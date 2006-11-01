Our Absolutely Favorite New Finds

Kristin Donnelly
November 01, 2006

Coolest New Tool

Fed up with basters that spatter scalding liquids, we found a better option: the Cuisipro dual baster. A nozzle gently sprays juices; a pointy one injects flavor right into meat ($12; cuisipro.com).

Most Coveted New Ingredient

(Tastes great on pizza) Truffle salt from FungusAmongUs is far more fragrant than truffle oil. We love the company’s rich porcini salt too (both $17 for 3.5 oz; fungusamongus.com).

Cookbook Rave

Happy in the Kitchen. Chef Michel Richard’s clever use of plastic wrap (for poaching fish and shaping sausages) is one reason we’re inspired by his book ($45).

Fastest-Disappearing Food of the Month

Cocoa Nuts—fancy cocoa-dusted almonds and hazelnuts with a crisp candy coating ($15 for 7.2 oz; cocoadesigns.com).

Discovery

Grocery Cafe Blood Orange Olive Oil $13; 215-922-5252 (Easiest party dip we can make) Whisk this bright, citrusy oil with jarred mayonnaise and chopped fresh tarragon to make an unbelievably tasty vegetable dip.

