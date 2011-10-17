Oregon Wine Region Basics

Oregon’s modern era of viticulture officially began in themid-1960s, when a small group of pioneering winemakers first plantedPinot Noir in the state’s chilly Willamette Valley. There weremany who doubted serious wine production could occur here, and thoughthe early producers indeed faced many challenges along the way (manyclimatic), Oregon vintners currently produce some of the finest whiteand red wines in America. Oregon’s secret? Specialize in vines that dobest in the state's relatively cool, damp climate. Fortunately forOregonians, that is one of the world's most noble grapes: PinotNoir.

Five top bottles

  • 2005 A to Z Oregon Pinot Blanc
  • 2006 Chehalem Inox Willamette Valley Chardonnay
  • 2005 Firesteed Oregon Pinot Noir
  • 2005 Stoller JV Dundee Hills Pinot Noir
  • 2005 Bethel Heights Vineyard Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir

