Oregon: Top Bottles from Eco-Conscious Wineries

A consortium of 30 Oregon wineries has pledged to go carbon neutral by 2009 by reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, utilizing renewable energy sources and offsetting its carbon footprint. Here, excellent wines from three participants (see oregonwine.org for the full list).

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2008

2007 Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris ($15)

A pear-scented white from a winery that provides its employees with free biodiesel fuel.

2006 Anne Amie Cuvée a Pinot Noir ($25)

A local glassmaker uses hydro-electricity to create the bottles for this Pinot, full of red-berry fruit.

2006 Cooper Mountain Cooper Hill Pinot Noir ($16)

A wild cherry–flavored Pinot from Oregon’s first certified biodynamic winery.

