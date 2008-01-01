Oregon’s Great Chardonnays

Oregon has been known for its superb Pinot Noirs, but its Chardonnays now rival California’s. Here are three to try:

January 01, 2008

2005 Argyle Nuthouse Chardonnay ($30)

Argyle has been in the top rank of Oregon wineries since it was founded in 1987, on the strength of wines like this one, which is full of smoky, savory aromas and ripe pear flavors.

2005 Domaine Serene Clos du Soleil Chardonnay ($45)

Sourced from one of the winery’s estate vineyards, this lush white offers nuanced, complex flavors of fresh-baked brioche and green apple.

2005 Ponzi Chardonnay Reserve ($30)

Dick Ponzi helped jump-start the Oregon wine industry in the 1970s; today, his winemaker daughter Luisa follows in his footsteps with bottlings like this creamy white.

