnic under the moss-draped oaks here.

West VirginiaHarpers Ferry Historical National Park

Todd Gray, consulting chef for Market Salamander in Middleburg, Virginia, recommends this wooded park at the confluence of the Potomac and the Shenandoah. The park also touches parts of Virginia and Maryland.