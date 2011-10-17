Oregon Wine Country Travel Guide

Our guide to the Oregon's wine country includes the best new winery tasting rooms, exciting places to stay and delicious food from local chefs (right).
Oregon's Best
Places to Eat in Oregon
Cana's Feast Cucina
Named for the place where Jesus first turned water into wine, Cana's Feast winery (formerly Cuneo Cellars) has a cult following for its bold Italian wines, including Sangiovese and Barbera. Its special wine dinners had such a big audience that the tasting room was turned into a café, and chef Lisa Lanxon now serves lunch and dinner every Friday and Saturday and brunch on Sunday. Her Italian menu might include farro-and-beet salad made with ingredients from her garden; her $25, three-course supper with a glass of wine is one of the best deals in wine country.
canasfeastwinery.com —Ivy ManningCourtesy of The Inn at Red Hills
« Farm to Fork & Press
The Inn at Red Hills has two great places to sample local, small-lot wine: Press wine bar and Farm to Fork restaurant, where chef Shiloh Ficek sources almost everything from within a 200-mile radius for dishes like Puget Sound Manila clams with house–made chorizo.
innatredhills.com —IM
Nick's Italian Café
A renovated classic with authentic, old-school Italian dishes made with local ingredients and a stellar local wine list.
nicksitaliancafe.com —Chang-rae Lee
Thistle
Chef Eric Bechard's is so dedicated to the locavore cause, he got into a scuffle with another chef over the provenance of a pig. At his tiny Thistle, decorated with an oddball mix of chandeliers and deer antlers, he offers a dozen or so choices on the menu. Dishes like über-rich rabbit rillettes with fennel pickles are all less than $20. Emily Howard's intriguing wine list features Oregon bottles like 2008 Love and Squalor Riesling.
thistlerestaurant.com —IM
Places to Stay in Oregon
Courtesy of The Allison Inn & Spa
« The Allison Inn & Spa
Willamette's first luxury resort, located in Newberg.
theallison.com —CL
The Inn at Red Hills
A 20-room Dundee hotel with a bakery, market, wine bar and excellent restaurant, Farm to Fork.
innatredhills.com—CL
Wineries to Visit in Oregon
Arterberry Maresh
The 27-year-old winemaker Jim Maresh makes Pinot Noir from vines older than he is.
arterberrymarash.com —CL
Domaine Drouhin
A wildly successful Oregon outpost from the famous Burgundy wine family.
domainedrouhin.com —CLCourtesy of Eyrie Vineyards
« Eyrie Vineyards
Oregon winemaking pioneers.
eyrievineyards.com —CL
McKinlay Vineyards
Burgundy-inspired reds from a two-person winemaking operation.
mckinlayvineyards.com —CL
Stoller Vineyards
This new LEED-certified winery also rents out on-property cottages.
stollervineyards.com —CL
Willakenzie
The best seat in Oregon's Willamette Valley is on the deck at WillaKenzie's new tasting room, which has a 180-degree view of the Pinot Noir vineyards. The modern space also has a full kitchen for chef dinners, as well as a sensory garden planted with herbs, fruit trees and berries that echo the flavors in the different wines.
willakenzie.com —Megan Krigbaum
Five Great Oregon Bottles
- 2008 Adelsheim Chardonnay
- « 2008 WillaKenzie Estate Pinot Gris
- 2008 Siduri Rosella's Vineyard Pinot Noir
- NV Meditrina {6}
- 2006 Cliff Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
Oregon Chef Matt Lightner