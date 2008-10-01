Oregon: Top Bottles from Eco-Conscious Wineries

A consortium of 30 Oregon wineries has pledged to go carbon neutral by 2009 by reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, utilizing renewable energy sources and offsetting its carbon footprint. Here, excellent wines from three participants (see oregonwine.org for the full list).

2007 Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Gris ($15) A pear-scented white from a winery that provides its employees with free biodiesel fuel. 2006 Anne Amie Cuvée a Pinot Noir ($25) A local glassmaker uses hydro-electricity to create the bottles for this Pinot, full of red-berry fruit. 2006 Cooper Mountain Cooper Hill Pinot Noir ($16) A wild cherry–flavored Pinot from Oregon’s first certified biodynamic winery.