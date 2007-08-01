Outdoor Furniture with Eco Style

Industrial Cool
Chris Lehrecke's Outdoor Collection chair for Ralph Pucci is made of sustainable oak and recycled umbrella fabric ($4,510; ralphpucci.net).
Bright Idea
The LED lightbulbs in the rechargeable Luau Portable Lantern are more energy-efficient than incandescent ones ($250; momastore.org).
Boarder Chic
Loll Designs's Adirondack chairs, made with materials left over from skate-park construction, are super-durable ($329; lolldesigns.com).
Wiry Style
Stephen Burks's TaTu tables for Artecnica double as storage vessels; they're handcrafted by South African artisans who receive a fair living wage (from $440; artecnicainc.com).